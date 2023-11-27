X
Drink Up This Refreshing 40% Off Cyber Monday Deal on a SodaStream

Splash into this deal, and never pay money for sparkling water again.

gaelcropped2.jpg
2 min read
soda-stream-black

SodaStream Terra lets you make your own sparkling water at home.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Sparkling water is a fun and low-calorie way to stay hydrated. But buying it can be pricey. Pass right by the water aisle at the store when you add a SodaStream sparkling water maker to your kitchen lineup. And right now, you can refresh yourself with this thirst-quenching Cyber Monday deal on CNET's favorite sparkling-water maker, the SodaStream Terra.

The SodaStream Terra is the brand's entry-level model, usually priced at $100, but the Cyber Monday deal drops the price a whopping 40%, down to just $60.

I own a SodaStream Terra, and I keep it out all the time, even though counter space is at a premium in my kitchen (as it is in most non-Kardashian-income homes, I imagine). It's a sleek, slim model that allows you to make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

The model that's on sale includes the sparkling-water maker (duh), plus one CO2 cylinder (which makes up to 60 liters of sparkling water), one dishwasher-safe bottle and one 40ml bottle of bubbly drops for flavoring. (You can buy other flavors, I tend to like mine plain.)

I'm not exactly a tech or culinary genius, but SodaStream is pretty much a no-brainer to use. The most annoying thing about it is the brief WHOOSH! noise it makes when it's working, but you're saving money, food packaging waste, and for all that, I can live with a brief bit of noise. And with New Year's coming up, it might even help you fulfill your resolution to drink more water in 2024.

