Cocoon Chill Mattress Review 2024: Budget-Friendly Memory Foam With a Cooling Edge

Sealy is one of the largest bedding manufacturers in the entire world. If you were to walk into a brick-and-mortar mattress store today, chances are you'd see a Sealy bed somewhere. However, when it comes to the bed-in-a-box space, Cocoon is its main brand.

As a brand, Cocoon has two mattresses, the Chill Memory Foam and the Chill Hybrid. Both are basically the same bed, but they have different support systems. In this review, I'll mainly focus on the foam bed since it's the brand's most affordable flagship model. I'll discuss everything you should know about, including who it's best for.

First impressions

The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress shipped the same way as your average online bed: Inside a tall cardboard box compressed tightly in plastic. When it showed up, I dragged it inside, ripped off all the packaging and watched as the bed expanded.

Since this is a foam mattress that has memory foam, it didn't fully expand right away. Instead, it looked slightly misshapen when I took it out of the box. This is usually the case for all-foam beds. It just needed a night to sit out on CNET's foundation and properly inflate.

In the morning, the bed looked right as rain, now resembling the bed advertised online. I took this as a sign that it was ready to be tested. When I pressed into the bed and let go, it was slower to respond than a neutral foam mattress. And when I hopped on, I immediately felt the memory foam working its magic.

Video: Cocoon Chill mattress review

Watch me review the Cocoon Chill mattress in this video review.

Cocoon Chill mattress firmness and feel

What does the Cocoon Chill feel like?

This mattress has a memory foam feel. When you hop on the mattress, it may appear firm at first, but you'll start to slowly sink into the mattress as the top layer of memory foam conforms to your body's shape.

The memory foam feel found on the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam isn't as dense as a Nectar or Tempur-Pedic bed, which has a more dense and viscous memory foam quality. The Cocoon Chill Hybrid has more of a responsive memory foam feel. This type of mattress feel should be accommodating to most people without being too dense or divisive for the average sleeper.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

How firm is the Cocoon Chill mattress?



The foam version of the mattress will be a bit firmer than the hybrid model, but not by much. We'd place it in between a medium and a medium-firm on our scale. It should work fine for all sleep styles, with a slight support advantage for primary back and stomach sleepers. The Cocoon Chill Hybrid sits closer to a proper medium, making it more suitable for side and combination sleepers.

When it comes to mattresses in general, judging firmness is a subjective thing. Since heavier people sink into beds more than petite-sized folks, bigger body types will likely find the bed softer than the average Joe does. We try to rank firmness based on the size of the average person, someone around 180 pounds. Since there currently isn't an expressly soft model of this bed, a strict side sleeper may want to look elsewhere. Check out our Best Mattress for Side Sleepers in 2024 list for some better picks for this preference.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress construction

This is a basic all-foam mattress. It's 10 inches thick and comprised of the following layers:

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

1. On the bottom, there's a thin layer of base foam to provide a foundation for all the other layers to rest on.

2. Then, you have a layer of dense support foam, which acts as the bed's main support system. If you opt for the Chill Hybrid, this will be a layer of pocketed coils instead.

3. Above the support layer is a more responsive foam, which acts as a transition layer for the mattress.

4. Then, on top, there's a layer of gel memory foam to provide the bed's main comfort layer.

5. Wrapping the mattress up is a cooling cover. It uses a phase-change material to help actively cool you down at night while you sleep.

Cocoon Chill mattress performance

Motion isolation

This refers to how well a bed absorbs cross-mattress movement, and the Cocoon Chill performs great in this category. If you're a light sleeper, the last thing you want is a mattress that reverberates lots of motion from your partner, jostling you awake at night. Having a memory foam mattress is one of the best solutions for this issue, as memory foam itself deadens cross-mattress movement well. Light sleepers shouldn't have many issues with this bed.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Edge-to-edge support

The edge support is fairly average on the Chill Memory Foam. If getting a bed with sturdy edges is a primary concern for you or your partner, you'll likely prefer the edge support found on the Chill Hybrid. But on either support version of the bed, there was little to no roll-off sensation. If you or your partner happen to sleep close to the edges of the mattress, you can rest easy knowing you'll be plenty supported by this bed's perimeter.

Temperature

This is obviously one of the main advantages of this mattress -- I mean, it's called the Cocoon Chill for a reason. The bed will help actively cool you down on a nightly basis, if not help you sleep temperature neutral. It's noticeably cool to the touch, but it's hard to determine if you'll still feel much of that cooling effect once your bedding is on the mattress. Still, that phase change cover will help keep you sleeping at least temperature neutral, and I can't see this mattress warming up on you if you're an especially hot sleeper.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Durability

The Chill Hybrid is the slightly more durable support option. Since the Chill Memory Foam is an all-foam mattress, it's not going to be as durable as the hybrid version, but it should still last you for several years to come. Dense support foams just aren't as durable as steel coils, so durability is definitely something to keep in mind with this bed. Luckily, you do have some support options to consider with this mattress, and either should last the average sleeper quite a while.

