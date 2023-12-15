Top Holiday Gifts for Friends and Family Who Love Sleep

I received the UnHide Lil' Marsh blanket as a gift five years ago, and it's still my favorite throw. Always on my couch, this soft blanket is my go-to for watching TV or snuggling with my dog. It has withstood countless amounts of pet hair and washing, and the blanket still feels as soft as the day I got it. UnHide mimics the feel of fur while remaining 100% cruelty-free and vegan -- its saying is "For love, not fur." Made of 100% polyester, the outside is softer than traditional faux fur, and the inside of the blanket is velvety. I think this blanket makes a perfect gift for a college student, a teenager, a parent or anyone in-between.

UnHide is currently having a 25% off holiday sale.