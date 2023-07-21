X
Snag a New Mattress During DreamCloud's 50% Off Flash Sale

Ditch your old, worn out mattress and take advantage of the best offer we've seen on DreamCloud mattresses right now.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow Contributor
The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is pictured in a staged bedroom with bed, chair, end table and clothes hamper.
DreamCloud

It's important to invest in a mattress with enough support to relieve aches and pains and ensure you get proper rest, but such a big ticket item is easy for people to put off. If you're looking to buy a mattress online and want to save some cash in the process, you won't want to miss this offer. Right now DreamCloud has discounted all mattresses by 50% during the summer flash sale happening now. 

See at DreamCloud

We tested the DreamCloud hybrid mattress and found that it's a supportive option that will serve well for all body types. It even earned a spot on our roundup of the best hybrid mattresses for 2023. It's a 14-inch memory foam hybrid option with a mid-level firmness. And this deal brings the queen size model down to just $665 -- that's the lowest price we've seen. 

You can also score great prices on the Premier hybrid mattress and the Premier Rest premium mattress, which are marked down to $916 and $1,166, respectively, for the queen size models. Whether you want the cheapest option or want to splurge on a luxury mattress, this is a solid deal. But if you're interested, you should act soon -- this is a limited time offer. 

And if you don't find the right fit at DreamCloud, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
