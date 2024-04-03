Helix Twilight Mattress Review 2024: Testing a Hybrid Bed for Back and Stomach Sleepers

6.8 Helix Twilight $1,374 at Helix Sleep Like Responsive coils and foams provide plenty of support

Responsive coils and foams provide plenty of support The neutral-hybrid feel is accommodating to most

The neutral-hybrid feel is accommodating to most Reinforced coils on the perimeter give great edge support

Reinforced coils on the perimeter give great edge support Ideal for back and stomach sleepers Don't like Not the best option for side sleepers seeking pressure relief

Not the best option for side sleepers seeking pressure relief People under 150 pounds might not need the added support

People under 150 pounds might not need the added support Not ideal for fans of dense memory foam

Helix Sleep is one of those online mattress brands with various options, all of which are targeted at specific sleep styles. It has three separate lines of mattresses: the Elite beds, the Luxe options and the Core models. In this review, we'll mainly focus on one of the beds in the core lineup, the Helix Twilight mattress.

This is a neutral hybrid mattress that's designed to be supportive for all body types, but due to its firmness level, it may not be the best choice for everyone out there. It also has a slightly nuanced feel compared to your average neutral hybrid bed online. These factors are worth clarifying before you decide on this bed, and we'll cover that and a lot more in this review.

First impressions

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

We received the Helix Twilight mattress shortly after ordering it online. It showed up at our doorstep stuffed inside a large cardboard box, compressed tightly in plastic. Similar to most beds that ship in a box, we dragged it inside, ripped off all the packaging and watched as our new bed rapidly inflated.

We did notice that this hybrid bed did expand faster than an all-foam option, but we still gave it some time to sit out on our foundation, so it could get to its proper form. The bed also had a bit of a funky smell at first, but this also dissipated when we came back the next morning.

The bed was finally ready to be tested the day after the unboxing. It looked true to the images advertised on Helix's website after a night of expansion. Upon testing responsiveness, I noticed that the bed felt pretty neutral but did have the slightest memory foam feel. Compared to the average hybrid mattress online, it didn't respond to pressure as immediately. I also thought the bed was much firmer than a medium.

The main takeaway from my initial tests with this bed had to do with firmness. Although it is a neutral hybrid bed, it is on the much firmer side. When I laid on my back and stomach, I felt plenty of support, but when I turned to my sides, it didn't provide that much pressure relief as my shoulders and hips dug in. The firmness of the bed is almost reminiscent of the Luxury Firm model of the Saatva Classic or even the flagship Nectar mattress. All beds do soften up over time, which may be why many online beds have this type of firmness.

Video: Helix Twilight mattress review

Watch me review the Helix Twilight mattress in this video review.

Helix Twilight mattress firmness and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

What does Helix Twilight feel like?



I'd say this bed presents a neutral hybrid feel with a tinge of memory foam mixed in. It doesn't have an overwhelming memory foam sensation. It just provides some pressure relief to the mattress. Most people should still find this bed to feel pretty neutral overall.

Getting a mattress with a neutral feel is often a safe choice if you're someone who doesn't exactly know what type of mattress feel you prefer. It's generally accommodating for just about anyone out there. Since the bed also features coils for support, it'll be able to handle all body types, even if you're on the heavier side.

How firm is the Helix Twilight mattress?

Since this bed is targeted toward back and stomach sleepers, it is on the firmer side. We found it to be around a proper on our scale. This firmness provides adequate support for your back but not so much that you can't get away with sleeping on your sides.

That being said, this mattress wouldn't be at the top of my list of recommendations for side sleepers. I think it's a bit too firm for that preference since side sleepers usually prefer softer options. All sleeper types should be able to get by on this bed, but if you tend to favor your sides, it might push back against your shoulders and hips more than you'd like.

You might wanna look into the Moonlight or Sunset beds from Helix Sleep if you're looking for a more pressure-relieving option from the brand. The Midnight and Dusk models should be most appropriate for combination sleepers, as they're both closer to medium firmness. The Dawn is their firmness option -- it's got that "ultra-firm" profile.

