Check Your Pack-and-Play Mattress: 20,000 Infant Beds Recalled

About 20,000 "pack-and-play" mattresses, which are often portable mattresses made for infants, are being recalled because they pose a suffocation risk, according to two notices posted Thursday by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One recall includes mattresses sold under two names, Spring Spirit and Biloban pack and play mattresses, on Amazon from August 2022 to August 2023 for about $40. The retailer is Hangzhou Sharejoy Ecommerce Co. Ltd, doing business as Biloban, of China.

The second includes Magik and Kover pack and play mattresses, which were also sold on Amazon between December 2022 and August 2023 for $40. The retailer is Magik and Kover.

No injuries have been reported, but they're being pulled because they "violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses," the Commission said, like the thickness test -- mattresses for infants should be at least 4 inches thick. They're also missing warnings and labels.

One of the recalled mattresses. US Consumer Product Safety Commission

How to find out if your baby's mattress is recalled



Roughly 20,000 mattresses sold on Amazon from August 2022 to August 2023 are included in these recalls.

One of the mattress patterns included in the recall is white with gray stars and also includes a "Biloban" print. The bottom or underside of the mattress is gray. The word "Biloban" is also printed on the tag. On the tag stapled to the mattress cover, you'll see batch number 2304US and a manufacturing date from August 2022 through July 2023.

A tag from one of the recalled mattresses. US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The second mattress included in the recall is a "trifold" mattress with a bamboo pattern. "Spring Spirit" is printed on the mattress tag, and batch number 230315US and a manufacturing date between August 2022 through July 2023 will be located on another tag.

A tag inside the mattress cover of one of the recalled mattresses. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The third mattress recalled Thursday is a waterproof play yard mattress with a white cover. The word "CertiPUR-US" is printed on a tag inside the cover, with batch number 221002US and a manufacturing date between August 2022 through July 2023 on the back of that tag. Another tag says "STANDARD 100," according to the recall.

The USCPC said that Amazon, Biloban and Magik and Kover are contacting consumers directly. But if you have a recalled mattress, you should stop using it immediately and "destroy" it. You can contact Biloban at recall@biloban.com for more information and to get a refund.

If your mattress isn't included in this recall, it may be a good idea to brush up on last December's pack-and-play mattress recall, which were also all sold on Amazon.