Cloverlane Mattress Review 2024: Resident's Alternative to the Saatva Classic Put to the Test

7.2 Cloverlane mattress $2,199 at Cloverlane Like Multiple firmness options

Multiple firmness options Accommodating pillow-top feel

Accommodating pillow-top feel Hybrid design is supportive for all body types

Hybrid design is supportive for all body types Affordable luxury bed Don't like Surprisingly poor edge support

Surprisingly poor edge support Not ideal for those on a tight budget

Not ideal for those on a tight budget Smaller-size people might not need added support

Resident is a mattress company that owns a few different online bedding brands. If you've ever heard of the Nectar, DreamCloud or Awara mattresses, those fall under the Resident umbrella. The company provides quality latex and memory foam mattresses at affordable prices, but was lacking a more premium, all-in-one, luxurious mattress.

That's where Resident's Cloverlane mattress comes in. As a more luxurious pillow-top bed, it's very reminiscent of a bed like the Saatva Classic with a few key distinctions. In this review, we'll cover everything you need to know about the Cloverlane Luxury mattress.

First impressions

Dillon Lopez/CNET

The Cloverlane mattress comes with white-glove delivery, meaning a delivery team will set the bed up at your home for no extra charge. You don't have to lift a finger. They do all the heavy lifting while you sit back and relax. In the case of Cloverlane, the company will even remove your old bed for free.

The vast majority of online mattresses ship vacuum-sealed in a slender cardboard box that's about 4 feet tall, but this bed arrived at our space full size. Since white-glove delivery mattresses are already expanded, you can sleep on them the very first night.

Once it was set up, I tested its performance. The Cloverlane mattress has a luxurious and fluffy-looking pillow-top design. The cover has an off-white, cloud-like look that makes you want to jump on it and be enveloped by the mattress. The bed is quite comfortable, but I noticed almost immediately that the edge support isn't the best I've tested.

Video: Cloverlane mattress review



Watch me review the Cloverlane mattress in this video.

Cloverlane mattress firmness and feel

Dillon Lopez/CNET

What does Cloverlane feel like?

This mattress has a more traditional style of pillow-top feel. If you've ever stayed in a fancier hotel, this bed might feel pretty similar. You get lots of support from the support coils and a nice amount of cushion from the comfort layers within that pillow top.

Though it does have memory foam and even some latex in the middle, the feel doesn't skew toward anything specific. Instead, the Cloverlane is nice and responsive, with a neutral feel that most people should find generally comfortable. I'd say the bed looks and feels similar to the Saatva Classic.

How firm is the Cloverlane mattress?

The mattress is available in two different support options and three different firmness levels. We have the luxury firm model with the hybrid construction, and I'd say it's around a proper medium-firm on our scale. This means it should work fine for all sleeper types, but back and stomach sleepers may prefer its supportive profile the most.

If you want a softer version of the bed, I'd definitely steer you toward the Plush Soft level, which should be closer to a medium firmness. Conversely, if you're looking for something even firmer than the luxury firm, the firm option should provide an almost board-like level of resistance and support.

Cloverlane mattress construction

The Cloverlane mattress is a luxurious hybrid bed with coils for support and various foam layers for comfort. It's comprised of the following:

On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam: a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on. Then, you have the bed's main support system of 8-inch pocketed coils, encased in a polyurethane foam border. Next, you have a more responsive transitional foam layer to act as a buffer between the bed's support system and comfort layers. Above that foam within the center third of the bed is a thin layer of Lumbar Relief latex foam. This provides the bed with some Zoned Support to help promote proper spinal alignment. The following layer is gel-infused memory foam, giving the bed a nice amount of pressure relief and some additional comfort. Rounding everything out, the bed's European pillow top incorporates more quilting for comfort and provides the bed with an overall "luxurious aesthetic."

Cloverlane mattress performance

Dillon Lopez/CNET

Motion isolation

The Cloverlane mattress seemed pretty average in terms of its ability to isolate cross-mattress motion. Its gel memory foam comfort layer does help to deaden some motion at night, but the coils and latex foam don't make it as good as a dense memory-foam option. We don't see this being a deal-breaker for most sleepers, but if you are a really light sleeper who wakes up easily if your partner tosses and turns, it could happen more on this bed than others.

Edge-to-edge support

The Cloverlane mattress has surprisingly poor edge support, which is bad news for couples. The foam borders along the outer edges of the bed that encase the pocketed coils aren't the best for providing a sturdy perimeter. The foams sag instead of supporting the weight of the sleeper like the pocketed coils do within most of the bed's surface area. I observed quite a bit of sink-in and roll-off sensation when we were testing the edges of the mattress. Hopefully, this will improve with future redesigns.

Temperature

The Cloverlane mattress sleeps temperature neutral. The bed shouldn't make you sleep hot, but it also won't provide any active cooling elements for hot sleepers. Most beds within the online space sleep around the temperature-neutral range.

The coils and foams used in this bed are meant to provide breathability, and if you really feel the cover, it is slightly cool to the touch. Still, though, It doesn't really compete with other cooling beds like the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe.

Overall, it should be just fine for most sleepers, but if you're looking for an active cooling bed, you may want to look elsewhere. If you sleep hot and are looking for our expert picks, check out our Best Cooling Beds List.

