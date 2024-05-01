Google's Pixel 7A Sees Price Slashed to New All-Time Low Ahead of Pixel 8A Reveal

The affordable Google Pixel 7A is a great way to get a flagship-like phone without paying flagship-level prices. And though a number of Pixel 7A deals have popped up of late, the current $160 discount at Woot is the best we've seen to date. With Google I/O 2024 now just around the corner and a Pixel 8A likely to be on the way, the Pixel 7A might not be long for this world. But at the incredible price of just $340, it's getting one hell of a sendoff. The downside? You'll have to choose between the rather sedate blue (sea) and black (charcoal) colors. Prefer one of the other colors? Read on.

Prefer to get your new phone from Amazon instead? The Pixel 7A is down to just $349 there for a limited time, but only in the charcoal color. Best Buy is also matching the $349 price, this time with more color options and Google has also slashed the price by $150, including the lovely coral finish you can see at the top of this page. All of these options do cost a little more than Woot's deal, but it's good to have choices, right?

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Even though the Pixel 7A is designed to be an entry-level device, it's still plenty powerful and has taken the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same chip found in the Pixel 7. It also has a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, plus nice extras such as face unlock and wireless charging -- notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, which help close the gap between the affordable Pixel line and more premium flagships. Mixed usage battery life should be up to 24 hours, too.

If the Pixel 7A model isn't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of Google Pixel deals across the whole range. Prefer your phones to have an Apple logo on the back? Our list of the best iPhone deals is just waiting to save you some money.