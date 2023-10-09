Best October Prime Day Deals on Earbuds and Headphones

Jabra has released its new Elite 8 earbuds, which are billed as the world's toughest earbuds. They're very good buds (read our full review of the Elite 8), but they cost $200. Meanwhile, the previous-gen Elite 7 Active can be had for $80. Just be aware that this is an invite-only deal (you have to request an invite to buy the buds and Amazon may or may not grant you an invite). Without the invite, their price will be $90 on October 11-12, so you're saving an additional $10 if you get the invite.

Equipped with Jabra's ShakeGrip coating technology that helps he buds stay in your ears more securely, they have adjustable active noise canceling, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and four built-in microphones for "clear call quality," with two additional microphones for "personalization."

While this model is missing the step-up Elite 7 Pro's MultiSensor Voice technology, Jabra says it delivers the same "premium experience" as the Elite 7 Pro with many of the same specs, including IP57 water- and dust-resistance, and 9 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on.

Don't expect the Elite 7 Active to deliver quite the same voice-calling performance as the Elite 7 Pro, but it should offer the same sound and fit, albeit slightly grippier in your ear. You can also use either bud independently in a mono mode.