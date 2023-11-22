My Favorite Nintendo Switch Game Has a Fantastic Black Friday Bundle Deal
A remarkable price for the Nintendo Switch OLED console and Super Smash Brothers game makes the classic pairing even sweeter.
Video game confession time -- I own a Nintendo Switch, and I've never played even a single minute of a Zelda game. I do know Link, of course, because he's one of the worst drivers in Super Mario Kart and one of the best fighters in my favorite Nintendo Switch game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Right now one of the best Black Friday deals I've found is a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch OLED, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online for $349. You're essentially getting the game ($60 value) and online membership ($8 value) for free.
I've been a big fan of Super Smash Bros. ever since it was introduced back on the Nintendo 64. The character crossover aspect was the big draw initially (matchups like Kirby vs. Donkey Kong are sublime), but the game has a remarkably unique fighting engine that rewards skill while allowing less experienced players a chance to complete. (If only my 12-year-old would let me win sometimes!)
You'll need to be quick if you want to grab this bundle, though. It's already sold out at Target, Walmart and Nintendo Online, but I am still seeing stock available at Best Buy and GameStop. If supplies run out or if Super Smash Bros. isn't your idea of fun, Amazon has another Nintendo bundle worth considering -- the original (non-OLED) Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299or you can check out our other Black Friday Switch deals as well.
