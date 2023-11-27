X
I Love Cheap Eyeglasses at Zenni, and a Weeklong Cyber Monday Deal Sweetens the Discount

At 25% off, glasses at Zenni are even more of a bargain.

Peter Butler Writer
Peter is a writer and editor for the CNET How-To team. He has been covering technology, software, finance, sports and video games since working for @Home Network and Excite in the 1990s. Peter managed reviews and listings for Download.com during the 2000s, and is passionate about software and no-nonsense advice for creators, consumers and investors.
a pair of brown eyeglasses sit folded on a wooden floor next to a folded white carpet

You can get 25% off on orders of $80 or more at Zenni Optical until Dec. 3.

 Zenni

I'm generally not accident prone... except when it comes to my glasses. For some reason, I have an uncanny ability to step on them or otherwise crunch them into oblivion. It's essential for me to replace glasses without decimating my budget, which is why I've been a big fan of discount eyeglasses provider Zenni Optical for many years. 

Read more: Best Places to Buy Glasses Online in 2023

The rise of discount glasses online in the early 2000s forever changed how I purchase frames and lenses. I knew that Luxottica dominated the US market for eyeglasses, but I had no idea how much it affected prices. Frames that looked like they'd be $100 to $200 at the optometrist's office were suddenly available for less than $20, sometimes as cheap as $6.

See at Zenni

I've used EyeBuyDirect and Goggles4U in the past, but I keep coming back to Zenni. My reasons are simple: I like its selection of frames the best, and the prices always seem a bit lower than its competitors. Plus, free lenses!

For Cyber Monday, prices are getting even lower at Zenni. From today until Dec. 3, Zenni is offering 25% off orders of $80 or more. Just use the coupon code "CM23" at checkout.

