DreamCloud Is Knocking 50% Off Mattresses During Its Flash Sale

New customers can upgrade to a brand new mattress for half the price right now, starting at just $369.

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is pictured in a staged bedroom with bed, chair, end table and clothes hamper.
DreamCloud

We spend a decent amount of our lives sleeping -- and if you find yourself tossing and turning or waking up sore and tired, your worn out mattress may be the culprit. Mattresses tend to be big ticket items, but if you shop around, you can often find some decent mattress deals out there. Right now DreamCloud is slashing prices on mattresses by 50% during its fall flash sale, with prices starting at just $369. This offer is set to last through Oct. 30, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this deal, you can grab the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress in a queen size for just $665. This mattress measures in at 14 inches and is a medium to medium-firm on our firmness scale. It's our favorite memory foam hybrid mattress option and CNET's McKenzie Dillon considers it to be a solid pick for combination sleepers. Or for those that want something a little more luxe, you can get a great deal on the 16-inch deep DreamCloud Premier Rest. It's a medium to medium-soft luxury model that limits motion transfer and works well for side sleepers, according to CNET's Owen Poole -- and the queen size is going for $1,249 right now.  

DreamCloud offers free shipping and returns, along with a full 1-year trial period, which allows you to really test out the mattress and ensure it's a good fit for you. You can also find savings on bedding and frames and adjustable bases during this sale, so be sure to check out the company's entire sale selection to revamp your bedroom and get a better night's sleep.  

