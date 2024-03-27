Leesa Natural Hybrid Mattress Review 2024: A Comfortable Collaboration With West Elm

7.2 Leesa/West Elm Natural Hybrid $2,099 at Leesa Like Support coils and latex foam provide plenty of responsiveness

Support coils and latex foam provide plenty of responsiveness Memory foam layer balances responsiveness with pressure relief

Memory foam layer balances responsiveness with pressure relief Reinforced coils on the perimeter give great edge support

Reinforced coils on the perimeter give great edge support Medium firmness works for all sleeper types Don't like People under 150 pounds might not need the added support

People under 150 pounds might not need the added support Not the most budget-friendly online mattress

Not the most budget-friendly online mattress Not ideal for fans of dense memory foam

When it comes to online mattresses, it's rare to see a collaboration between brands. Most bedding companies compete with each other, creating a mattress to rival an opponent's. That's why our team was so surprised to learn that Leesa and West Elm worked together to create an ethically sourced, natural hybrid mattress.

This bed is available on either brand's website for the exact same price, with the mission statement, "better products for a better life." It's an interesting bed for a number of different reasons, and in this review, I'll cover what you should know before you buy it.

First impressions

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

This natural hybrid mattress showed up at our doorstep stuffed inside of a large box shortly after I ordered it online. The unboxing was the same as always: Drag it inside, dump it out and rip off the plastic. Since it's a hybrid bed that has responsive elements like coils and latex foam, it expanded out of the box quickly. Still, I gave it a full night to properly inflate on the bed frame.

When I came back in the morning, it was finally bed testing time. I expected the bed to firm up a bit after the unboxing, but it did seem to be around the same firmness as I initially perceived it. The bed also felt like a typical latex hybrid with some slight nuances. It's quite responsive with some sink-in qualities mixed in, which is kind of a unique balance of comfort for a mattress like this.

Video: Leesa Natural Hybrid video review

Watch me review the Leesa/West Elm Natural Hybrid here.

Leesa Natural Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

What does the Leesa Natural Hybrid feel like?



I'd say this bed presents a responsive pillow-top feel. Though this is a hybrid bed that has latex foam, its feel isn't as straightforward as others. Between its Talalay latex foam and Joma wool, the bed has a layer of memory foam as one of its primary comfort foams. This layer balances out a lot of that responsiveness with sink-in qualities.

Compared to other latex hybrids, this bed's responsive feel is blended with a lot of pressure relief. I personally think it's quite cozy, and it's a mattress that a majority of people would find to be accommodating for most sleeping preferences.

How firm is the Leesa Natural Hybrid?

I'd place this bed right at a proper medium firmness on our scale. It's softer than most other latex hybrid mattresses, which are usually around a medium-firm due to the responsive nature of these beds. Since it's around a medium, it should appeal to all sleeper types, especially combo sleepers like myself who rotate around at night.

If you want a firmer or softer bed from Leesa to work for a more specific preference, the brand has several options to choose from. The Leesa Oasis Chill and Sapira Chill are available in a variety of firmness levels. The Legend Hybrid is a softer bed for side sleepers, and the Sapira Hybrid is a firm bed for back and stomach sleepers.

Leesa Natural Hybrid mattress construction

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

This is an ethically sourced hybrid bed that's made up of quality natural and organic materials. It's comprised of the following layers:

1. On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam. This is a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils, which have reinforced edges to give the bed sturdy edge support.

3. Next, you have a couple of responsive transition layers to act as buffers between the coils and main comfort foams for the mattress.

4. Above the transition layers is a Talalay latex foam to give the bed some spring and responsiveness

5. This is followed by a memory foam layer, which helps add some pressure relief to the bed.

6. Just beneath the cover, you've got some Joma wool for additional comfort, which is also naturally moisture-wicking and odor-resistant.

