Drink Up This Refreshing 40% Off Cyber Monday Deal on a SodaStream

Sparkling water is a fun and low-calorie way to stay hydrated. But buying it can be pricey. Pass right by the water aisle at the store when you add a SodaStream sparkling water maker to your kitchen lineup. And right now, you can refresh yourself with this thirst-quenching Cyber Monday deal on CNET's favorite sparkling-water maker, the SodaStream Terra.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

The SodaStream Terra is the brand's entry-level model, usually priced at $100, but the Cyber Monday deal drops the price a whopping 40%, down to just $60.

I own a SodaStream Terra, and I keep it out all the time, even though counter space is at a premium in my kitchen (as it is in most non-Kardashian-income homes, I imagine). It's a sleek, slim model that allows you to make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

The model that's on sale includes the sparkling-water maker (duh), plus one CO2 cylinder (which makes up to 60 liters of sparkling water), one dishwasher-safe bottle and one 40ml bottle of bubbly drops for flavoring. (You can buy other flavors, I tend to like mine plain.)

I'm not exactly a tech or culinary genius, but SodaStream is pretty much a no-brainer to use. The most annoying thing about it is the brief WHOOSH! noise it makes when it's working, but you're saving money, food packaging waste, and for all that, I can live with a brief bit of noise. And with New Year's coming up, it might even help you fulfill your resolution to drink more water in 2024.