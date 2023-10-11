Woot's 1-Day Powerbeats Pro Deal Undercuts Amazon's Prime Day Price By $20

Though Amazon's October Prime Day is in full swing, it's Woot that has one of the best Prime Day headphone deals right now. The Amazon-owned retailer is offering the sporty Powerbeats Pro for $130. That's $120 off their retail price and a full $20 lower than Amazon's Prime Day price for them.

Unlike a lot of Woot deals, these earbuds are offered brand new. A couple of notable catches, however, include a shorter 90-day warranty, and you can only choose between black or ivory colorways. This offer expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds earned a spot on our lists of the best earbuds for running and working out thanks to their integrated ear hooks. They're flexible so they'll fit comfortably, and keep your earbuds securely in place during even your most intense workouts. Plus, they have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged by sweat or rain.

Internally, the Powerbeats Pro are equipped with Apple's H1 headphone chip for easy pairing with other Apple devices, and support spatial audio for an immersive listening experience. Each bud also has built-in volume and track controls so you can easily adjust your music on the fly without having to pull out your phone.

They do have a few drawbacks, including a lack of active noise-canceling capabilities, and a bulky charging case, but at this price, those may be flaws you can overlook. And if you're looking for a different style, you can check out our roundups of all the best Beats deals, and best headphone deals overall for even more bargains.