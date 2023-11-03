Pixel 7A Deals: Unlocked Models Are Down to $374, Up to $500 Off With Trade-In

Several of our absolute favorite Android phones are made by Google. And for those budget-conscious buyers looking for an affordable phone, it's hard to beat the Pixel 7A. This phone is a more stripped-down version of Google's flagship Pixel 7, and it's our favorite Android that you can get for less than $500. And with some incredible offers happening right now at both carriers and retailers, you can get your hands on one for even less. Check down below for the best Pixel 7A deals we've been able to find, so you can get your hands on one for less.

Despite being the entry-level device in Google's range, the Pixel 7A is still plenty powerful, with the same Google Tensor G2 chip as the step-up Pixel 7, a new 64-megapixel main camera and a 90Hz screen for smooth scrolling. It also adds nice-to-haves like wireless charging and face unlock, features not found on previous A-series phones. Google also says it bumped up the Pixel 7A's brightness compared with last year's model and that you can expect all-day battery life with mixed usage (or longer if you use the extreme battery-saving mode).

James Martin/CNET

The 6.1-inch Pixel 7A is a touch smaller than the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, which will be a boon for small-phone fans or those who like to use their devices one-handed. Though technically a step down in terms of hardware, the camera boasts performance comparable to that of the Pixel 7 for casual photographers, though the flagship Pixel 7 Pro offers some fancier features for mobile-photography enthusiasts.

Whether you're wanting to be among the first to get your hands on Google's new budget handset, or it's simply time to upgrade from an older device, we'll help you work out the best place to buy your Pixel 7A. We're rounding up the best Pixel 7 deals below, and we'll keep this page updated as new offers emerge.

How much does the Pixel 7A cost?

Like last year's Pixel 6A, there's only one configuration of Pixel 7A. It comes with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM and costs $499 in the US.

Notably, that's a $50 increase compared to last year's phone. With Google keeping the Pixel 6A around at $349, the previous-gen device still makes for an attractive option for those on a strict budget.

What colors does the Pixel 7A come in?

James Martin/CNET

Google has switched up the hues a little for this year's A-branded phone, with four colors to choose from: black, white, light blue and a Google Store-exclusive coral.

Best Pixel 7A deals

Amazon Save $125 If you're looking for a straightforward discount, you can save $125 on all three color variants at Amazon, which drops the price down to $374. You can also bundle it with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series for $433 -- that's a $165 savings on the usual price for this set. See at Amazon

Best Buy Save $125 + bonuses Best Buy has matched Amazon's discount, and is offering $125 off all colors of the Pixel 7A right now. You'll also get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and three months of YouTube Premium with the purchase. See at Best Buy

Target Save $125 As with Amazon and Best Buy, Target has slashed the price on all three color variants of the Pixel 7A, by $125, which brings the price to $374. See at Target

Google Store Save $125 Like Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can save $125 on the Pixel 7A when you purchase it through Google directly. You'll also get access to the exclusive coral color variant. See at Google Store

AT&T $5 per month New and existing customers can snag the Pixel 7A for just $5 per month at AT&T with no trade-in required. The deal requires you to purchase the phone on an installment plan and have, or switch to, an eligible unlimited service plan. The discount is applied as monthly bill credits over 36 months. See at AT&T

T-Mobile Up to $500 off with trade-in You can save up to $500 when you trade-in your old phone at T-Mobile and have or switch to an eligible service plan. You'll get the full discount for newer phones, but even old devices will still net you $250 in savings. See at T-Mobile

Mint Mobile Six months free Mint is six free months of service when you buy the Pixel 7A with a six-month plan. The only catch seems to be that Mint only has the black color variant available. See at Mint Mobile