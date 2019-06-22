Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find best deals on TVs and media streamers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Get ready, TV shoppers: Amazon Prime Day is coming, most likely sometime in mid-July, directly after the upcoming July 4th sales. It's kind of like Amazon's own holiday sale, except during the summer, and typically features plenty of deals on TVs and media streamers -- among thousands of other items like laptops and PCs, smart home gadgets and more. The catch? You have to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to get Prime Day deals.

Amazon makes a lot of stuff itself, including Echo speakers with Alexa, Fire tablets, Kindle readers and Blink security cameras. Its main home-entertainment brand is Fire TV, and we expect Prime Day 2019 to be packed with bargains for Fire TV-powered televisions by Toshiba and Insignia -- including the new models with Dolby Vision -- as well as streamers like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube.

We don't know exactly which TVs and streamers Amazon plans to feature during this year's Prime Day sale, but when we find out, we'll update this post. Until then, here's some solid deals on TVs and streamers at Amazon right now. All of them happen to be powered by Roku, Fire TV's main competitor, but as Prime Day approaches we expect Amazon to start its discounts. Stay tuned.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day TV and streamer deals here, once the sale date becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll post the best pre-Prime Day TV and streamer deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $50 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's favorite video streamer overall -- with a higer rating than any Fire TV streamer, thank you very much -- is on sale for $10 off. Although it was released more than a year ago, this little stick is still top of the heap, thanks to Roku's superb platform, 4K capability and an excellent remote that can also control your TV. See at Amazon Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review

TCL 55S425 55-inch Roku TV for $330 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET Although its picture quality is mediocre, it's almost impossible to beat the price -- and the streaming. TCL's Roku TVs build the goodness of that Roku platform right into the TVs so there's no need to add an external streamer. Sure, the discount isn't tremendous, but for a 55-inch TV this is still a phenomenal value. See at Amazon Read the TCL 55S425 review

TCL 55R617 Roku TV for $500 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET This is our favorite TV for the money right now, available for the lowest price yet. Its image quality is simply spectacular for the price, and when you add in the fact that it's, yes, a Roku TV, it gets even more appealing. The 65-incher appears to be out of stock at Amazon, but you can find the nearly identical version (it lacks the Wi-Fi remote) at Best Buy. We're linking to the 55-incher below. See at Amazon Read the TCL 55R617 review

Senior Editor Justin Jaffe contributed to this story.

Published earlier, updated to confirm that products remain on sale at prices indicated.