7. Rounding the mattress out is an organic cotton quilted cover, which makes the bed look nice and feel comfortable.

Leesa Natural Hybrid mattress performance

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation

This refers to how well a bed deadens motion. If you or your partner happen to move around a lot at night, you'll want something that performs well in this regard -- no one likes to be jostled awake on their own mattress.

Since the bed has some memory foam for comfort, it absorbs more motion than your average latex hybrid bed. It's not as superior as a dense memory foam option when it comes to isolating motion, but it shouldn't be an issue for most couples out there.

Edge-to-edge support

The reinforced coils that run along the edges of this mattress add up to give this bed some sturdy edge support. If you're like me and you unknowingly hog the mattress at night, you want to make sure the bed will support you along the perimeter -- it's a cruel world we live in.

If you are caused to sleep close to the edges of this bed, we doubt you'll be falling off the mattress anytime soon. The perimeter of this mattress provides a lot of support, and all the responsive materials in its construction help to keep you placed firmly along the edges.

Temperature

I think it's safe to say that we all want a comfortable mattress that doesn't sleep hot -- unless, of course, you live in the Arctic Circle, and in that case, speak for yourself! The rest of us usually want something that sleeps on the cooler side, if not temperature-neutral.

The natural latex foam, Joma wool and organic cotton used within this mattress are naturally moisture-wicking and tend to not retain as much heat as a chemical-based foam. These elements should cause this mattress to sleep right around the temperature-neutral sweet spot. I can't see the bed excessively warming up on you any time soon.

Durability

We've found that coil beds generally last longer than those with dense support foam. This is especially the case for hybrid beds that have quality natural and organic materials. In an average foam bed, layers can degrade faster over time as you lie on them night after night. On the other hand, coils retain their shape more since they're made of metal. Since this is a hybrid mattress, it'll likely last you for the next seven to 10 years, if not longer.

Off-gassing

There's no getting around it; sometimes, there's a bit of an odor after your mattress is unboxed. Like other products that ship to you in a box, oftentimes, there's a factory smell. Rest assured, nothing is wrong with your new mattress. This smell is a completely normal part of the process and should dissipate after a couple of nights.

With natural and organic mattresses online, there's often more of an earthy smell associated with these beds rather than a factory scent. Out of the box, this bed might smell more like a burlap sack or freshly turned soil than off-putting factory chemicals.

Who is the Leesa Plus West Elm Natural Hybrid mattress best for?

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Though this is a hybrid bed that could work for a variety of sleepers, it still might not be the most suitable option for absolutely everyone. Here's who we think will benefit the most from this mattress.

Sleeping position

Given its medium firmness profile, I think this mattress will work for all sleeper types while being best for combination sleepers who like to rotate around at night. The coils and latex foam provide enough support for back and stomach sleepers, but it's also not too firm for side sleepers, thanks to that memory foam layer near the top.

We all have different sleeping preferences, which makes this a subjective conversation topic. However, after testing well over 200 beds at this point, I can confidently say that side sleepers usually gravitate toward softer beds, and back and stomach sleepers often prefer firm ones. A medium firmness is a safe choice for just about anyone, though.

Body type

This is a hybrid mattress by default, so it should work for all body types just fine. Medium to petite-sized people will get plenty of support, but all-foam beds could also be for those body types. If you're heavier, you shouldn't have any support concerns with this bed.

However, if you're on the much heavier side, say around 300 pounds or up, the Leesa Plus Hybrid may work out more for you in the long run. This bed has a much more durable support system compared to the Natural Hybrid, and it's also slightly more affordable after a discount.

Leesa Natural Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,449 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,499 Full 54x75 inches $1,799 Queen 60x80 inches $2,099 King 76x80 inches $2,399 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,399

This isn't the most affordable option online, but I'd say it's reasonably priced compared to other natural and organic beds in its class. After a discount is applied, right now you can expect to pay just shy of the $1,700 range for a queen size -- not bad, all things considered.

