Our Favorite Budget Phone is Yours for Just $349, a New All-Time Low

The affordable Google Pixel 7A is a great way to get a flagship-like phone without paying flagship prices. And though a number of Pixel 7A deals have popped up of late, the current $150 discount at Amazon is the best we've seen to date. With Google I/O 2024 confirmed for May and a Pixel 8A likely to be on the way, the Pixel 7A is down to just $349 there for a limited time, marking a new all-time low for the device. Note that while there are no on-screen or coupons required here, this is a price that might not stick around for all that long so make sure to factor that into your buying decision. Missed out? Best Buy's matching the $349 price and Google has also slashed the price by $150, too.

Even though the Pixel 7A is designed to be an entry-level device, it's still plenty powerful and has already taken the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same chip found in the Pixel 7. It also has a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, plus nice extras such as face unlock and wireless charging -- notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, which help close the gap between the affordable Pixel line and more premium flagships. Mixed usage battery life should be up to 24 hours, too.