Durability

This is a hybrid bed with support coils, so it'll be durable enough to handle most sleepers over a long period of time. Compared to all-foam mattresses, beds with coils generally offer more support in the long term. In Cloverlane's case, the bed's support system will likely help the bed last for several years to come. No one likes a mattress that starts to bow in the middle, and I can't see that happening with this bed any time soon.

Off-gassing

Sometimes your brand-new bed stinks right out of the box, literally. Like other products that ship to you in a box, there's a factory smell, but nothing is wrong with your new mattress. This smell is a normal part of the process and should disappear after a couple of nights.

Who is the Cloverlane mattress best for?

Dillon Lopez/CNET

The Cloverlane mattress is a more luxurious mattress with an accommodating feel. Given that you have different levels of firmness to choose from, it should work for most sleep styles. However, it still might not be the right bed for everyone. Here's who I think will benefit the most from this mattress based on sleeping preferences and body types.

Sleeping position

Since the Cloverlane is available in three different firmness levels, the bed is versatile enough to work for all sleeper types. If you're more of a side sleeper, you may get the most amount of pressure relief from the Plush Soft model. If you're a combination sleeper that favors your back or stomach, go with the Luxury Firm, as it's slightly firmer. If you're a strict back or stomach sleeper who wants the firmest option from Cloverlane, definitely look into the Firm.

Dillon Lopez/CNET

Body type

The Cloverlane is a hybrid mattress that uses coils for support, making it supportive enough to handle all body types, including heavier folks. If you're a petite or average-size person, you can get by on an all-foam mattress, but many people prefer the level of support provided by coil options. Since it's a more luxurious option, its design is intended to work for just about anyone.

Cloverlane Luxury mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,199 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,499 Full 54x75 inches $1,999 Queen 60x80 inches $2,199.00 King 76x80 inches $2,699 Cal king 72x84 inches $2,699

This bed's pricing definitely reflects its more luxurious aesthetic. This makes it a bit more expensive than your average hybrid bed online. However, compared to its direct competitor, the Saatva Classic, it is more affordable. You can usually pick up a queen-size Cloverlane for around the $1,500 mark after discount.

As a brand, Cloverlane prices its mattresses high and then offers heavy discounts. You can also bundle discounted sleep accessories with your purchase, which is always nice to have.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Cloverlane backs its beds with above-average policies. The bed comes with complimentary white-glove delivery, and once it's in your possession, you get an entire year to try it at home risk-free. If you don't like it within that time frame, you have a return option, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a forever warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Dillon Lopez/CNET

If you're looking for a more affordable version of the Saatva Classic, the Cloverlane mattress is definitely worth looking into. It has a traditional pillow-top feel, and you get three different firmness levels to choose from. In terms of affordable luxury, I'd say it's up there on my list of bed recommendations.

That said, I don't think it's the best option for couples. If you or your partner sleep closer to the bed perimeter, this mattress won't provide the most amount of edge support. If you're looking for a mattress to accommodate your relationship, I'd steer you elsewhere.

At the end of the day, I would spend up for the Saatva Classic compared to this mattress if you have the budget for it. The Cloverlane strikes me as a slightly cheaper alternative that just doesn't match the same level of luxurious quality found in the Saatva Classic.

You might like the Cloverlane mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid mattress.

You want three different firmness options to choose from.

You like a bed with a traditional pillow-top feel.

You want a more affordable option compared to Saatva Classic.

You might not like the Cloverlane bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress.

You're a smaller-sized person who doesn't need extra support.

You want a bed with sturdy edge support.

You're on a super strict budget.

Cloverlane vs. Saatva Classic

By now, there's no secret: Cloverlane is designed to compete directly with the Saatva Classic. It has the same type of overall feel and is available in the exact same firmness options. It's also a more luxurious style of mattress, but when it comes to the quality, the Saatva Classic takes the cake. If you put these beds side by side, I think you'd find Saatva Classic to be the superior option, especially when it comes down to edge support. The Saatva Classic is slightly more expensive, but I'd say the cost is worth it.

Cloverlane vs. WinkBed

This comparison is more challenging considering both mattresses are available for the same queen size pricing after discount. Both are high-end luxury beds that have pillow-top feels and various firmness levels to choose from. Winkbed technically has one more firmness option called WinkBed Plus, which is an ultrasupportive hybrid option for plus-size people. One perk for Cloverlane is that it ships to you via white-glove delivery compared to WinkBed, which ships in a box.

Cloverlane mattress FAQs

How many years does a hybrid mattress last? The average lifespan of a mattress is seven to 10 years. Beds with coils typically last even longer than that, often over a decade. Since the Cloverlane mattress is built with a more premium, luxurious design, I'd say it'll last most sleepers for many years to come. Throwing a mattress protector on it and using the right foundation will also help increase the overall lifespan of the bed as well.

What is the point of a hybrid mattress? Hybrid beds use a combination of coils for support and various foams for comfort. Since those coils are more resilient than dense foam support systems over time, they're great options for heavy people. If you're over the 250-pound mark, you'll likely prefer the amount of support you get from a hybrid mattress over an all-foam one. That said, all body types can get by on a hybrid mattress. It may just come down to preference.