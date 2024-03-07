Score Deep Discounts on Organic Mattress and Bedding Options Right Now

It's Sleep Awareness Month, and if you've been considering upgrading your mattress, now's the perfect time to make the leap. There are plenty of Sleep Week deals you can take advantage of right now, including massive savings at Avocado. The sustainable brand is offering up to $800 off select mattresses, as well as up to 50% off select bedding now through March 18.

If you're looking for something indulgent, you can score the luxury organic mattress in a queen size starting at $3,499 right now. That's a $400 savings on its usual price. But an upgrade to the pillow-top plush version will come in at $4,199 during this sale, an $800 discount on the list price for that model.

Or for something a little easier on your wallet, consider the Avocado Green mattress. It's a firm latex hybrid mattress that's ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and it tops our list as the best organic mattress on the market. The queen size is discounted by $200 currently, bringing the cost down to $1,799.

As for bedding, you can save 50% on organic Superfine Suvin cotton sheets right now, bringing the price to just $229 in a queen size. Or snag the deep-pocket version for only $90 more.

