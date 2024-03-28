The right comforter completes your bed setup, elevates its feel and makes it so cozy that you might have a hard time crawling out of bed in the morning. The best comforters vary by materials, fill and feel, so you have many options.

We've been testing sleep products for years, covering everything from mattresses to pillows to bed protectors. To help you pick the best comforter for you, we've tested some of the top comforters on the market and reviewed each with our honest insights.

Read more: Best Mattress of 2024

What is the best comforter overall?

During our testing, we found the best comforter to be the Buffy Cloud. With a eucalyptus fabric shell and eco-friendly, certified-recycled fill, the Buffy Cloud comforter has a lightweight and airy feel. It's the type of comforter that just about anyone will like. It's also one of the most affordable comforters on this list.

Best comforters for 2024

Buffy Buffy Cloud comforter Best all-season comforter $195 at Buffy Buffy is one of the best-known brands in the bedding world, and you've probably encountered its comforters in your search for new bedding. Between the Buffy Breeze comforter and the Cloud, the Cloud comforter is a warmer, plusher pick -- perfect for cooler weather, or all seasons if you don't have any issues sleeping hot. Unlike most comforters I've seen, the outside shell of the Buffy Cloud is made with eucalyptus fabric, which offers a softer and more breathable option than cotton. Inside is a soft, eco-friendly, certified-recycled fiber fill that gives the blanket a fluffy, lightweight and airy feel. It's an ultra-cozy addition to any bed; I had it myself for a year before making a switch when I reviewed picks for this Best Comforter list. I had no issues sleeping hot with it, but my partner is a hot sleeper who'd get a little warm when we used it during the summer. If that's the case for you, check out the brand's cooler Buffy Breeze for those high-temp months, or the Cozy Earth listed below. Pros: Plush and warm

Soft and breathable eucalyptus fabric

Eco-friendly bedding option Cons: Not for people who want a down comforter

No color options

Additional details: Thread count: 300-thread count

300-thread count Material: Eucalyptus fabric

Eucalyptus fabric Fill: Recycled fiber

Recycled fiber Care: Machine washable

Machine washable Trial period: 50-night trial

50-night trial Price: $$ $195 at Buffy

Sleep Number Sleep Number Create Your Perfect Comforter Best comforter for couples $140 at Sleep number For people who sleep with another person who tends to kick the blanket off while you're freezing, consider the Create Your Perfect Comforter from Sleep Number. I've been sleeping with this blanket for the last few months, and I like it. Our sleep experts like this customizable comforter so much that it received a 2024 CNET Editors' Choice Award. It's two blankets joined by a zipper down the center. The zipper is under two fabric flaps, so you barely notice it's there. Each person gets to choose how warm they want their side of the blanket to be. You have the choice of light, medium and extra warmth. I opted for the extra warmth while my partner had the lightest. The extra warmth version provides plenty of warmth while still being breathable. The one thing to watch for with this blanket is that you have to add each side to your cart individually. Pros: Super comfortable

Three warmth options

Two fill options: down or down alternative Cons: The zipper was stiff at first

More expensive than other blankets

It's white, so you probably want a duvet Additional details: Material: 100% cotton shell

100% cotton shell Fill: Down or down alternative

Down or down alternative Care: Machine washable

Machine washable Trial period: 100-night trial; 1-year

100-night trial; 1-year Price: $$ $140 at Sleep number

Layla Sleep Layla down alternative comforter Best down alternative comforter $229 at Layla Sleep There are a few benefits to having a down alternative cover over a down. It's more affordable and eco-conscious. The best alternative comforter I've tested comes from Layla, the maker of the popular flippable Layla mattress. The outside shell is made with 100% cotton, and the inside is filled with what Layla calls Cluster-Loft. It's a soft and fluffy material that replicates the feel of down feathers, but no animals were involved in its production. It's available in multiple colors: white and light gray. It has a baffle box stitch construction, but instead of square boxes like a traditional comforter, it features an octagon stitch -- a Layla signature. The brand says it also helps keep the filling from bunching in the corners. Each octagon looks and feels particularly puffy, and I think the design gives the comforter a unique look. This comforter was a little heavier than the others I tested, so I wouldn't recommend it to hot sleepers or for hot summer nights. It's perfect for cozying up the rest of the year, and it's one of the best budget-friendly options on our best comforter list. The Layla Down Alternative comforter retails for $229, but the company often offers deals that drop the price. Pros: Down alternative is more affordable and hypoallergenic

