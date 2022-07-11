Buying a new mattress can be tricky. You can buy your mattress online for convenience, but you never know how firm it really is until you try it yourself. Even if you test out your mattress in a store before you buy, sometimes your body doesn't recognize it's uncomfortable until you sleep on it for a week. If you prefer a softer mattress, whether you're a side sleeper, petite or just love a plush feel, but keep waking up after sleeping on your new bed with aches and pains from the firmness -- it's not too late.

Before you resort to going out to buy a new mattress -- consider these tips below to help make your new bed more comfortable. Is your mattress too soft instead? Try these tips to make a soft mattress more firm.

Try a mattress topper

Don't underestimate the power of a soft mattress topper to totally change the way your bed feels. This is one of the least expensive options since you won't have to replace the mattress or bed frame to feel a difference.

Some things to look for when you check out a mattress topper are "plush," or down-filled toppers. Memory foam can be a good option, but sometimes these toppers will feel more firm. If you currently have a memory foam mattress and it feels too firm, try a plush pillow top mattress topper. If you have a regular mattress but want to see if memory foam will feel softer, you can always get a soft, less dense topper to see if it helps you.

Consider the foundation

If you have a new memory foam mattress, chances are you may have ditched your box spring for a different support. This could be part of the problem since a box spring may feel softer compared to a more firm surface, like a platform or slat foundation.

If you have a regular mattress, using a box spring support may help the mattress feel softer. If you have a memory foam mattress, check with the manufacturer before placing it on a box spring since many say that a box spring is not a good support for a memory foam mattress.

Give it some time

If you just bought a new bed, it may simply take some time to "break in" the mattress. If you purchased a "bed in a box" or memory foam mattress that came compressed inside a box, it may take some time to fully expand and could feel less firm over time. Try waiting it out a few more days before deciding it's time to return it and try another mattress.

If you want to try giving the mattress some time to wear in, you can always add a softer mattress topper on it in the meantime while you wait. This will vary depending on the type of mattress you have, but it's worth trying if you're patient and aren't losing too much sleep.

Check the temperature in your room

Do you like to keep your bedroom really cool at night? If you have a memory foam mattress this could actually make the mattress feel more firm. This is because the memory foam mattress material is more sensitive to temperature.

Your body heat could help it feel a bit softer, but to really feel the difference consider warming up your room at night to help the mattress feel more soft.

