Top Holiday Gifts for Friends and Family Who Love Sleep
Here are the best gifts for sleep including comforters, sheets, sleep masks, blankets and more. Tested and chosen by a sleep expert, these gifts work for anyone on your list.
Who doesn't like to sleep or stay cozy this holiday season? Whether you are looking for last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers, here's a gift guide for everyone on your list, tested and chosen by me -- a sleep expert. I report on all things sleep (bedding, mattresses, pillows and sleep tips), and I spent a good portion of my year sleeping and testing all kinds of products that help optimize sleep. I personally own and love all of the following, and I think they could work for anyone you are having trouble buying for. Here's my guide to the perfect sleep gifts for all.
I received the UnHide Lil' Marsh blanket as a gift five years ago, and it's still my favorite throw. Always on my couch, this soft blanket is my go-to for watching TV or snuggling with my dog. It has withstood countless amounts of pet hair and washing, and the blanket still feels as soft as the day I got it. UnHide mimics the feel of fur while remaining 100% cruelty-free and vegan -- its saying is "For love, not fur." Made of 100% polyester, the outside is softer than traditional faux fur, and the inside of the blanket is velvety. I think this blanket makes a perfect gift for a college student, a teenager, a parent or anyone in-between.
UnHide is currently having a 25% off holiday sale.
If you or a loved one is a hot sleeper, waking up sweaty is a common occurrence. Even if you don't live in a warmer climate, some bedding can trap your body heat and raise your overall temperature at night. I'm a hot sleeper all year-round, so I enjoy light sheets and bedding that are naturally temperature-neutral. I sleep on Buffy Breeze sheets every night, and they keep me at the perfect temperature. The soft sheets are made from eucalyptus fibers that are highly breathable, naturally dyed and gentle on skin. They come in 14 different colors and six sizes including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cal king.
I think these sheets would make a perfect gift for any hot sleepers on your list.
Essential oils are often used as a natural sleep aid. Lavender, especially, has calming properties and is the most common oil found in diffusers or essential oil rollers. If you or a loved one doesn't own a diffuser, an essential oil spritz is a great gift. I love spraying my pillows and sheets with the Sleep Spritz from Alevan Botanica. Hand-made in small batches from their local studio in Central Illinois, Alevan Botanica is a small wellness brand dedicated to everyday wellness. Not only do I like supporting small businesses, but the Sleep Spritz is my favorite due to its smell and ingredients. Made with lavender, chamomile and vetiver, the scent is calming but not too strong -- which is super important since some essential oils give me a headache.
If you do own a diffuser, Alevan Botanica also offers many diffuser blends.
For cooler sleepers, those who don't identify as hot sleepers or colder-climate inhabitants, warm bedding is a must. Flannel is one of the warmest materials out there, and flannel sheets are a nice addition to any bed. The Brooklinen Brushed Flannel Core sheets are my favorite flannel sheets that I have ever tested for colder temperatures. I love how cozy these sheets feel on my skin. Made from 100% cotton flannel, the super soft material makes me feel like I'm spending a weekend at a snowy cabin. They come in three colors and three patterns, as well as twin, full, queen, king and Cal king sizes.
Especially for the holidays, these sheets feel perfect for the season.
When traveling or sleeping somewhere you aren't used to, sleep masks are great at blocking out any unwanted or unavoidable light. They also make great gifts, especially if you can find a weighted mask made of quality materials. The new Baloo Weighted Silk Sleep Stone Mask is a great option. It weighs nine ounces, is filled with glass beads and has a velcro closure to ensure it stays on your face. It is also unique in that it has a hidden pocket for a stone (amethyst or rose quartz) to rest on your third eye. If you or a loved one is really into crystals, this is a great sleep gift. Not only is it soft, smooth and the perfect amount of weight, it is made of 100% Mulberry silk. It also comes with a pouch -- of the same material -- for storing.
After trying it out for myself, I decided that this was a great gift for my mom who likes to use sleep masks at night.
Purple is known for its unique bed and bedding. Each product contains its branded hyper-elastic polymer material that is flexible, bouncy and breathable. The Purple Harmony pillow cradles my head and neck when I'm laying on my side. It is one of the most comfortable pillows I have tested for side sleeping. The first layer of the pillow is a thin microfiber case that is slightly cool to the touch. Then the hyper-elastic gel grid. Lastly, the core is spongy, dense latex. The gel grid does a great job at allowing air flow between my face and the core of the pillow. Due to this breathability, the pillow is great for hot sleepers. It also made our Best Cooling Pillows list.
If you're on the hunt for quality linens, blankets or pillows, I always turn to Parachute. Currently on my bed is the Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt, and I recommend this warm blanket to everyone. It is made of a 100% cotton shell, stuffed with polyester fibers. The outer material is finely woven so that it looks luxurious on my bed. Although, due to how fine the material is, do not use it if you sleep in bed with a pet. I've found that my dog's long nails pull at the fibers. However, this quilt is warm, cozy and super soft. It comes in five colors and three sizes such as twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/cal king. Parachute often has sales, so keep an eye out for an upcoming holiday sale.
Before I go to bed, I try to drink calming or sleepy tea. It works so well that I recommend herbal tea as a natural sleep aid. Chamomile, valerian root and peppermint are all proven calm and sleep-inducing ingredients. Mother's Little Helper tea from DavidsTea contains all three of these herbs, and I love the taste. It is earthy like most chamomile teas, but it also has a little fruity note to it. In addition to organic chamomile, organic valerian root and organic peppermint, the tea also contains organic lemongrass, organic hibiscus, organic rosehips and cornflowers.
DavidsTea offers many tea gift sets that would make a great present for any tea lover in your life. From matcha to iced tea to mugs, there are many teas gifts to choose from.
