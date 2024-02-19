Nectar Hybrid Mattress Review 2024: A Memory Foam Hybrid Bed Tested by Experts

7.6 Nectar Hybrid Mattress $1,199 at Nectar Sleep $799 at Nectar Sleep Like Gel memory foam offers body-conforming qualities

Gel memory foam offers body-conforming qualities Pocketed coils offer support for heavier body types

Pocketed coils offer support for heavier body types Excellent motion isolation and edge support

Excellent motion isolation and edge support Ideal for back and stomach sleepers Don't like Not as affordable as the all-foam version

Not as affordable as the all-foam version People under 150 pounds might not need the added support

People under 150 pounds might not need the added support Not the softest option for side and combination sleepers Product details Type Memory foam hybrid mattress

Firmness Medium-firm or 6 to 7

Trial 365 nights

Warranty Forever warranty

Price $$

CNET editors have tested many iterations of the Nectar mattress over the years. Several versions of the bed have come and gone, but throughout that time, it's always been an all-foam mattress. Until now. The Nectar Hybrid is a more supportive hybrid version of the mattress, with pocketed coils to support memory-foam lovers on the heavier side.

First impressions

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Like many other mattresses you order online, the Nectar Hybrid arrived in a box that’s around 4 feet tall. The bed itself was tightly compressed and rolled up in vacuum-sealed plastic. I dumped out the contents of the box, tore off all the packaging, and the Nectar Hybrid started to unfurl before my eyes.

The bed reached its true form quickly, thanks to the fact it has support coils instead of dense foam. Coils allow hybrid beds to expand quickly, so you can usually test these types of beds right after the unboxing. Since the Nectar Hybrid has memory foam on top, however, I still gave the bed some time to inflate.

Overall, the bed felt similar to the foam version of the flagship Nectar in regards to firmness and feel. It performed slightly better in terms of responsiveness and edge support, largely due to the coil unit below. If you want to see my actual hands-on experience with the mattress, check out my full video review.

Video: Nectar Hybrid mattress review

Watch me review the Nectar Hybrid mattress in this video review.

Nectar Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

What does the Nectar Hybrid feel like?

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Like the all-foam version, the Nectar Hybrid exhibits a dense memory foam feel. Swapping the support system out for coils gives the bed more responsiveness, but the bed’s main comfort layer of gel memory foam still provides that slow-to-respond, body-conforming sensation. Even with the coils, the bed still feels like a Tempur-pedic style of mattress, just without the sticker shock.

How firm is the Nectar Hybrid mattress?

Similar to the all-foam model, the Nectar Hybrid is around a proper medium-firm on CNET's scale. This means it should work fine for all sleepers, but it should be ideal for back and stomach sleepers looking for more of a support advantage. If you’re a heavier person like me, this will likely be the more supportive version of the bed for your body type, but you may find it softer than this ranking. CNET's scale measures firmness against the size of an average person -- around 180 pounds, give or take.

If you’re looking for a softer mattress from Nectar, the brand offers a couple of other options. The upgraded Nectar Premier is their softest option at a medium, while the top-tier Nectar Premier Copper sits in between that and a medium-firm. Both of these more enhanced Nectar beds are also available as all-foam or hybrid mattresses.

Nectar Hybrid mattress construction

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

This hybrid version is similar to the all-foam counterpart in terms of construction, minus the support system. Here’s exactly what the bed is made up of:

1. On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam. This is a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils, which have reinforced edges to give the bed sturdy edge support.

3. Next is a Dynamic transition layer, which acts as a buffer between the coils so you don't feel them as much.

4. For the bed's main comfort layer, there's a 2-inch layer of gel memory foam. This provides the mattress with a body-contouring feel.

Nectar Hybrid mattress performance

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation

You’ll want a mattress that isolates a good amount of cross-mattress movement if your partner is a light sleeper. Luckily, the Nectar Hybrid isn't half bad in this regard since it uses dense memory foam on top. If motion isolation is a top priority for you when considering your next mattress, you may be getting the most out of the all-foam version. I'd say that the Nectar Hybrid deadens motion quite well, though.

Edge-to-edge support

Sometimes, your partner can hog the mattress unknowingly, causing you to sleep close to the edges. If that’s the case in your relationship, you’ll want a bed with a sturdy perimeter. Since this is a hybrid bed with reinforced coils along the edges, I'd say this mattress has a solid amount of edge support. Those coils help to keep you placed firmly along the edges, so I doubt you’ll feel any roll-off sensation.

Temperature

Though the mattress is advertised as a cooler sleeping bed, it’ll still sleep around the temperature-neutral range for most people. It shouldn’t actively cool you down while also not excessively heating you up at night. Sleeping temperature varies on a case-by-case basis and often depends on exterior factors rather than the bed itself.

While the cover of this bed isn’t necessarily active cooling, it is, in fact, antimicrobial. This helps with general mattress cleanliness, and it should reduce the amount of allergens and bacteria the bed picks up over time as you use it.

