Best Phone Under $500 for 2023: All the Features You Need

You may think you need to spend a fortune to get an excellent phone, but that's simply not the case. The best phones under $500 really don't sacrifice much in comparison to devices with much higher price tags. The midrange space has a ton of competition that offer features like high-refresh-rate screens, 5G and photography processing software. You'll need to accept some tradeoffs, though, such as lower-quality cameras or an older processor.

The best phones under $500 may hit most of the features on your checklist. Looking for a big 6.5-inch screen? Many of these phones have that, or there are also smaller displays if that's your preference. Need a great camera? You'll find that in most of these picks. Most of these phones don't skimp on software updates either, with their makers promising at minimum three years of security updates.

There are some compromises made to keep costs low, and each company takes a different approach to make these cuts less noticeable. Apple's iPhone SE and Google's Pixel 6A, for instance, have a smaller screen and older camera setup, yet include new processors and software from these companies. Samsung's Galaxy A53 has a spacious screen and impressive battery life, although it runs on a less powerful processor than the Galaxy S22. And the Moto G Stylus 5G takes nice photos, provides a roomy 256GB of space and throws in a stylus, but Motorola doesn't provide software support for as long as its competitors.

Photography and video in particular are areas where the phones in this price bracket take a noticeable hit in comparison to their more expensive counterparts. However, photo-processing software should help pick up some of the slack. For instance, while the iPhone SE has a single 12-megapixel camera that doesn't support night photography, its A15 Bionic chip does allow for Apple's Deep Fusion processing. It's a similar situation for the Pixel 6A, which uses a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, yet can enhance those photos with processing powered by the phone's Tensor chip.

You can see the pros and cons of each of these phones below, with more details available in our full reviews.

What is the best phone under $500

The Google Pixel 6A's solid camera and premium design make it the best Android phone under $500 right now. As long as the Pixel 7 isn't on sale. The Pixel 6A generally accomplishes its intended purpose of providing a lot for less. The camera may be a step down from the Pixel 7, but it takes crisp and colorful photos for a phone of its price. You also get the same eye-catching design and Pixel-specific software features like Magic Eraser and Live Translate.

We should warn you that the Pixel 7A is rumored to be announced at Google I/O on May 10. If you can wait until then, you might be able to snag the 7A or get the 6A at a reduced price.

Best phones under $500

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Google Pixel 6A Best Android phone under $500 The Pixel 6A replaces the Pixel 5A as the $449 budget-friendly version of its flagship phone. CNET's Lisa Eadicicco called it the "best Android phone under $500" in her Pixel 6A review, calling out how it keeps the same Tensor chip seen in the $599 Pixel 6 and many of its features. The phone is slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display and a refresh rate of 60Hz. And it has a similar camera to the Pixel 5A, including a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. But by including the Tensor chip, photos can benefit from its Real Tone skin tone feature, Face Unblur, Night Sight for darker photography and the Magic Eraser for removing unwanted elements from a photo. $449 at Google Store

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Samsung Galaxy A53 Best for software support The Samsung Galaxy A53 includes many of the best features seen in the Galaxy S22 line, with a few tradeoffs to hit that lower price. The phone includes a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 2,400x1,080-pixel resolution, 5G support and a long-lasting 5,000-mAh battery. The phone also comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. But a particular high point for this phone is Samsung's pledge to provide four years of software support, in addition to shipping with Android 12 with Samsung's One UI 4.1. However, Samsung just announced a new version of this phone, called the Galaxy A54 5G, which we're looking forward to testing soon. Read our Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review. $450 at Samsung

Mike Sorrentino/CNET Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Best for a stylus The $500 Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is one of the best stylus-equipped phones you can get right now, especially for the price. You get Android 12, 5G connectivity, a large 6.8-inch screen and a spacious 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, the phone is only promised one software update and three years of security updates, which is a much shorter timeline than the four years promised by Samsung for the Galaxy A53. Yet if you want a stylus-equipped phone, the next step-up option is the substantially more expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,200. Read our Moto G Stylus 5G review. $390 at Amazon

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Nothing Phone 1 Flashy and affordable The Nothing Phone 1 is technically available in the US for $299, but only through a beta program that is selling an international model with limited US carrier compatibility. While the company does plan to officially launch a future phone for the North American market, this phone is still worth a look in countries where it's available. It offers a striking design and decent specs for the money, even at its higher £399 UK price (which converts to roughly AU$700). The Nothing Phone 1 is adorned with LED strips on the back, each of which is called a "glyph," that light up for alerts and notifications. That design is accompanied by two 50-megapixel cameras: a wide angle and an ultrawide. Around the front is a 6.55-inch 120Hz display with a 2,400-by-1,080-pixel resolution and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, with models that start with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. All that amounts to a phone that compares well within the price range, especially given its camera quality and looks. $299 at Nothing

How we test phones

Every phone on this list has been thoroughly tested by CNET's expert reviews team. We actually use the phone, test the features, play games and take photos. We assess any marketing promises that a company makes about its phones. And if we find something we don't like, be it battery life or build quality, we tell you all about it.

We examine every aspect of a phone during testing:

Display

Design and feel

Processor performance

Battery life

Camera quality

Features

We test all of a phone's cameras (both front and back) in a variety of conditions: from outdoors under sunlight to dimmer indoor locales and night time scenes (for any available night modes). We also compare our findings against similarly priced models. We have a series of real world battery tests to see how long a phone lasts under everyday use.

