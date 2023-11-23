I Couldn't Do My Job Without the 16-Inch MacBook Pro -- and It's on Sale for Black Friday

As you might have guessed from the fact that you're reading this, I write words for a living. I write a lot of them in fact. Every day. And I write every single one of them on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. I couldn't do my job without it, and despite the model I own having been released two years ago, the M1 Pro powering it still amazes me to this day.

The 2021 machine I have is hard to come by these days, but thanks to ongoing Black Friday sales you can snag my exact machine for just $1,950 at B&H Photo or $1,750 via Apple authorized reseller Expercom's Amazon store. That's as much as $950 less than it went for when it was first released and a lot of computer for the money.

It's a lot cheaper than any of the current M3 Pro models, too. And if you're like me -- writing words and moving some images around rather than editing multiple 8K videos at once -- the M1 Pro is more than enough. What's more, this model comes with the upgraded 1TB SSD, just like mine, so you're unlikely to have to worry about storage any time soon.

To run through the specs, this MacBook Pro comes with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU tucked away inside that M1 Pro chip. It's paired with 16GB of RAM and that 1TB SSD, making this a great machine for all manner of things. You can even play games on it, too.

This price gets you the space gray model, just like mine, and frankly, that's the only color anyone should choose. It's gorgeous and looks right at home whether it's working away on my desk or getting admiring glances at the local coffee shop. So long as that coffee shop has big tables -- this 16-inch laptop is huge. But that's the point because I can have multiple browser windows open at any given time, working just as I do when I'm at home and plugged into a monitor. Sure, you can get a 14-inch MacBook Pro and save some money but you'll live your life cramped. And that's no way to get work done in my experience.

And if you do want to go for the latest and greatest version, the upgraded M3 Pro model, just released last month, is available with as much as $200 off at Amazon. It's a rare saving on such a recent Apple product, making it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around.