Durability

Since this is a hybrid bed that uses coils for support, it should be durable enough to handle all body types, including much heavier people. Pocketed coils are usually more supportive than dense support foam units in the long run, which makes all-foam beds slightly less durable than hybrid options. For this reason, the Nectar Hybrid should provide plenty of support and last you for quite a while.

Off-gassing

Sometimes, your brand-new bed stinks right out of the box -- and I mean that in the literal sense. Like other products that ship to you in a box, there’s often a factory smell. Rest assured, nothing is wrong with your new bed. This odor is a completely normal part of the process and should go away after a couple of nights.

Who is the Nectar mattress best for?

Though the bed is supportive enough to handle all body types, its feel and firmness don't make it the best option for absolutely everyone. Here's who we think the Nectar Hybrid mattress will be best for.

Sleeping position

Given that this is a firmer mattress, it's most suitable for back and stomach sleepers who want a bed with a more supportive profile. It also has a dense memory foam feel where you slowly sink into the bed, so it’s not the most responsive mattress. For this reason, it might not be the best option for combination sleepers who like to rotate around at night. If you like to hang out in one main sleeping position while you rest, this mattress should accommodate that preference well.

If you’re more of a side sleeper, you may want to look into the Nectar Premier, as it's the softest of the lot. If you're more of a combination sleeper or you just want a Nectar bed to accommodate all sleeping positions, the Premier Copper may be best.

Body type

The Nectar Hybrid mattress should be supportive enough to handle all body types, even much heavier folks. If you're a bigger person like me, around 250 pounds, you’ll likely prefer the durability and support of a hybrid bed compared to an all-foam one. This is because steel coils are unlikely to degrade as quickly as polyurethane foam over time. We all hate a bed that bows in the middle -- I can’t see that happening here.

The hybrid version will cost you a bit more than the all-foam, but it’s only a price difference of around $100 or so. Even with that slight price bump, the bed is still pretty affordable after a discount. Speaking of which, though, what’s the price looking like for this thing?

Nectar Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $749 Twin XL 38x80 inches $999 Full 54x75 inches $1,049 Queen 60x80 inches $1,199 King 76x80 inches $1,499 Cal King 72x84 inches $1,499 Split King 72x84 inches $1,998

One big reason for Nectar's popularity is its affordability. If you’re looking for a quality hybrid bed online these days, you’re lucky to walk away without spending $1,000 -- at a bare minimum.

Like everything else you buy online, beds are simply getting more and more expensive, so it’s nice to know that you can still pick up a queen-size Nectar Hybrid for around $800 after a discount. That's a competitive price for a memory foam hybrid bed like this.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Nectar backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 365-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. That's a full year before you're stuck with it. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you have a return option. But if you decide to keep it, you’re backed by a forever warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed’s warranty.

The final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

I’d suggest checking out the Nectar Hybrid if you're more of a back or stomach sleeper looking for a bed with a dense memory foam feel. If you want a hybrid option that should work for all body types, definitely consider this option in the Helix Sleep core line.

If the criteria above sound like you and you only have a budget of around $1,000, that could also be reason enough to look into it.

You might like the Nectar Hybrid mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid mattress

You’re a primary back or stomach sleeper

You like a bed with a dense memory foam feel

You’re an average to heavier-sized person

You might not like the Nectar Hybrid bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You want a bed with a neutral feel

You want a soft mattress for strict side sleeping

You’re on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Nectar

As I alluded to earlier, Nectar doesn’t just offer this hybrid bed. It's also available as an all-foam mattress, and you also have those two support options on the Nectar Premier and Premier Copper.

How does the Nectar Hybrid compare to other mattresses?

Nectar Hybrid vs. Nectar Memory Foam

When it comes to comparing these two support options of the flagship Nectar mattress, there are a couple of key differences. The first one has to do with the appropriate body types for each bed. The foam version of Nectar is best for average to petite-sized individuals, whereas the hybrid model can handle all body types, including heavy people. Bigger people could get by on both renditions of the bed, but over time, the foam version could degrade more quickly than the hybrid one.

Between the two support options, the foam model has superior motion isolation. This isn’t to say that it's at all bad on the hybrid, but the coils just don’t deaden motion as well as a dense foam. If you’re in a relationship and motion isolation is a top priority for you and your partner, definitely look into the foam Nectar instead of the hybrid.

Nectar Hybrid vs. DreamCloud Hybrid

This used to be an easy comparison back when these beds were quite different -- these days, not so much. Both have coils for support, memory foam for comfort and are backed by the exact same policies.

The main differences have to do with specific feel, firmness and comfort elements. The DreamCloud Hybrid is firmer than the Nectar Hybrid and is a bit more responsive in regards to its memory foam feel. It also uses some additional comfort layers beneath the cashmere cover. This could come down to personal preference. If you prefer a tufted cover, go with the DreamCloud Hybrid, and if you prefer a flatter sleeping surface, check out the Nectar Hybrid.