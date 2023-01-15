Touchscreen MacBooks Avoid Buying Galaxy S22 Now Thermostat Setting 'The Last of Us' Review: Stunning 'Kaleidoscope' Guide Extra Tax Refunds From 2020 Temple of Poseidon CNET Shopping
Save $100 On Eight Sleep's Cutting-Edge Pod 3 Smart Mattress

This bed can heat and cool itself, monitors your sleep patterns, and right now you can pick it up for less at Eight Sleep's New Year sale.
An Eight Sleep Pod 3 mattress in a grey/beige bedroom.
Eight Sleep

Considering that we spend roughly one-third of our lives in bed, it's worth investing a great mattress that's going to help you get better rest at night. And if you want premium comfort, and are willing to pay for it, then we've got a mattress deal you won't want to miss. Eight Sleep hasn't wrapped up its New Year sale quite yet, and you still have a chance to save $100 on it's cutting-edge Pod 3 mattress, which drops the price of a queen-size down to $3,295. Plus, you can save $50 on the matching Pod 3 cover. This sale runs until Tuesday, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Eight Sleep

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is certainly on the pricier end of things when it comes to mattresses. But it backs up that high price tag with tons of advanced features. Not only is this mattress equipped with built-in heating and cooling, but you can even control each side independently, so you and your partner can both enjoy your ideal sleeping temperatures. The Pod 3 also monitors your sleep, tracking the sleep stages, sleep time, heart rate, HRV and more for each side of the bed. It even has a built-in vibration alarm to help you ease into your day. And if you want maximum comfort, you can pair it with the Pod 3 cover, which is $50 off right now, dropping the price for a queen-size cover down to $2,145. It's designed to fit seamlessly over the Pod 3 mattress, and help facilitate its heating, cooling and sleep-tracking functions. 

Or, if you're looking for a different bed, you can check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals available now for even more bargains. 

