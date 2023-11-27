This Cyber Monday Deal Gives Me (and My Cats) Peace of Mind When I'm Away
The Reolink E1 Pro security camera works wonders for monitoring my cats when we're out of town.
Some folks might use security cameras to protect their homes from intruders, but mostly I want to make sure my cats are OK. That's why I've purchased multiple Reolink indoor security cameras to monitor our cats when we're away on vacations.
Black Friday isn't the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too.
The cameras come out before we leave, and they're gone after we get home, but for those few vacation days, they're one of my favorite purchases ever, and they're currently $28 off for Cyber Monday.
The Reolink security cameras are super easy to set up. You just plug them in to an outlet, connect them to your Wi-Fi network, download the app, and you're all set. Then, if you're like me, you can check on your cats from anywhere to see that they're sleeping and not missing you at all. The cameras easily rotate and zoom to get a full view of any room. They also have night vision and pet tracking features, as well as two-way audio.
I love the E1 Pro model especially (we have two of the older models as well), because it's so quiet when you use the rotation feature with the app. I hate to scare my cats when they hear the camera turning, but with this model, they barely notice it.
Reolink security cameras are a great gift for yourself or any pet owner who wants an easy way to peek in on their animals while away from home. And at 39% off on the E1 Pro, you really can't beat this deal. (I might even buy an extra camera.)
