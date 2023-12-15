Sleep Better With Helix's 25% Sitewide Sale on Mattresses, Bedding and More
This weekend sale at Helix knocks 25% off almost everything, plus you net yourself some freebies when buying a mattress.
Getting a good night's sleep is very important for both your mental and physical health, so if you're going to be buying anything for yourself this holiday season, a new mattress is a worthy pick. Luckily, there's a huge sale going on from Helix with 25% off sitewide making for some great mattress deals. Not only that, but you'll get two Dream pillows thrown in free with your mattress purchase, a nice little bonus, when you use coupon code WEEKEND25.
And if that coupon code didn't clue you in on the expiry for this sale, note that it is only good for this weekend and ends on Dec. 17. So, if you see a deal you like, you should snap it up quickly before it's gone.
There are plenty of mattresses to choose from, so all you have to do is pick the one that best fits your needs. The Sunset is one example of a Helix mattress that's well worth checking out. It's available in multiple sizes, starting at a twin that would normally sell for around $936. Order it now and enter that discount code and you'll pay just $702, plus you'll receive all those free accessories as well.
Looking for something higher up the range? The Helix Midnight Elite is CNET-approved and now starts at $1,874 rather than the $2,499 that you'd normally have to hand over to get this thing in a twin size. There are other options in between those two as well, so be sure to check out the full lineup before you make a decision on your new mattress. With 25% off and $330 in free accessories, you can't go wrong no matter which you choose.
Also, be sure to check out these air purifier deals while you're at it since clean air will also help with getting better sleep.
