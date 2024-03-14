Google I/O 2024 Set for May 14

This year's Google I/O, the company's annual developers conference, is set to take place on May 14, per the company's event website, which went live on Thursday.

Details are slim as to what Google will show off at this year's I/O, but if last year was any indication, it'll continue to focus on its advancements in AI.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google I/O is the company's main annual event where it shows off new goals, products and future projections. It's also a time for developers to come together to learn more about what Google is bringing to the Chrome, Android and other Google products. Apart from a main keynote, headed by CEO Sundar Pichai, there are other developer-focused talks that discuss the finer details of app and product development.

Given how much focus Google put on AI last year, it's safe to assume the company will continue to double-down on AI developments. The company might also address its rollout of Gemini, a text-based AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

Gemini has had a rocky start since its launch last year. Soon after Google's AI chatbot launched, it was found to be spitting out incorrect information, which led to Google stock losing $100 billion in value. More recently, Gemini's AI image generation tool incorrectly portrayed historical figures as people of color, which led to both outcry and mockery. It was deemed as "unacceptable" by Pichai. Even Google co-founder Sergey Brin spoke about the incident, saying "we definitely messed up."

Last year's I/O also saw the unveiling of the Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable phone, and a revamp of the Pixel Tablet with increased focus as an at-home smart display. Google also showed off the more affordable Pixel 7A, meaning that it's likely the Pixel 8A will make its debut this year. Like with every I/O, Google takes time to dive into the next version of Android, as did with Android 14 last year. So it's fair to assume that more Android 15 details will be shared in May.