We take into account additional phone features like 5G, fingerprint and face readers, styluses, fast charging, foldable displays and other useful extras. And we, of course, weigh all of our experiences and testing against the price so you know whether a phone represents good value or not.

Phones under $500 comparison

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G vs. Google Pixel 6A vs. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs. Nothing Phone 1 vs. Apple iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Google Pixel 6A Apple iPhone SE (2022) Nothing Phone 1 iPhone 11 Display size, resolution 6.5-inch AMOLED (2,400x1,080 pixels); 120 Hz 6.8-inch LTPS LCD FHD+; 2,460 x1,080 pixels; 120 Hz 6.1-inch OLED; (1080 x 2400); 60Hz 4.7-inch LCD; (1,334x750 pixels); 60 Hz 6.55-inch OLED display, 2,400 x1080 pixels; 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels Pixel density 405ppi TBD 429 ppi 326ppi 402ppi 326ppi Dimensions (inches) 6.28 x 2.94 x 0.32 in. 6.65 x 2.98 x 0.37 in. 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.35 in. 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in.

5.94x2.98x0.33 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3 mm 152.2 x 7.18 x 8.9 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 6.67 oz.; 189g 7.58 oz.; 215 g 6.3 oz.; 178g 5.09 oz.; 144g 193.5g 6.84 oz.; 194g Mobile software Android 12 Android 12 Android 12 iOS 15 Android 13 iOS 13 Camera 64-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (macro), 5-megapixel (depth) 50-megapixel (wide), 8-megapixel (ultrawide/macro), 2-megapixel (depth) 12.2-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel ultra wide) 12-megapixel (wide) 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 16-megapixel 12-megapixel with Face ID Video capture 4K 1,080p 4K 4K 4K at 60fps 4K Processor Exynos 1280 Snapdragon 695 5G Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic Snapdragon 778G+ Apple A13 Bionic RAM/Storage 6GB/128GB 8GB/256GB 6GB RAM/128GB storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256 GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Expandable storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB None NA None None Battery/Charger 5,000 mAh (charger not included, does not support wireless charging) 5,000 mAh (10W wired charger included) 4,410 mAh capacity; 18-watt fast charging (adapter sold separately) Battery NA (20W wired charging -- charger not included), 7.5W wireless charging) 4,500 mAh (33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging) Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR Fingerprint sensor In-display Side Under display Home button In-display None (Face ID) Connector USB-C USB-C USB C Lightning USB-C Lightning Headphone jack None Yes None None None No Special features 5G-enabled; IP67 rating; supports 25W wired fast charging, Samsung Pay 5G-enabled; OIS for main camera; NFC for Google Pay; 5G-enabled, 18W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E, security updates for 5 years, Android OS updates for 3 years, dual SIM, IP67 water resistance 5G-enabled; supports 25W wired fast charging; Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging 5G, IP53, Three years of Android updates, Dual Sim, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $450 $500 $449 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) N/A $499 Price (GBP) £399 NA but converts to £405 £399 £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £399 £489 Price (AUD) AU$699 NA but converts to AU$715 A$749 AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) N/A AU$849

Phones under $500 FAQs

Are cheaper phones worth it? For many people, a phone that costs less than $500 will likely have everything you need for communication, photography and entertainment. In some cases, the phones even provide some of the latest features seen on higher-end phones like smooth 120Hz refresh rates and multiple cameras. However, you should be aware of -- and OK with -- the limitations a phone may have compared to its more expensive counterparts. For instance, if you want an iPhone with a bigger screen than the iPhone SE and iPhone 11's screens, your next best option is the $899 iPhone 14 Plus. That's far outside the $500 price range, but you also get additional benefits like an improved camera. On the other hand, if you want a phone with a bigger screen and if running Android is fine, you'll have plenty of options that are under $500.

Can you get a good camera on a cheaper phone? Yes, you can find several cheaper phones that take great photos, whether it's through the camera available on the device, photo processing software on the phone or -- is most often the case -- a combination of both. Apple's iPhone SE includes the A15 Bionic chip, which supports Smart HDR4 processing and Apple's Deep Fusion processing. Smart HDR4 helps with improving color and contrast, while the Deep Fusion processing helps with medium- to low-light environments. CNET Managing Editor Patrick Holland put together a sampling of photos and videos taken on the phone during his review, which can be watched on the CNET Highlights YouTube channel. However, the iPhone SE also has only one 12-megapixel camera, and that camera does not support night photography. Over on the Android side, the Google Pixel 6A includes the company's Tensor chip, which brings photography features like Real Tone for capturing more accurate skin tones, Face Unblur for fixing a person's face and Magic Eraser for removing unwanted objects. But it has a 12-megapixel main camera paired up with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, which takes good photos but is a clear step down from the 50-megapixel main camera seen on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Samsung's Galaxy A53 is an interesting case: Iit has a main 64-megapixel camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. While that's more megapixels than the 50-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy S22, the image detail is a step down with the S22 able to produce photos with better contrast and sharpness.

What makes these phones cheaper? Each company takes a different approach toward cheaper phones. The iPhone SE, for example, has a recent Apple processor packed inside an otherwise dated phone design. Google's Pixel 6A likewise includes the new Tensor processor, but uses an older 12.2-megapixel main camera instead of the 50-megapixel main camera found on the $599 Pixel 6. Samsung's Galaxy A53 takes the opposite approach. It includes a processor that's slower than the Galaxy S22's but includes other modern features like a screen with a high refresh rate.

