Best Black Friday Deals Under $50: Save on Smart Devices, Kitchen Equipment and More

Black Friday is less than a week away, which means that there are thousands of incredible deals that you can take advantage of right now. And big-ticket items like TVs and laptops aren't the only things you'll find on sale this week. There are also tons of budget-friendly bargains on smart devices, kitchen appliances, gaming gear and more that you can snag for just $50 or even less.

But with so many brands and retailers offering savings right now, finding the best bargains can be a bit of challenge. That's why CNET's team of more than a dozen dedicated shopping experts is spending over 515 hours each week sifting through page after page of discounts to bring you the very best deals. We've rounded up some of the best bargains you can snag for under $50 below, and you can check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals under $100 if you've got a little more cash to spend this holiday season.

Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals under $50



You don't have to break the bank to take advantage of Black Friday. There are tons of excellent deals that you can shop for just $50 or less, and these are are absolute favorites available right now.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer: $50 This eight-quart Bella digital air fryer is a convenient addition to any kitchen arsenal. It boasts 1,700 watts of power, features nine preset cooking functions, and the basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, which helps make cleanup a breeze. Details Save $80 $50 at Best Buy

JBL Clip 4: $45 The JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023 and makes it easy to take some tunes with you just about anywhere. It's IP67 waterproof and dust-proof, boasts a 10-hour battery life and has an integrated carabiner that makes it easy to clip to your bag, backpack or belt. Details Save $35 $45 at Amazon

PS5 DualSense wireless controller: $49 Amazon has nearly all DualSense controller color variants (excluding sterling silver) on sale for under $50 right now. That saves you $21 on the basic variants, and $26 on the premium models. Details Save up to $26 $49 at Amazon

Best Black Friday tech deals under $50

Best Black Friday home deals under $50

Best Black Friday fitness, health and beauty deals under $50

Are Black Friday deals under $50 a good value?

While most Black Friday ads tend to focus on big ticket items like TVs, laptops and major appliances, there are plenty of more affordable items that you can snag for less during this massive sale event. That includes everyday basics like pillows and towels, as well as more budget-friendly gadgets like earbuds and small kitchen appliances that make great gifts or stocking stuffers. So you definitely don't have to spend a fortune to take advantage of Black Friday savings.

Where will I find the best Black Friday deals under $50?

Pretty much all major retailers -- including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart -- are having major Black Friday sales where you can shop thousands of bargains. However, many brands are also offering their own direct discounts, so if you're in the market for a specific product, it's worth checking the brand's website as sometimes you can score some additional savings.