Mattress Markdowns From Tuft & Needle Make It a Perfect Time to Upgrade

Sleep Week may be about to call it a day, but there are still plenty of deals still up for grabs. If you're tossing and turning at night, that may be a sign that it's time to replace your current mattress. Mattresses can be costly, but right now Tuft & Needle has marked down select mattresses by as much as 20%, making this a great time to upgrade your current setup at a discount. But make your selection soon, because these offers will expire on Monday, March 18.

The Original mattress is already more affordable than a lot of mattress options out there, but right now the price of this medium-firm mattress is down to just $716 for a queen size, thanks to a 20% discount. Or for a premium option, you can score the soft Tuft & Needle Mint mattress, which is a great choice for side sleepers. A queen size will run you only $1,196 during this sale -- a $299 savings.

It's also worth noting that you can save an additional 15% on bedding when you bundle select mattresses with a Tuft & Needle mattress protector, down alternative pillow set and a sheet set. You just need to add the eligible items to your cart and use promo code MATTRESS15 at checkout to take advantage of the extra savings.

If you don't see a mattress that will work for you in this sale, take a look at all the best mattress deals to find other discounted options.