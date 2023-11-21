Save $85 on My Favorite Thermal Camera This Black Friday With Our Exclusive Discount
Get an additional 10% off an InfiRay Thermal camera with CNET's exclusive code.
Before spending time with the P2 Pro thermal camera from InfiRay, I would have said it wasn't that important to have one. But now I know it can help you save money on your energy bills. This Black Friday is the perfect time to buy one: Not only is the camera on sale, but CNET has an exclusive code to help drop the price to just $215. That's $85 off the standard price.
To get the best deal, you must add the P2 Pro -- either the Android or iOS version -- to your cart and apply the coupon code cnetbf10 to give you a further 10% off the initial Black Friday deal price of $239.
I use the P2 Pro for work when I test 3D printers and grills, but for the average person, having a thermal camera will help you isolate cold and hot spots in your home. These can be caused by leaky ducts, leaky pipes or areas that are missing insulation. I found a large area of my garage lacked insulation when I was testing the P2 Pro, and by fixing it, I've noticed a significant improvement in the temperature.
Spending $300 on a thermal camera like the P2 Pro might be a big ask -- though a thermal inspection can cost more than that for just one visit -- but saving $85 and getting it for just $215 is a much better value proposition. Just remember to add the code cnetbf10 to your cart before hitting the buy button on this Amazon Black Friday deal.
