Our Favorite Sub-$500 Phone Costs Less Than $400 Right Now

The affordable Google Pixel 7A has seen a number of price-cutting deals since its 2023 release, but the current $125 discount at Amazon is as good as it gets. With Google I/O 2024 confirmed for May and a Pixel 8A likely to be coming, the Pixel 7A is down to just $374, a record low price. Though it may be soon to be replaced in the lineup, it's still a solid budget phone for today.

Even though the Pixel 7A is designed to be an entry-level device, it's still plenty powerful and has already taken the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same chip found in the Pixel 7. It also features a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, plus nice extras such as face unlock and wireless charging -- notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, which help close the gap between the affordable Pixel line and more premium flagships. Mixed usage battery life should be up to 24 hours, too.

If the 7A model isn't quite what you're looking for, here are some deals on other Google Pixel phones that could be a better fit.