Keep in mind, since this is a collaboration between two brands, you can purchase this mattress on Leesa or West Elm's website. Since Leesa usually bundles in two free pillows with every mattress purchase these days, I'd suggest buying it through them.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Leesa backs its beds with the standard policies for the online space. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen to not like it within that time frame, you have a return option, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

I'd check the Natural Hybrid from Leesa and West Elm if you want a quality bed with coils that's supportive and sustainably sourced. If you want a bed with a responsive pillow top, feel that's around a medium, that also could be reason enough to consider it.

If the criteria above sound like you and you're not looking to spend more than $2,000, I'd say you're definitely getting your money's worth with this option. Not to mention, you're contributing to a good cause.

You might like the Leesa Plus West Elm Natural Hybrid mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid mattress with a pillow top feel

You're a combination sleeper looking for a medium firmness

You like a bed made up of quality, ethically sourced materials

You're an average to heavier-sized person

You might not like the Leesa Plus West Elm Natural Hybrid bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You're a smaller-sized person who doesn't need extra support

You want a soft or firm bed for a more targeted preference

You're on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Leesa

If this mattress doesn't sound exactly right for you, don't worry; Leesa has several others to choose from. The Leesa Original is one of the most generally accommodating all-foam beds in the online space these days. The Leesa Studio mattress is an even more affordable option that's perfect for something like a guest room.

If you're a bigger person like myself who prefers a hybrid option, Leesa has a hybrid version of the Original bed in addition to the Sapira, Legend and Reserve Hybrid mattresses. Leesa also recently came out with their Chill mattresses, which are all basically more supportive pillow top mattresses with some cooling factors.

Leesa also has a Plus Hybrid to support people on the much heavier side and even a Kids Collection for your little ones.

How does the Leesa Plus West Elm Natural Hybrid compare to other mattresses?

Leesa Natural Hybrid vs. Bear Natural

Bear and Leesa both fall under the 3Z umbrella, which makes their natural beds pretty similar, but there are some minor distinctions between the two. The biggest difference between the two is obviously one being a collaboration, while the other comes from just one brand.

The natural hybrid from Leesa also has a memory foam layer for comfort, while the Bear Natural opts for just neutral comfort foams with its latex foam and coils. The Bear Natural is also slightly firmer and more expensive than the Leesa Plus West Elm Natural Hybrid. Plus, you get an extra twenty nights to see if the Bear Natural is right for you, and it's backed by a lifetime warranty.

Leesa Natural Hybrid vs. WinkBed EcoCloud Hybrid

This comparison is a little more challenging since both beds are so similar. They're both around a medium for all sleepers, similar in terms of price, and both feature a responsive style of bed feel. The WinkBed EcoCloud Hybrid doesn't use any memory foam, but it does have a flatter sleeping surface and a Zoned-Support feature in its coils. This difference in design gives the EcoCloud more of a straightforward latex foam feel, as opposed to the Natural Hybrid from Leesa Plus West Elm, which is more nuanced in terms of responsive comfort.

Leesa Natural Hybrid Mattress FAQs

What is a natural hybrid mattress? This is a mattress that uses natural or organic materials that are sustainably sourced in tandem with some type of support coil system. These beds often include natural latex foams, organic cotton and wool, and sometimes even recycled steel coils. These beds are also usually backed by a myriad of ecological certifications. By going the route of a natural hybrid mattress, you're getting more of an ethically sourced option compared to your average hybrid bed online.

What are the disadvantages of hybrid mattresses? Though hybrid beds are generally more supportive than all-foam ones, they still aren't the most appropriate beds for some people. If you're a smaller-sized person, you might not need the added support that beds with coils provide. Also, foam mattresses are often lighter than hybrid ones, making them a bit easier to move around. If you're a petite individual, you may just get more out of an all-foam mattress, especially if you're watching your wallet -- natural hybrids can get pretty pricey.