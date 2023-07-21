Snag a New Mattress During DreamCloud's 50% Off Flash Sale

It's important to invest in a mattress with enough support to relieve aches and pains and ensure you get proper rest, but such a big ticket item is easy for people to put off. If you're looking to buy a mattress online and want to save some cash in the process, you won't want to miss this offer. Right now DreamCloud has discounted all mattresses by 50% during the summer flash sale happening now.

We tested the DreamCloud hybrid mattress and found that it's a supportive option that will serve well for all body types. It even earned a spot on our roundup of the best hybrid mattresses for 2023. It's a 14-inch memory foam hybrid option with a mid-level firmness. And this deal brings the queen size model down to just $665 -- that's the lowest price we've seen.

You can also score great prices on the Premier hybrid mattress and the Premier Rest premium mattress, which are marked down to $916 and $1,166, respectively, for the queen size models. Whether you want the cheapest option or want to splurge on a luxury mattress, this is a solid deal. But if you're interested, you should act soon -- this is a limited time offer.

And if you don't find the right fit at DreamCloud, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now.