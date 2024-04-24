Zenhaven Mattress Review 2024: Saatva's Flippable Answer to Natural and Organic Luxury

6.8 Zenhaven Mattress $3,295 at Saatva Like All-foam design is ideal for supporting average-sized people

All-foam design is ideal for supporting average-sized people
Natural and organic materials make a premium, sustainable option

Natural and organic materials make a premium, sustainable option Double-sided design offers some variety to sleepers

Double-sided design offers some variety to sleepers
Complimentary white glove delivery is nice to have
Not the most pressure-relieving bed for side sleepers

Not the most pressure-relieving bed for side sleepers Not the most portable or affordable option online

Not the most portable or affordable option online Not ideal for fans of memory foam

The Zenhaven mattress is a staple in Saatva's lineup, and I've been testing it for years now. It's actually one of the first beds I tested when I became an online mattress reviewer nearly six years ago. It's a great option for green thumbs who are looking for a mattress that's entirely made of natural and organic materials, and it's the only one that I'm aware of that's also flippable.

Since either side of the bed is a sleeping surface, the Zenhaven presents some nice versatility for an online option. It may seem like an eco-conscious mattress shopper's dream at first glance, but with all the upsides come some downsides. In this review, I'll cover what we like about it, what we don't, and who will benefit the most from it.

First impressions

Now most online mattresses ship to your door in a large box, but that's not the case for Zenhaven, or any other Saatva bed for that matter. The brand backs all its beds, including this one, with complimentary white glove delivery. A team will deliver this mattress to your home. They'll set it up and even remove your old mattress for free.

This is a great service to have with your new bed, especially if you struggle to lift things or live in an inconvenient location, and since the bed shows up fully sized, it's ready to sleep on night one. After our Zenhaven mattress was delivered to our space and set up, we could immediately start testing the bed; an impatient reviewer's dream.

When I initially felt the bed, I remember noticing how responsive it was. The all-latex foam design allows it to respond almost instantly once pressure is released. It's a very responsive bed, which is usually the case for mattresses with this type of design.

The first side of the bed I tested also felt quite firm to me, and so was the other when I flipped the bed over. Although the beds had two sides to choose from, there didn't seem like much variance in terms of firmness -- both felt pretty dang firm once I hopped on.

Zenhaven Mattress Review

Watch me review the Zenhaven mattress in this video review.

Zenhaven mattress firmness and feel

What does Zenhaven feel like?



Due to its design, the Zenhaven mattress presents sleepers with an all-around latex foam feel. It's responsive and supportive, and you lay more on top of the sleeping surface rather than sinking into it. Both sides will feel springy and almost "spongy" for lack of a better term.

Latex foam is basically the opposite of something like memory foam. It props you up onto the bed, and there's no real body-conforming sensation. Although it's a lot more responsive than your average online mattress, I think the feel of the Zenhaven bed will be accommodating to most sleepers out there.

How firm is the Zenhaven mattress?

As I mentioned, this is a much firmer mattress either way you slice it. The Luxury Plush side is right around medium-firm on our scale, while the Gentle Firm sits somewhere between that and a proper firm. Both of these firmnesses make the bed a great option for primary back and stomach sleepers searching for support instead of pressure relief.

Firmness is subjective based on weight, so if you're much heavier, you could find the Zenhaven to be slightly softer than I found it. The Saatva Classic is one of our favorite beds from Saatva, and it's available in three different firmness options ranging from soft to firm. The Plush Soft version of this bed might be more suitable for side sleepers looking for a softer Saatva.

Zenhaven mattress construction

Zenhaven is an all-foam bed that mainly has latex foam for support and some other materials for comfort. Here's what it's made of:

1. In the middle of the mattress, two layers of latex foam act as the main support unit for the bed.

2. On either side of this latex foam core, you've got two thinner, 5-zone natural latex foams to add a Zoned Support feature.

3. Sandwiching all this latex foam are two layers of organic New Zealand wool on each side to provide some additional cushion.

4. Wrapping everything up, you've got an organic cotton cover that gives the bed an eco-friendly aesthetic.

Zenhaven mattress performance

Motion isolation



This refers to how well a bed absorbs cross-mattress movement, and we would say it's pretty much average on the Zenhaven mattress. All-latex foam beds usually don't perform the best in this category. It's not the worst motion isolation we've tested by any means. If you are a light sleeper who's easily woken up by your partner moving around at night, you may want to consider another mattress altogether. Otherwise, this bed should work for couples who have no issues sleeping soundly throughout the night.

Edge-to-edge support

For an all-foam bed, it's got a pretty sturdy perimeter. The fact that the bed is so firm might factor into it having solid edge support. It props you up along the edges and doesn't allow for much sink-in. If you're heavier, you could find it to be a little less superior in this regard, but I don't think the average person will have any issues sleeping close to these edges or -- god forbid -- falling off the mattress entirely.

Temperature

When it comes to how hot or cold the Zenhaven mattress will be at night, it's a pretty subjective thing. Temperature mainly depends on the climate you're sleeping in and could even come down to your sheets and pajamas more than the bed itself.

We'd say the Zenhaven mattress should sleep temperature neutral to most sleepers out there. It's not gonna be an active cooling option by any means, but I don't think it'll warm up on you excessively, either. If you want a bed from Saatva that has a noticeable cooling feature, you might want to check out the Loom & Leaf mattress.

Durability

Since this is a latex foam mattress that's made to a pretty high standard of quality, I can see it lasting you for several years. You may get slightly more long-term durability from a hybrid mattress, but the Zenhaven should last you way longer than your standard issue, three-layer, all-foam bed. It's mostly constructed of high-caliber organic materials that should be quite durable in the long run.

