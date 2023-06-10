Take Up to $700 Off Premium Mattresses From Leesa

Are you struggling to get the rest you need to tackle the day? Upgrading your current mattress to a new one that's both comfortable and has proper support can make significant improvements to your sleep quality. And when you're well rested, it's easier to stay focused. Mattresses are a big ticket item, but right now you can save up to $700 off mattresses at Leesa during the company's Summer Daze sale.

The Leesa Original is the brand's flagship mattress. This memory foam option provides a comfortable sleep. It's breathable to help keep you cool, and it limits motion transfer so you can rest more soundly, even if you sleep next to someone else. The Original also works for a wide variety of sleeping positions, so if you're a stomach, side or combination sleeper, you should still feel pressure relief with this option. You can snag one in a queen size for just $1,099 during this sale, saving you $200 on its usual price.

However, if you need more support, you may want to splurge on the Legend hybrid mattress. It's a high-end model built to support everyone from side sleepers to heavier sleepers thanks to its dual-coil layered construction. It also offers motion isolation and edge support, which are great for when you're sharing your bed with a partner or a pet. The queen size is available for $2,099 right now -- that's a $500 discount.

There are plenty of other Leesa mattresses worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire collection. The brand also offers a 100-night trial, along with free delivery and a 10-year warranty. And you'll get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

And if Leesa doesn't have exactly what you're looking for, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now.