Nab a Magical Black Friday Deal on This Impressive Harry Potter Lego Set

Build the Hogwarts Express and send Harry, Ron and Hermione off to school -- but watch out for Draco.

gaelcropped2.jpg
gaelcropped2.jpg
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET freelancer Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, a journalist and pop-culture junkie, is co-author of "Whatever Happened to Pudding Pops? The Lost Toys, Tastes and Trends of the '70s and '80s," as well as "The Totally Sweet '90s." If Marathon candy bars ever come back, she'll be first in line.
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
2 min read
hp-minifigs-crop

The whole Harry Potter gang is here, and ready to board the Hogwarts Express.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Make some magic this holiday season with this intricate Harry Potter LEGO set that lets you build the Hogwarts Express train. The set allows fans to recreate the legendary journey Harry and friends make to Hogwarts to begin their magical studies. This isn't a Lego set for little ones -- it's an impressive and iconic collectors edition that's normally priced at a whopping $500, but today it's marked down 30% to $359 for Black Friday only, on a deal Amazon announced during the New York Jets-Miami Dolphins Black Friday NFL game that the company is streaming for free. 

That's the lowest price to date on this set. And it's a deal that's only good while supplies last -- so if this is now in your price range, snap it up soon. Even Harry's spells won't bring the price back down later.

What's in the 1:32 scale set? You can build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender, and a three-room passenger carriage. That carriage is pretty cool -- it featuers lights that reveal three classic scenes from the Potter films. And the train set can be set in motion with a lever on top of the engine, making the train rock with the mesmerizing movement of a steam train.

hp-train-set

The elaborate LEGO set features 20 minifigs, and a passenger carriage that lights up to reveal movie scenes.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Of course, it was the characters who made the Harry Potter saga so beloved. This set comes with 20 Lego Harry Potter collectable minifigs, so creators can re-enact four scenes from the movies.

Admittedly, this is still a big splurge of a set even after the discount. If your Gringotts Bank account is running low, you might want to look into a similar product at a considerably lower price. A separate Harry Potter LEGO train set sells for $130, lets you build both the Hogwarts Express and Hogsmeade Station, and comes with eight mini-figs -- including Harry and pals, plus his nemesis, Draco Malfoy.