Off-gassing

Oftentimes, there's a certain stench associated with freshly unboxed beds. This is known as off-gassing -- and frankly, it can be off-putting. It might lead you to believe that there's something wrong with your new bed, but you should know that it's a completely normal part of the process. The smell should go away after a couple of nights.

Who is the Cocoon Chill mattress best for?

Depending on the support option you choose, the Cocoon Chill could work for a variety of sleepers out there. Here's who we think will benefit the most from sleeping on this bed.

Sleeping position

Both versions of the bed could work for all sleeper types, but the Chill Memory Foam has a slightly firmer profile that's best for supporting primary back and stomach sleepers. Combination sleepers might enjoy the memory foam feel of the bed, so long as they prefer something slightly firm, but side sleepers should probably look elsewhere. Maybe check out our list of the best mattresses for side sleepers to see some more appealing options.

Body type

Since it's an all-foam bed, the Chill Memory Foam will be ideal for supporting people with average to petite-sized builds. If you're on the heavier side, I'd suggest going the route of the Chill Hybrid since that version of the bed has coils to handle bigger body types.

You could get by on the Chill Memory Foam if you're a bit bigger, but just know that all-foam beds will likely degrade underneath you over time slightly faster than a hybrid bed. Pocketed coils are designed to support a substantial amount of weight on a nightly basis, making them the superior alternative when it comes to long-term support.

Cocoon Chill mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $619 Twin XL 38x80 inches $709 Full 54x75 inches $819 Queen 60x80 inches $1,079 King 76x80 inches $1,389 Cal King 72x84 inches $1,389

This pricing reflects what's currently offered for the Chill Memory Foam version of the bed. You'll have to spend a couple hundred bucks more for the Chill Hybrid rendition. For a memory foam mattress with some active cooling features, that's a great value either way you cut it.

Sealy, as a brand, usually offers nice discounts on the Cocoon Chill. After you apply one to the Chill Memory Foam, you'll be paying closer to the $700 range for a queen size. The brand even likes to bundle in free or discounted sleep accessories with every mattress purchase, which is nice if you're looking for more of a sleep setup.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Trial, shipping and warranty



As a brand, Sealy backs the Cocoon Chill with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you can return it for completely free, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

If you're a hot sleeper who's looking for a memory foam mattress that's between a medium and a medium-firm, and you'd like an affordable bed with some active cooling qualities, the Chill Memory Foam might be right up your alley.

You might like the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress if:

You want an affordable option

You're interested in a memory foam mattress

You like a bed between medium and medium-firm

You're an average to petite-sized person

You might not like the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam bed if:

You're looking for a hybrid mattress

You're a heavier person who requires a more supportive bed

You want a firmness that works for all sleep styles

You're not a big fan of memory foam mattresses

How does Cocoon Chill compare to other mattresses?

Cocoon Chill vs. Nectar

These are two more affordable memory foam mattresses that can be found online nowadays. Both beds do come in an all-foam or hybrid version, but there are many things that set each apart. Nectar has more generous policies compared to Cocoon Chill. You get an entire year to try the bed before it's officially yours, and it's backed by a forever warranty if you decide to keep it. The flagship Nectar is also a bit firmer than the Cocoon Chill, and it's also slightly firmer at a proper medium-firm. Compared to the Chill Memory Foam, the Nectar mattress is also slightly more affordable, but the Chill Memory foam has the cooling edge for hot sleepers.

Cocoon Chill vs. Bear Mattress

Much like the Nectar Mattress, the Cocoon Chill is similar to the Bear Original. Both have a memory foam feel, but Bear's is a denser and slightly firmer. The more affordable option is the Bear Original, but the cooler sleeping bed is the Cocoon Chill. I'd say fans of memory foam will enjoy either bed, especially those on more of a budget. If you have more money to spend on your next mattress, Bear, as a brand, has many more beds worth your consideration as well.

Cocoon Chill mattress FAQs

What is the firmness level of Cocoon Chill? The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam sits between a medium and a medium-firm on our scale. This makes the bed suitable most suitable for back and stomach sleepers, while working for most sleep styles. It's not the most pressure-relieving bed for side sleeping, but it should work fine for most combination sleepers.

Does Cocoon Chill come in a box? The Cocoon Chill beds ship in a box for completely free. The unboxing process is pretty much the same as any other bed-in-a-box option online. You just drag it inside, rip off all the plastic and then the mattress will expand rapidly before your eyes. If you go with the Chill Memory Foam, it might take longer to fully inflate than the Chill Hybrid, but both should be ready to sleep on after a full night of expansion.