Baffle box stitch keeps fill in place Cons: Only available in white and a light gray Additional details: Thread count: 300-thread count

300-thread count Material: 100% cotton shell

100% cotton shell Fill: Down alternative

Down alternative Care: Machine washable

Machine washable Trial period: 120-night trial

120-night trial Price: $ $229 at Layla Sleep

McKenzie Dillon/CNET Brooklinen down comforter Best comforter for cool temperatures $379 at Brooklinen I unboxed the comforter, and while it was inside its plastic packaging, I was surprised to feel how lightweight it was. I know down is synonymous with soft, but this comforter is seriously like one big pile of cotton candy. Its baffle box design (stitched squares) makes each pocket just as puffy as the last. You won't have to worry about the filling shifting to one side of the blanket. The outer shell of the Brooklinen down comforter is made with 100% cotton and a sateen weave, while the inside is filled with soft down clusters. Speaking of fill, you can customize your fill level to your preferred coziness. Choose between lightweight, medium or extra fill for extra warmth. I chose the medium fill, and I think it's perfectly warm and cozy while maintaining a weightless feel. It's a great pick for the cooler fall and winter seasons or for people who don't sleep hot. Pros: Baffle box design keeps the fill in place

Down fill is sustainably sourced from duck or geese living on Hutterite farms in Canada



Three fill options Cons: Not a budget choice

Not the fluffiest option out there Additional details: Thread count: 400-thread count

400-thread count Material: 100% cotton sateen shell

100% cotton sateen shell Fill: Down cluster fill

Down cluster fill Care: Dry-clean only

Dry-clean only Trial period: 365-night trial

365-night trial Price: $$$ $379 at Brooklinen

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding Silk Cloud comforter Best luxury comforter $437 at Nest Bedding With a name like Silk Cloud and a pretty steep price tag, I had high expectations for this comforter, and I can say they were surpassed. This comforter has almost no stitching on its cover, just a few tufts throughout, but the plush and airy fill stays perfectly in place. The comforter almost has a creamy feel, in the sense that it feels rich, luxurious, soft and airy. It's like draping yourself in a marshmallowy blanket. The outside is made with 100% organic cotton sateen, which is more breathable than regular cotton. On the inside is 200 grams per square meter of premium, 100% mulberry silk. This makes for an ultra-soft combination that's also surprisingly breathable. Although it's such a big, fluffy comforter, it's very airy and doesn't make me or my partner sleep hot. If you have the money to spend on it, go for it; I give this one my stamp of approval. It's now the comforter I use on my bed; too good to pass up. Pros: Luxurious feel

Breathable organic cotton sateen fabric

Good for people who want a lightweight option Cons: Expensive

Not a traditional, thick comforter Additional details: Thread count: 300-thread count

300-thread count Material: 100% organic cotton sateen shell

100% organic cotton sateen shell Fill: Mulberry silk

Mulberry silk Care: Dry-clean recommended; machine wash under specific care instructions

Dry-clean recommended; machine wash under specific care instructions Trial period: 30-night trial

30-night trial Price: $$$ $437 at Nest Bedding

McKenzie Dillon/CNET Cozy Earth bamboo viscose comforter Best bamboo comforter $499 at Cozy Earth The Cozy Earth bamboo viscose comforter is made with 100% bamboo viscose, a lightweight and breathable material that makes the blanket feel smooth rather than soft and fuzzy. It even has a slight sheen to it in a certain light, reminiscent of silk and satin. I also appreciate how Cozy Earth made it oversized; the comforter was able to fully cover all sides of my bed frame and drape evenly on both sides. Bamboo is often used in pajamas or other clothing and marketed as a breathable material to wear in the heat. This is the lightest comforter I tested in the bunch, and it was a top contender for my hot-sleeping partner. It drapes over your curves without creating a microclimate of heat between you and the blanket. We aren't the only ones who really like this blanket either; Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth and its bedding products, too. I also have to give a nod to its packaging, as the comforter came packed inside a white duffel bag (and a nice one at that). Pros: Two filling types are available

