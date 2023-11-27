Cyber Monday Discounts of Up to 36% Hit Anker Nebula Projectors

Anker makes some of the best portable projectors on the market, and thanks to Cyber Monday sales, you can snag one with as much as 36% off its regular price. The Amazon sale features several models with price starting at just $330, though the sale won't be sticking around for much longer.

The cheapest Anker projector you'll find on this list is the Anker Nebula Solar portable, a cute little square device that supports up to 1080p streaming and HDR10. It gets about 3 hours of battery life, which is enough to watch a movie, and runs on Android TV 9, so you have access to most of the Google Play library for streaming apps. You can grab it for just $330, down from the usual $460, although be sure to clip the coupon before checking out to get the full discount.

If you want something a bit more powerful, the Nebula Mars 3 is an excellent option, with 1000 ANSI Lumens and up to 200-inch picture projection. It's still only 1080p for resolution, although you do get a longer 5-hour battery life and an IPX3 rating, so it will withstand a few elements if used outside. While it still might be a bit pricey at the discounted $800, that's down from the usual $1,100.

Finally, if you want the best of the best and are willing to pay for it, the Cosmos is a 4K portable projector with a whopping 2200 ANSI Lumens of brightness. It also comes with the newer Android TV 10 and Screen Fit technology, although it doesn't have an internal battery, so you will need to keep it plugged in. You can grab the Cosmos at Amazon for the discounted price of $1,400 instead of $2,000 and don't forget to clip the coupon before checking out.

Of course, if you still feel like these aren't the right for you, it's worth checking out the rest of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals for potential alternatives.