Our Favorite Budget Phone Costs Just $374 for a Limited Time Only

The affordable Google Pixel 7A is a wonderful option for anyone who wants a flagship-like phone without paying flagship-like prices. We've already seen a number of Pixel 7A deals since its 2023 release, but the current $125 discount at Amazon is as good as we've come across. With Google I/O 2024 confirmed for May and a Pixel 8A likely to be on the way, the Pixel 7A is down to just $374, which is a price that matches the lowest we've seen. Don't be fooled by the price though, this is a solid phone that will do a great job for the majority of people.

Even though the Pixel 7A is designed to be an entry-level device, it's still plenty powerful and has already taken the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same chip found in the Pixel 7. It also features a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, plus nice extras such as face unlock and wireless charging -- notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, which help close the gap between the affordable Pixel line and more premium flagships. Mixed usage battery life should be up to 24 hours, too.