Two filling amounts are available

Good for hot sleepers Cons: Only one color option

Not a budget pick

Additional details: Material: 100% bamboo viscose or Mulberry silk

100% bamboo viscose or Mulberry silk Care: Dry-clean recommended; machine wash under specific care instructions

Dry-clean recommended; machine wash under specific care instructions Trial period: 100-night trial

100-night trial Price: $$$ $499 at Cozy Earth

Amazon TEKAMON all season comforter Best budget comforter $50 at Amazon Available on Amazon, the TEKAMON All Season Comforter is a good pick if you don't want any frills or thrills, just a comfortable comforter that'll keep you warm through the night. It's not as fluffy as it shows in the photos online, but it is soft to cuddle up to and makes the bed look nice and cozy. It's recommended you throw it in the dryer with tennis or dryer balls to give it more fluff once it's out of the package. You can also spring for a duvet cover to make it more luxurious. People in the Q&A forum on Amazon say they stuffed their duvet cover with a few of these blankets, an approach you can certainly take for more fullness. The TEKAMON comforter offers the most color options compared with others on the list. You can choose from black, white, gray or white and gray. Pros: Four color options

Solid comfortable comforter

Budget pick Cons: Thinner than what the picture shows

Polyester fill

Additional details: Material: Double brushed fabric

Double brushed fabric Fill: Polyester fill

Polyester fill Care: Machine washable

Machine washable Trial period: 100-night trial; 1-year

100-night trial; 1-year Price: $ $50 at Amazon

How we tested the best comforters

We've been testing mattresses and various sleep products at CNET for years. We've seen everything from the Hug Sleep Pod to the best face masks for sleep. We established our testing and assessment methods for every product we tested at that time.

While testing comforters, we assessed each comforter using the same criteria: material, fill, care and trial period. We also considered how it feels while using it, how breathable it is and how much you can customize it.

What to consider when shopping for a comforter

If you're just starting your comforter-buying journey, you might wonder where to begin. There is a lot of variety in the comforter market. Considering your desired material, fill power, construction and budget will help narrow your options.

Material

How a comforter feels will depend entirely on what it's made from. In most cases, the shell material will be listed first, with the fill material often buried in the site description. The fill material is essential if you have allergies and must avoid materials like down. Down alternative is an excellent choice as it still has the pillowy feel and is also hypoallergenic.

Other popular comforter materials include cotton, microfiber, polyester, wool and silk.

Fill power

Fill power is an industry term that can be pretty confusing if it's the first time you've seen it. This metric is limited to only down products. It refers to how much loft the comforter has. The higher the fill power, the more loft it will have.

Fill power is a numerical value in the hundreds that describes the amount of cubic inches the down can fill. Generally, the higher the fill number, the better the quality.

Construction

When it comes to comforters, how it's made matters for how long they will hold up. We've all used comforters that you think are in fine shape when you look at them, but the filling has shifted into uneven clumps. Stitching patterns like the baffle box will help keep the fill in place and extend the life of your comforter.

Budget

Your budget is one of the most important things to remember when shopping for a comforter. There are many options out there, and it can quickly become overwhelming. Your budget will help you filter out some options and only leave the ones you can afford.

Just like mattresses, comforters come at every price. While plenty are affordable at under $100, there are more luxury options if you're ready to spend more like $450.

Other comforters we've tested

We've tested plenty of comforters, not all of which made the cut. Many are still worth mentioning, even if they didn't earn a spot on this best comforter list. Depending on your needs and preferences, these may be good options.

Silk and Snow Down Alternative Comforter: Budget shoppers will like the square baffle construction and low price point of the Silk and Snow Down Alternative Comforter. It's hypoallergenic and with a 100% cotton shell.

SlumberCloud UltraCool Comforter: This comforter is cool to the touch and is extra soft. It's made from nylon and spandex, with a 100% polyester fill. It might not be the best choice for someone looking for a lightweight option, but this comforter is extremely soft.

Brooklinen Down Comforter: People looking for a lightweight down comforter will enjoy the Brooklinen comforter. The shell is 100% cotton and features a baffle box construction that keeps the fill from shifting.