Off-gassing

Sometimes, there's a bit of a smell when you unbox a new mattress, but since the Zenhaven is a natural and organic bed that shows up full size, there shouldn't be much of an odor, if any. There may be a factory scent to some other online options, but it's a completely normal part of the process. The smell should dissipate after a couple of days.

Who is the Zenhaven mattress best for?

Since either side of the bed is so firm and it's more of a premium eco-friendly option, it should be best for a select group of sleeping preferences. Here's who I think the Zenhaven mattress will be most suitable for at the end of the day.

Sleeping position



Primary back and stomach sleepers will probably be getting the most out of this mattress. Given its overall firm profile, the Zenhaven bed should provide plenty of support for your lower back and trunk, which is usually what these sleeper types prefer having in their mattress.

If you're a strict side sleeper, I wouldn't recommend you try this mattress. I think it pushes against your shoulders and hips a bit more than one might like. These areas of the body dig into a mattress when you're on your side, and the feel of Zenhaven doesn't allow for lots of give. Combination sleepers might enjoy the responsive feel of the bed, so long as they prefer a firm bed, but side sleepers should probably look elsewhere. Maybe check out our Best Mattress for Side Sleepers list to see some more appealing options.

Body type

Since the Zenhaven is an all-foam mattress, it will be ideal for average to petite-sized individuals. Support coil systems in hybrid beds are typically more supportive for heavier people. If you're an especially heavier person looking for an ultra-supportive option from Saatva, consider the Saatva HD for your next mattress.

Since the latex foam used within the Zenhaven mattress is more durable than your average polyurethane foam, it should work for all body types just fine. The bed is firm enough to support a substantial amount of weight, regardless of the side you sleep on.

Zenhaven mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38 x 75 inches $1,995 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches $2,195 Full 54 x 75 inches $2,995 Queen 60 x 80 inches $3,295 King 76 x 80 inches $3,945 Cal King 72 x 84 inches $3,945 Split King 72 x 84 inches $4,390 Upper-Flex King 72 x 84 inches $4,545

There's no secret by now: Saatva beds can get pretty pricey, and the Zenhaven is by far one of the brand's most expensive. The pricing reflects the notion of this being a more luxurious, flippable option with a natural and organic aesthetic. I do think it's going to be way outside the budget of the average online mattress shopper.

Saatva, as a brand, does run discounts on its mattresses year-round. After applying discounts, a queen size is currently available for $2,945. If you have the money to spend and this bed fits your exact criteria, I'd say it's worth getting; otherwise, I'd save your money for another bed.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Saatva backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 365-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you'll have to pay a transportation fee to return it, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a lifetime warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

If you're searching for an all-latex foam bed made from natural and organic materials, you want something on the firmer side with a flippable design. If you've got the budget for a more premium option, check out the Zenhaven mattress.

This mattress is not designed for the average sleeper, so know what you're getting into before you buy. Nobody likes paying more to send a bed back.

You might like the Zenhaven mattress if:

You want a more naturally sourced all-foam mattress

You're interested in a double-sided mattress

You like the feel of beds with latex foam for comfort

You're an average to petite-sized person

You might not like the Zenhaven bed if:

You're looking for a hybrid mattress

You're a heavier person who requires a more supportive bed

You want a firmness that works for all sleep styles

You're on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Saatva

Besides the Zenhaven, there are many other beds from Saatva to consider. One of my personal favorites from the brand is the Saatva Classic. It's a luxurious hybrid bed with a more traditional innerspring feel. I purchased this bed for my dad and he loves it.

As far as other hybrid beds go, Saatva has a Memory Foam Hybrid, a Latex Hybrid, the ultra-supportive Saatva HD, and even a bed to help alleviate chronic pain called Saatva RX. If you're searching for an all-foam bed, the Loom & Leaf mattress is one of our favorite choices for memory foam with a cooling edge, and they even have an adjustable air bed called Saatva Solaire.

How does Zenhaven compare to other mattresses?

Zenhaven vs. Plank Firm Natural

Both of these are double-sided beds that have latex foam for comfort. In the case of the Plank Firm Natural, this bed has coils for support and is slightly softer on one side than the Zenhaven, which is quite firm on either side. The Plank Firm Natural mattress is also considerably more affordable than the Zenhaven, which is a more luxurious offering.

Zenhaven vs. Awara

The biggest difference between these two has to do with their overall designs. Zenhaven is a flippable all-foam bed, whereas the flagship Awara is a one-sided, hybrid mattress. Awara's main side is around medium-firm, while Zenhaven ranges firmer from there. Zenhaven is backed by slightly more eco-certifications, but both are beds made from quality, sustainably sourced constructions.

Zenhaven Mattress FAQs

What certifications does Zenhaven come with? This is a natural mattress that is backed by some quality eco-certifications. The mattress itself is Greenguard Gold certified, which means the bed was made in a completely non-toxic fashion, and the mattress is also fiberglass-free. The bed also has certified organic cotton and wool found within the mattress cover and various comfort layers on either side. By going the route of the Zenhaven, you're getting a more sustainably sourced product that's also quite luxurious.

What is Zoned Support? Zoned support is basically a support system within a mattress to help keep your back in a neutral alignment while you sleep. In this case, Zoned support is found within the transition layers of latex foam in Zenhaven Natural. They're divided into five separate zones. This gives you support under your lower back where you need it and pressure relief to the other areas of your body. If you have chronic back pain, this isn't a bad feature to have in your next bed.