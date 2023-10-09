Best October Prime Day Deals on Earbuds and Headphones
For Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, we've rounded up some of the best early Amazon discounts on earbuds and headphones.
Amazon may be calling its October sale "Prime Big Deal Days," but it's really just another version of Prime Day that's in October instead of July. While the official start for this autumnal edition of Prime Day is Tuesday, Oct. 10 -- it runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- we're already seeing early Prime deals on certain headphones and earbuds. And some of those deals are indeed big.
Here's a look at the best deals we've spotted so far (we've tested all the models we're highlighting). We'll be adding more great Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals as they hit Amazon.
Best Prime Day wireless headphones and earbuds deals
Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds impressed me in a few ways that I wasn't expecting. For starters, they sound good for inexpensive open earbuds, delivering decent clarity and ample bass. But they also have a robust feature set, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, hands-free Alexa and ear-detection sensors that pause your audio when you take one or both buds out of your ears.
Their sound falls short of that of Apple's AirPods 3, which deliver fuller bass and overall fuller, smoother sound (they're better at handling more complicated music tracks with a lot of instruments playing at the same time). But the AirPods 3 cost around $150 and offer only about 15% to 20% better audio. In short, if you're looking for open earbuds -- or "semi-open" as these types of earbuds are sometimes called -- the Echo Buds are good value at their $50 list price and even easier to recommend when they go on sale.
When I reviewed the V-Moda S-80 in July of 2022, they carried a list price of $400, which was way too high for a set of wireless on-ear headphones that converted into a wearable speaker system. They didn't have active noise canceling, nor did they come with a carrying case of any kind. However, they did have a couple of big positives: they sounded excellent for on-ear headphones and seemed sturdily built -- they definitely had a premium feel to them.
Well, now Amazon and other retailers, including V-Moda, have the S-80 on sale for a mere $100. True, these headphones still have their downsides but they're more easily overlooked at this price point.
Jabra has released its new Elite 8 earbuds, which are billed as the world's toughest earbuds. They're very good buds (read our full review of the Elite 8), but they cost $200. Meanwhile, the previous-gen Elite 7 Active can be had for $80. Just be aware that this is an invite-only deal (you have to request an invite to buy the buds and Amazon may or may not grant you an invite). Without the invite, their price will be $90 on October 11-12, so you're saving an additional $10 if you get the invite.
Equipped with Jabra's ShakeGrip coating technology that helps he buds stay in your ears more securely, they have adjustable active noise canceling, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and four built-in microphones for "clear call quality," with two additional microphones for "personalization."
While this model is missing the step-up Elite 7 Pro's MultiSensor Voice technology, Jabra says it delivers the same "premium experience" as the Elite 7 Pro with many of the same specs, including IP57 water- and dust-resistance, and 9 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on.
Don't expect the Elite 7 Active to deliver quite the same voice-calling performance as the Elite 7 Pro, but it should offer the same sound and fit, albeit slightly grippier in your ear. You can also use either bud independently in a mono mode.
Priced at just $24 after you click an instant 20% discount coupon on Amazon, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers surprisingly good sound along with active noise canceling for its low price (you just don't see too many active noise canceling earbuds at this price). They're IPX6 water-resistant (meaning they can withstand a strong spray of water) and also have multipoint Bluetooth pairing and connect to a companion app. They stick out of your ears a bit but they did fit my ears comfortably.
The earbuds deliver impressive battery life, offering up to 8 hours on a single charger at moderate volume levels with an extra 132 hours in the charging case. Yes, you read right: 132 hours! However, the one big downside to these buds is that their charging case is rather large and bulky. If you can live with that, these are a nice bargain.
The seond-generation of Amazon's noise-isolating Echo Buds with active noise canceling are down to $65 for Prime members. The buds did come out in 2021, but a lot of people liked them when they were released at $120, so they may be worth considering at almost half off.
Beats latest earbuds, which offer big improvements over the Studio Buds Plus, are on sale for $40 off, matching their lowest price to date.
The Apple Airpods Pro 2 have been a top pick across the board in the headphones category. They're small, portable, and keep a lasting charge. Take advantage of the prime day deal with $50 off!
These Amazon best seller over the ear headphones offer great sound and an even greater price!
