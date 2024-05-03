Get Google's Pixel 7A Today at a New All-Time Low Price

Upgrading to a new phone doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg, and the all-around excellent Google Pixel 7A has been a great example of that ever since it launched. While there have been other worthwhile Pixel 7A deals before, Woot has the mobile phone at the incredible price of just $340, making it the cheapest it's ever been. That might well be because Google I/O 2024 is only a few days away now, which could mean that the Pixel 8A is coming, but there's no denying the value of this deal.

Prefer to get your new phone from Amazon instead? The Pixel 7A is down to just $349 there for a limited time, but only in the charcoal color. Best Buy is also matching the $349 price, with more color options. And Google has also slashed the price by $150, though I'm sad to say the lovely coral finish you can see at the top of this page has sold out. All of these options do cost a little more than Woot's deal, but it's good to have choices, right?

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Even though the Pixel 7A is designed to be an entry-level device, it's still plenty powerful for the price, and has taken the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same chip found in the Pixel 7. It also has a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, plus nice extras such as face unlock and wireless charging -- notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, which help close the gap between the affordable Pixel line and more premium flagships. Mixed-usage battery life should be up around 24 hours, too.

If the Pixel 7A model isn't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of Google Pixel deals across the whole range. Prefer your phones to have an Apple logo on the back? Our list of the best iPhone deals is just waiting to save you some money.