Upgrade Your Mattress With Steep Savings at Purple, Avocado, Ashley and More

If you've wanting to replace your old mattress, Presidents Day is a good a time as any. Right now, there are countless sales happening, including some pretty great discounts on mattresses. These brands have something for every sleep style and every budget. There's even something for hot and cold sleepers. These deals won't last long so you should probably act quickly to secure your mattress.

Avocado Save up to 20% Avocado Mattress has some of the most comfortable mattresses around, and you can save up to 20% off during the Presidents Day sale. Right now, you can you can shop the popular Green Mattress, starting from just $1259. See at Avocado

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Purple Take up to $800 off mattresses and base sets Purple is another popular mattress brand. During its Presidents Day sale, you'll get up to $800 off a mattress and base set. That means you can ditch your old base and get a shiny new one along with your new mattress. This Purple mattress and base set is available for $600 off. This is a queen-sized mattress so you can expect to pay a little more if you need something bigger. But you'll still benefit from the sale. See at Purple

Woot/Screenshot by CNET Sealy Up to 35% off Sealy is a trusted name in the mattress game and for good reason. The brand has been providing quality mattresses for decades. Right now, you can get one of those quality mattress at up to 35% off during Sealy's Presidents Day sale. The Cocoon Chill Mattress is a great place to start and it starts at just $399. See at Sealy

Stearns & Foster Stearns & Foster Save up to $600 Stearns & Foster has got you covered with a new mattress for up to $600 off during its sale. If you've been eyeing the Estate Collection, you can snag something now and save $400 off your purchase. The mattresses are gorgeous and will take your comfort to the next level. If you shop now, you can get a $300 Visa gift card with code 300VISA or get a pair of fluffy pillows and a set of sheets, no code required for that offer. See at Stearns & Foster

Ashley Ashley You can't talk about mattresses and bedroom furniture without mentioning Ashley Furniture. Right now, you can get up to $1000 off select mattress deals, including the Ashley Sleep Gruve mattress. It's a plush euro-style pillow top and the full-size starts at $799. See at Ashley

