We love the comfort of our own mattresses, and we can’t imagine sleeping without them. We carefully pick out each component of our beds: the sheets, pillows and comforters. So, don’t our dogs deserve the same luxury? Even if your dog sleeps in bed with you, they still need a comfortable place to rest during the day.

With many options filling up the shelves at PetSmart, it may be hard to find the best dog bed for your pet. But we've done the hard work for you and narrowed the selection down to the finest. My black lab, Louie, slept on each of these beds. Here’s why these dog beds are the best, along with the kind of pooches we think will love them most.

Read More: 13 Necessities for New Dog Owners

What is the best dog bed?

You can even choose to have your dog's name stitched into the bed. Caroline Igo/CNET

The best dog bed on the market right now comes from Orvis’ RecoveryZone series. While there are many in the collection to choose from, the FleeceLock Lounger dog bed is comfortable, durable and supportive. It's made with two pieces of solid foam -- a layer of Serene Foam that allows for airflow and a low-VOC CertiPUR-US foam base layer. On this bed, my dog has lots of space to either curl up or stretch out, and I know he's supported.

Best dog beds of 2024

Caroline Igo/CNET Best overall dog bed Orvis RecoveryZone FleeceLock Lounger dog bed $198 at Orvis Why we chose the Orvis RecoveryZone FleeceLock Lounger: Orvis is a dependable brand that offers premium-quality products, and its dog beds are no exception. Orvis’ line of RecoveryZone dog beds are designed to support your dog's joints and help elevate pressure points, just as our mattresses do for us. My dog was able to stretch out on this bed or curl up, securely. I love how soft the fleece is and how comfortable the bed is overall -- even to me. I think I could sleep on it if I had to. The cover is removable and can be easily washed. It also comes with an add-on for personalization, meaning you can get your pet’s name stitched into the front. Under the cover is a sturdy base of two layers of foam. One layer is an inch of Serene Foam that helps keep your dog temperature-neutral. The second layer is four inches of low-VOC CertiPUR-US foam that acts as a supportive base. It's firmer than the top layer and makes the bed more durable. Though the price tag of this bed is daunting, I think the beds is built to last for years and years -- and it comes with Orvis’ Great Catch Guarantee. Not sure which Orvis bed is right for your dog? Try the Orvis Dog Bed Selector quiz. Pros: Machine-washable cover and optional personalization

Temperature-regulating

Patented FleeceLock that doesn’t pull, pill or leave bare spots Cons: Expensive $198 at Orvis

Caroline Igo/CNET Best dog bed for large dogs Bedsure dog bed $35 at Amazon $56 at Walmart Why we chose the Bedsure Dog Bed: If you're looking for a dog bed that's the perfect size for your big dog, the Bedsure dog bed is a great choice. It comes in eight different sizes (and 10 colors). With that many choices, you should be able to find a bed that's wide enough and long enough for your pup. Larger dogs can sometimes require more-expensive beds, the Bedsure dog bed is a great value. The XXL size is still under $100 -- you can’t say that about a lot of pet brands. Another great feature is how well these beds fit in crates. The 36 by 27 inch size is perfect for my 75-pound dog and his kennel. The Bedsure dog bed has a removable cover that's machine washable. One side is soft Sherpa fleece, perfect for cold weather, and the other is a textile that won’t heat up during the summer. The bed gets its shape from 3-inch egg crate foam that cradles your dog’s pressure points. However, if you think this bed is too thin for your older dog's joints, there are also 3.5-inch and 4-inch foam options. Pros: Washable cover

Egg crate foam for pressure-relief

Two-sided design for all seasons Cons: On the thinner side

Only one layer of foam $35 at Amazon $56 at Walmart

Caroline Igo/CNET Best dog bed for small dogs Nest bolstered pet bed $99 at Nest Bedding Why we chose the Nest bolstered pet bed: This disc-like bed is perfect for small and medium dogs and those who care for the environment. It’s bolstered along all sides, making it a perfect bed for dogs to nestle into. It’s also made with a recycled fill, the only dog bed on this list that’s extremely eco-friendly. It's similar to a bean bag chair -- your dog can nestle up into a ball and get cozy. Though the Nest bolstered pet bed is available in only three sizes (small, medium and large), the first two sizes are perfect for dogs under 50 pounds. My 75-pound pup nestled into the large size, but his paws did spill over the edge. I wouldn’t recommend this bed for dogs larger or heavier than mine. However, smaller dogs that love to sleep in a donut position will love this bed. Pros: 100% green waste recycled plastic fill

