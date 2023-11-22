Discover Your Story and Save 50% or More on Ancestry DNA Kits and Online Membership
Right now Ancestry's Black Friday deal will get you up to $200 off.
Every family is unique, and holiday gatherings mean sharing and revisiting your family's history. Discover even more of the story with a DNA test kit from Ancestry, Right now, thanks to some big Black Friday savings, Ancestry is offering 50% or more off.
There are currently deals on offer. Score the Ancestry DNA test kit for $49, or $50 off the regular price of $99. It includes your test origins, ethnicity and DNA matches. For an upgrade, bundle the Ancestry DNA test kit with World Explore membership on Ancestry.com for just $50, making it half off the regular price of $100. You'll gain access to DNA origins, ethnicity, matches, traits and inheritance along with searchable online archives of US and international records.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
The biggest savings is the 2-for-1 bundle. For $147 you can get the bundle of one Ancestry DNA test kit plus an All-Access membership to Ancestry.com, which gives you access to online archives, US and international records, newspapers, military records, and four additional access accounts to share with your family. This offer ends Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Black Friday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Black Friday Deals by category
- The Best Black Friday Phone Deals
- The Best Black Friday TV Deals
- The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Black Friday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Black Friday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals