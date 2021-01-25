Getty Images

We've all had weird dreams, strangely normal dreams and bad dreams. But most of the time, our dreams are a product of our subconscious. We're not in control -- our brain creates the images we see in dreams, despite how we feel about them.

However, some people can fully control their dreams or at least control certain variables through lucid dreaming. These people are aware of their dreams (and aware of their awareness). If you've ever wanted to try lucid dreaming, keep reading for information about what it really is and how-to tips from sleep experts.

What is lucid dreaming?

A lucid dream is a dream in which the dreamer becomes aware of their dream, says Dr. Abhinav Singh, sleep physician, facility director of the Indiana Sleep Center and medical advisor to SleepFoundation.org.

"In a lucid dream, which takes place in REM sleep, you can control the narrative inside the dream," he says. But how does it happen?

"There is a theory that your prefrontal cortex (the brain area behind the forehead), which is responsible for logical decisions, seems to be active more than usual in people with lucid dreaming," Dr. Abhinav explains. "The prefrontal cortex is supposed to be resting during REM sleep, but it somehow gets activated."

When lucid dreaming, people may alter the setting, characters or other elements of their dream, or even perform superhuman feats not possible in real life. Lucid dreaming is often associated with performing actions one can't perform in their reality, like flying and time-traveling. Some people lucid dream to try to solve problems they're struggling with or to induce creativity for professional endeavors.

Can lucid dreaming be dangerous?

Lucid dreaming typically isn't considered dangerous, because it doesn't put the dreamer or others at any imminent risk. You are still snug in your bed (or wherever you went to sleep) while lucid dreaming, after all. However, Dr. Frida Rångtel, a sleep educator and science advisor at Sleep Cycle, says it's possible that many of the techniques used to practice lucid dreaming can disturb sleep, which can potentially impact cognition and memory if the interruption is prolonged.

Also, certain populations are more at risk for harm than others, says Dr. Dave Rabin, a neuroscientist and psychiatrist at Apollo Neuro, a sleep and neurology company. If people with mental illness such as psychotic disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia spend a lot of time engaging in lucid dreaming, they may begin to feel like they're "losing understanding of what is a dream and what is not," Dr. Rabin says. "Like anything, if you spend too much time doing something, it can have adverse side effects."

One final consideration: "Achieving episodes of lucid dreaming to experience an alternative reality can become addictive, similar to using drugs, sex or games to escape reality," says Wayne Ross, senior sleep researcher at InsideBedroom. "If left unchecked, the obsession or desire to spend more time in bed or in the pursuit of an alternative reality through lucid dreaming can have a negative impact on professional life, love life and social involvement," he warns.

Why people purposely lucid dream

There are three primary reasons why people try to willingly engage in lucid dreaming, Dr. Singh says:

"One, they want to enter a state of altered consciousness by controlling their brain so they can do things out of their social context without using alcohol or hallucinogenic substances. They want to do things they're not able to do in real life.

"Two, there's a growing body of evidence showing that well-being, psychological growth, mental health and even PTSD can be improved by lucid dreaming or suggestive dreaming -- that people with PTSD or nightmares could use lucid dreaming to reshape the narrative so the story ends happily.

"Three, the idea of using lucid dreaming for wish fulfillment and creative problem-solving. So if you have writer's block, you can play this out again and again in your dream until you find a solution. Think of a musician who wakes up and writes [a] song -- that sort of thing."

However, Dr. Singh says, research on lucid dreaming is extremely prone to bias, and researchers aren't really able to create a controlled environment for study. "You don't really know who is or is not lucid dreaming," Dr. Singh says. "There's no placebo control. You can't do this on mice or rats. And while you can measure REM sleep easily in a lab, you don't know the content of those dreams."

Essentially, all of the evidence is self-reported individuals, so it's virtually impossible to study lucid dreaming without scientific flaws. "We are very far from fully understanding lucid dreaming, and enough research hasn't been done," Dr. Singh declares.

What to expect during a lucid dream

Lucid dreamers have reported drifting into what's best described as hallucinations, Ross says, such as "seeing vivid colors, shapes, flashes of scenery and random people, [or] even hearing sounds."

However, that list isn't exhaustive. "Lucid dreaming holds infinite possibilities of what an individual can experience during episodes," Ross says. "Dreamers report experiencing flying, teleporting, shape-shifting and anything else imaginable." Beginners in particular often report flying or "swimming" in air, he points out.

Dr. Singh puts it more plainly: Lucid dreamers, especially first-timers, should expect a "turbocharged and very, very vivid dream."

How to start lucid dreaming

Not all sleep experts recommend lucid dreaming, but if you do want to test the waters, you can try a few beginner-friendly techniques to get started. Ross recommends the following techniques:

Make your bedroom hospitable to dreaming (for instance, painting your room a calming color white noise machine

Read, talk and think about lucid dreaming throughout the day.

Avoid any screen time an hour before bedtime.

Maintain a dream journal.

Recognize your dream signs

Perform reality checks, such as asking yourself "Am I dreaming?" or checking a mirror to see if your reflection looks normal, multiple times per day.

Use the Mnemonic Induction Lucid Dream (MILD) technique.

Set a nighttime alarm, wake up with your eyes closed and go back to sleep with the intention of lucid dreaming.

Try to induce sleep paralysis.

Use the Wake Back to Bed (WBTB) technique.

What if you can't wake up from a lucid dream?

It can feel frightening to get stuck in a lucid dream. However, sending wake-up signals to your brain can trigger your brain to fully leave the dream state.

Try these tactics to get out of a lucid dream if you feel stuck:

Repeatedly blink your eyes.

Vocally cry out for help.

Make yourself fall asleep in the dream.

Read a book in your dream or do anything else the sleeping brain isn't capable of.

"The fear of being trapped in a lucid dream does sound scary, despite being able to control the events and aspects of it," Ross says. "However, one cannot get trapped inside a lucid dream indefinitely, as it is biologically impossible to stay asleep for too long a period of time. The dreamer will awaken no matter what, once the sleep cycle is over."



Well, that's good news.

