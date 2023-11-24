This Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Black Friday Deal Is Just What Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Need

Searching for a Black Friday air fryer deal but now thinking that you might want a toaster oven instead? There's no need to pick when you can get both functions with the Breville Smart Oven air fryer toaster oven -- and plenty more. Bonus: Thanks to big Black Friday deals, you can save $100 off the regular retail price of this handy kitchen appliance.

On sale now, the Breville Smart Oven is only $280 -- a nice discount on one of our favorite air fryer models. It comes in four colors -- stainless steel, black, blue and red -- so it will look great on the counter, which is exactly where you'll want it. With 11 functions, it's useful every day to toast, reheat, roast, broil, bake and even slow cook your meals. There's a dedicated air fryer setting, and the super convection oven reduces cooking time by 30%. The Breville Smart Oven is just 15 inches deep, 20 inches wide and 11 inches high, so you get a lot of function in a compact package.

Certain colors may be available for next-day shipping through Amazon Prime, so you can get one in time to reheat all those Thanksgiving leftovers. And while you're waiting, check out other Amazon Black Friday deals we're watching to snag the best prices of the season.