Made with durable, breathable canvas cotton fabric

Two-year warranty Cons: Available in only three sizes: small, medium and large

Not for older dogs that need extra support $99 at Nest Bedding

Caroline Igo/CNET Best stylish dog bed Lay Lo dog bed $149 at Lay Lo Why we chose the Lay Lo dog bed: If you're worried about your pet’s bed sticking out like a sore paw when it comes to your decor and room design, there are now dog beds made with you in mind. Lay Lo specializes in stylish dog beds that look good and keep your pet comfy. Each modernly designed cover is dig-proof, removable and machine-washable. The orthopedic insert is a combination of poly support foam and a soft poly fill. It's firm and supportive. Lay Lo is unique in that it also offers just single covers. The company encourages you to find old clothes, pillows or bedding to fill the cover with. In lieu of buying a whole new pet bed, you can revamp an old one or get use out of old pillows. I think this is a really cool concept that helps to reduce waste.

Pros: Removable, washable cover

Around 27 different patterns

Dig-proof, chew-proof and accident-resistant Cons: On the expensive side $149 at Lay Lo

Caroline Igo/CNET Best washable dog bed Lesure calming dog bed $36 at Amazon Why we chose the Lesure calming dog bed: This unique bed’s flower design has your dog curling up in the middle, amid the pedals. Like the Orvis and Bedsure beds, this product is made with soft, Sherpa-like polyester. While it isn’t as soft as Orvis’ FleeceLock, this bed is completely covered with fuzzy material that's quite cozy -- or at least, that’s what my dog thought. This was one of his favorites to curl up into. He sometimes likes to sleep in a donut position, and this bed was the perfect size for him. The Lesure calming dog bed comes in seven different colors and four sizes. My 75-pound dog fits into the largest size, but I can’t imagine it being suitable for any dog bigger than him. This bed is best for medium to slightly larger than medium dogs. And the best part: The entire bed can go into the washing machine (so make sure your washing machine is big enough). Pros: Available in seven colors and four sizes

Very affordable

Made with plush polyester and has an anti-slip bottom Cons: Stuffing can become lumpy and uneven

Not for older dogs that need extra support $36 at Amazon

Best dog beds of 2024 compared

Dog bed Price Trial period Warranty Orvis RecoveryZone dog bed $198 See Orvis’ Great Catch guarantee See Orvis’ Great Catch guarantee Bedsure dog bed $48 30 days See Bedsure Nest bolstered pet bed $99 30 days 2 years Lay Lo dog bed $149 30 days 1 year, limited Lesure calming dog bed $36 See Lesure See Lesure

How we tested dog beds

Caroline Igo/CNET

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about based on editorial merit. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best dog beds were examined similarly to how we test mattresses at CNET. My dog and I assessed key factors like firmness, feel and performance. We also considered price, durability, support, washability, size and design. I tested how strong the beds were by having my dog roll around on each. The feel was tested by having both myself and my dog lie on the bed. Lastly, overall performance was based on what my dog gravitated toward. If he couldn’t move the bed around enough to sit down comfortably, it wasn’t going to be a good bed for any pet.

I ensured that each dog bed on our best list is machine washable, made with quality materials to help comfort dogs, and is a great value. And the selected beds come with free shipping and free or low-cost returns.

What to look for in a dog bed

If you're searching for the finest dog bed for your best four-legged friend, here's everything you need to keep in mind.

Firmness

Though you don’t want a bed that's hard as a rock, you should look for one that's supportive enough -- especially if you have an older dog, or a pet with arthritis. A top layer of support or softer foam is always a plus, as long as the base of the bed is sturdy and supportive enough. If you have an older dog, you don’t want a fluffy bed that they can sink into. A fluffier bed is more suitable for puppies and younger dogs.

Material

The material used in a dog bed determines the price, firmness, durability and overall look of the bed. If you're looking for a cheaper bed, one made of polyester is the way to go. It might not look as nice as others, but it's affordable and fluffy. Dog beds made with foam are good for pressure-relief and often last longer than those stuffed with various fillings.

Size and shape

Your dog’s size and sleeping position helps determine which dog bed is best. My black lab, Louie, weighs about 75 pounds, and he requires a dog bed that's long and wide enough, because he likes to sleep on his stomach, with all four paws stretched out. Large, rectangular beds are best for dogs like him. If you have a smaller dog that likes to sleep in a donut position, then a small, disclike bed may be a great fit.

Budget

When shopping for the best dog bed, stick to your budget. Some beds out there can get way too expensive -- and if your young dog normally sleeps on the hard floor and doesn’t have any arthritis issues, there’s no need to get a pricey bed. Amazon has lots of great-value dog beds, such as the Lesure calming bed and the Bedsure dog bed.