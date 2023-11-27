I Love Cheap Eyeglasses at Zenni, and a Weeklong Cyber Monday Deal Sweetens the Discount

I'm generally not accident prone... except when it comes to my glasses. For some reason, I have an uncanny ability to step on them or otherwise crunch them into oblivion. It's essential for me to replace glasses without decimating my budget, which is why I've been a big fan of discount eyeglasses provider Zenni Optical for many years.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Read more: Best Places to Buy Glasses Online in 2023

The rise of discount glasses online in the early 2000s forever changed how I purchase frames and lenses. I knew that Luxottica dominated the US market for eyeglasses, but I had no idea how much it affected prices. Frames that looked like they'd be $100 to $200 at the optometrist's office were suddenly available for less than $20, sometimes as cheap as $6.

I've used EyeBuyDirect and Goggles4U in the past, but I keep coming back to Zenni. My reasons are simple: I like its selection of frames the best, and the prices always seem a bit lower than its competitors. Plus, free lenses!

For Cyber Monday, prices are getting even lower at Zenni. From today until Dec. 3, Zenni is offering 25% off orders of $80 or more. Just use the coupon code "CM23" at checkout.