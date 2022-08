Sleep Better Tonight With These 6 Natural Insomnia Remedies

A good night's sleep is essential for your wellbeing. But when you struggle with insomnia, falling asleep can seem impossible and leave you feeling frustrated, especially if you already tried the classic tricks like reading a book and turning off blue light. And once the morning comes, your mind and body will likely feel the effects of a night spent staring up at the ceiling.

If you search the internet for natural remedies for sleep disturbance, melatonin supplements are usually the first recommendation. However, if you are skeptical about sleep supplements, struggle with the side effects or would just rather not take any pills, here are six natural sleep aids and techniques to help ease your insomnia.

Make a hot cup of herbal tea

Tea is an ancient practice. Chamomile, valerian root and magnolia tea are all natural remedies for anxiety, stress and insomnia. Drink a cup of one of these herbal teas at least an hour to two hours before bed -- this gives you time to relax, enjoy the tea and use the bathroom before lights off. Be sure to look at the nutrition label to make sure no caffeine has been added to the ingredients.

Put a drop of lavender oil on your pillow

One of the more popular household remedies -- essential oils. If tea is not your favorite way to relax before bedtime, floral and herbal fragrances are good ways to aid sleep. Some popular essential oils for sleep are lavender, chamomile, and bergamot. Essential oils should never be ingested, but you can put a little drop on your pillow at night. You can also diffuse essential oils into the air or use dried lavender to make a tea.

Use CBD oils, gummies or creams

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is derived from hemp plants. CBD is a safe and effective treatment for insomnia that contains almost no THC -- the substance in marijuana that alters one's mental state. Many studies suggest that CDB is very effective in promoting sleep and decreasing anxiety. It comes in many forms, such as oils and lotions. Use before bed to promote sleepiness and relaxation.

Drink tart cherry juice

Sour cherry juice from tart cherries can increase melatonin production in those who consume it before bedtime. In the same study, the group who drank the cherry juice spent more time in bed, asleep and achieved higher overall sleep efficiency. This suggests that tart cherry juice has potential to aid insomnia.

Try dried passionflower or extract oil

Not to be confused with passionfruit -- passionflower is a fast-growing vine that produces vibrant flowers. Not only is the plant beautiful, it can even help you fall asleep either by herbal tea or extract oil. A recent study concluded that passionflower has the potential to treat insomnia. However, it is not recommended for those who are pregnant.

Practice yoga and meditation before bedtime

Strenuous exercise before bed is not always a good idea, but practicing light yoga or meditation before bed has been linked to decreased insomnia and better sleep. Go through simple yoga poses, such as cat-cow, forward fold or bridge, focusing on your breath and feeling the stretch. There are also many self-guided meditation apps available.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.