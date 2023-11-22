X
Discover Your Story and Save 50% or More on Ancestry DNA Kits and Online Membership

Right now Ancestry's Black Friday deal will get you up to $200 off.

Amber Guetebier
ancestry-dna-kit-bf
Ancestry/CNET

Every family is unique, and holiday gatherings mean sharing and revisiting your family's history. Discover even more of the story with a DNA test kit from Ancestry, Right now, thanks to some big Black Friday savings, Ancestry is offering 50% or more off.

There are currently deals on offer. Score the Ancestry DNA test kit for $49, or $50 off the regular price of $99. It includes your test origins, ethnicity and DNA matches. For an upgrade, bundle the Ancestry DNA test kit with World Explore membership on Ancestry.com for just $50, making it half off the regular price of $100. You'll gain access to DNA origins, ethnicity, matches, traits and inheritance along with searchable online archives of US and international records.

The biggest savings is the 2-for-1 bundle. For $147 you can get the bundle of one Ancestry DNA test kit plus an All-Access membership to Ancestry.com, which gives you access to online archives, US and international records, newspapers, military records, and four additional access accounts to share with your family. This offer ends Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