Helix Twilight mattress construction

The Twilight is a hybrid bed that has a combination of coils for support and various foams for comfort. It's comprised of the following layers:

1. On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam. This is a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils, which feature reinforced edges to give the bed sturdy edge support.

3. Next is a transition layer of Helix Responsive Foam, which acts as a buffer between the coils so you don't feel them as much.

4. Then you have another slightly thicker layer of Helix Responsive Foam, designed to firm up the bed more and enhance support on top.

5. Beneath the cover is the bed's main comfort layer of Copper Gel Memory Foam, which gives the bed its slight sink-in pressure relief.

6. Topping the bed, you've got a choice between a normal breathe knit cover or a GlacioTex cooling cover, which might benefit hot sleepers.

Helix Twilight mattress performance

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation



This refers to how well a bed absorbs cross-mattress movement. If you find yourself waking up your partner at night with the slightest motions, you might be sleeping on a bed with poor motion isolation. Although it's a firm neutral hybrid bed, the Helix Twilight has pretty decent motion isolation due to its top layer of memory foam. That layer deadens a surprising amount of movement on either side, so you both should sleep soundly on the bed throughout the night.

Edge-to-edge support

The reinforced coils that run along the edges of this mattress add up to give this bed some sturdy edge support. Sometimes, one person in a relationship ends up sleeping closer to the edges of a bed throughout the night.

If you are caused to sleep close to the perimeter of this mattress, we doubt you'll be falling off the bed anytime soon. The perimeter of the Twilight provides a lot of support, and the overall firm nature of the mattress contributes in this regard as well.

Temperature

The standard version of the Helix Twilight with the Breathe Knit cover should help the bed mainly sleep temperature neutral. It's not going to help actively cool the mattress down, but we also don't see it warming up on you an excessive amount.

If you are a hot sleeper, it may be worth going the route of that optional cooling cover. Keep in mind that temperature regulation often depends on exterior factors like overall room temperature, and it could come down to the pajamas, pillows or sheets you're using.

Durability

A quality hybrid bed such as this can last for several years, sometimes even over a decade. We've found that coil beds generally last longer than those that have dense support foam. Foam layers can degrade faster over time as you lie on them night after night, whereas coils retain their shape more since they're made of metal. Since the Helix Twilight is a hybrid mattress, it'll likely last you for the next seven to ten years, if not longer.

Off-gassing

There's no getting around it; sometimes your brand-new bed stinks right out of the box, and I mean that in the literal sense. Like other products that ship to you in a box, oftentimes, there's a factory smell. Rest assured, nothing is wrong with your new mattress. This smell is a completely normal part of the process and should dissipate after a couple of nights.

Who is the Helix Twilight mattress best for?

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Helix Twilight could work for all body types, including heavier people, thanks to the coils. Its firmness and feel might not be right for everyone. Here's what to consider about this bed in relation to body types and sleeping positions.

Sleeping position

Since this is one of the firmest options within the Helix Sleep core line, it should be most suitable for primary back and stomach sleepers. If you're a combination sleeper who prefers a much firmer style of mattress, you could get by on it, but if you prefer something much softer, this may not be the right bed for you.

Based on our observations, side sleepers tend to gravitate towards softer beds. Certain side sleepers actually prefer firm beds, but it's rather uncommon. For these reasons, you might want to check out the Twilight bed if you're a primary back or stomach sleeper.

Body type

The Helix Twilight is a hybrid mattress by default, so it should work for all body types just fine. Medium to petite-sized people will get plenty of support, but all-foam beds could also be for those body types. If you're heavier, you shouldn't have any support concerns with this bed.

If you're on the much heavier side, say around 300 pounds or up, Helix Plus may work out more for you in the long run. This bed has a much more durable support system compared to the Twilight, and it's also around the same price point after a discount.

Helix Twilight mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38 x 75 inches $936 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches $1,061 Full 54 x 75 inches $1,249 Queen 60 x 80 inches $1,374 King 76 x 80 inches $1,749 Cal King 72 x 84 inches $1,749

Given its overall quality, I'd say this bed is pretty nice for the price. You can usually expect to pay in and around the $1,100 for a queen size after a discount code is applied. Hybrid beds of this caliber can go for a lot more, especially with prices continually going up within the online space. It's nice to see the beds in Helix Sleep's core line priced at a solid value.

As a brand, Helix Sleep usually bundles two free pillows with every mattress purchase these days. If you're looking to get more out of a deal than just a bed, this brand has you covered.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Helix backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen to not like it within that time frame, you have a return option, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

I'd check out the Helix Twilight if you're someone who prefers sleeping on a hybrid mattress that's around medium-firm. Also, if you'd like your bed to feel neutral with a touch of memory foam mixed in, this is a great option for that preference.

If the criteria above sound like you and you only have a budget of around $1,000, that could also be reason enough to look into it.

You might like the Helix Twilight mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid mattress

You want a bed that's around medium-firm

You like a bed with some optional cooling cover upgrades

You're an average to heavier-sized person

You might not like the Helix Twilight bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You're a smaller-sized person who doesn't need extra support

You want a soft mattress for strict side sleeping

You're on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Helix Sleep

To be frank, I'm not going to list all the other Helix beds individually, simply because there are far too many to cover. The brand has six core models, six luxe versions of those beds and six more Elite renditions.

These options are ranked in terms of firmness. The Sunset and Moonlight are the softer beds, the Dusk and Midnight are the medium options and the Dawn is the ultra-firm option. Helix Sleep also has a Plus mattress, which is designed to support much heavier people, and it even has a couple of natural and organic beds to choose from in the sub-brand, Birch.

So many options could present a bit of a challenge when it comes to picking the right one for you. I mean, how are you supposed to navigate your way through such an extensive lineup of beds?

Well, the cool thing about Helix is that it offers an online sleep quiz that runs you through a series of questions. This quiz asks you about your sleeping preferences and body proportions, and then the quiz comes up with the right bed for you based on your answers. This makes finding the right Helix Sleep option for you quick and easy. Feel free to take the Helix Sleep Quiz for yourself.

How does the Helix Twilight compare to other mattresses?

Helix Twilight vs Helix Twilight Luxe

When it comes to comparing the core model to the Luxe version, there are many things to discuss. Both feature coils on the bottom for support, but on the Luxe the coils are reinforced along the edges and have a Zoned Support design. The pillow top on the Luxe model also gives the bed a bit more of a comfort advantage and a bit more pressure relief compared to the core version. If we're talking about price, the Core model is considerably more affordable than the Luxe version, which could be worth it to some of us on a tight budget.

Helix Twilight vs Helix Dawn

These are the two firm models within the Helix core lineup. Both are ideal for back and stomach sleepers since those sleeper types generally prefer options that provide lots of pushback and support.

The main difference between the two has to do with firmness and feel. The Twilight is slightly firmer than the Dawn, which is properly firm. The main comfort layer on the Twilight is memory foam, which gives it a slightly nuanced feel compared to the Dawn, which doesn't have any memory foam. Although both are slightly different in terms of design, they're still priced the exact same.

Helix Twilight Mattress FAQs

What is the firmness level of Helix Twilight? This is one of the firmest core mattresses from Helix Sleep. On our firmness scale, it sits at a proper medium-firm. This makes the Twilight fine for all sleep styles but mostly for primary back or stomach sleepers looking for more support in their bed rather than pressure relief.

Does Helix Twilight come in a box? Helix Sleep ships all of its beds in a box for completely free. The unboxing process is pretty much the same as any other bed-in-a-box option online. The Luxe beds will also ship to you in a single box, while the mattresses within the Elite collection will ship to you in two boxes since the beds require more of a setup process.

How long do Helix beds last? Given that they're all hybrid mattresses, the lifespan of a Helix Sleep bed is around that of an average coil option. We'd say your Helix Sleep bed should last you for the next 7 to 10 years, if not longer.



