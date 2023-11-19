Best Black Friday Deals Under $50: Save on Smart Devices, Kitchen Equipment and More
You don't have to break the bank with these budget-friendly Black Friday bargains.
Black Friday is less than a week away, which means that there are thousands of incredible deals that you can take advantage of right now. And big-ticket items like TVs and laptops aren't the only things you'll find on sale this week. There are also tons of budget-friendly bargains on smart devices, kitchen appliances, gaming gear and more that you can snag for just $50 or even less.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
But with so many brands and retailers offering savings right now, finding the best bargains can be a bit of challenge. That's why CNET's team of more than a dozen dedicated shopping experts is spending over 515 hours each week sifting through page after page of discounts to bring you the very best deals. We've rounded up some of the best bargains you can snag for under $50 below, and you can check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals under $100 if you've got a little more cash to spend this holiday season.
Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals under $50
You don't have to break the bank to take advantage of Black Friday. There are tons of excellent deals that you can shop for just $50 or less, and these are are absolute favorites available right now.
This bundle deal is a great way to start (or expand) your smart home network. The fifth-gen Echo Dot is one of our favorite smart speakers of 2023, and makes it easy to check the weather, update your schedule, set timers and much more, totally hands-free. Plus, it can control any other Alexa-enabled devices on your network, including this Kasa color-changing smart bulb.
This eight-quart Bella digital air fryer is a convenient addition to any kitchen arsenal. It boasts 1,700 watts of power, features nine preset cooking functions, and the basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, which helps make cleanup a breeze.
The JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023 and makes it easy to take some tunes with you just about anywhere. It's IP67 waterproof and dust-proof, boasts a 10-hour battery life and has an integrated carabiner that makes it easy to clip to your bag, backpack or belt.
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our absolute favorite streaming device of 2023 thanks to its user-friendly interface, unbiased platform and affordable price tag. And right now you can pick it up for over 35% off the usual price.
Amazon has nearly all DualSense controller color variants (excluding sterling silver) on sale for under $50 right now. That saves you $21 on the basic variants, and $26 on the premium models.
Best Black Friday tech deals under $50
- JBL Tune 235NC earbuds: $50 (save $50)
- Blink video doorbell: $30 (save $30)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SD card: $30 (save $32)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Kasa smart bulb: $23 (save $50)
- Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse: $40 (save $30)
- JBL Clip 4: $45 (save $35)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40 (save $20)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 (save $15)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $50 (save $50)
- PS5 DualSense wireless controller: $49 (save $26)
Best Black Friday home deals under $50
- Keurig K-Mini: $50 (save $40)
- Bodum Melior electric kettle: $33 (save $22)
- Govee H7020 outdoor smart string lights: $49 (save $21)
- KitchenAid hand blender: $45 (save $15)
- Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer: $50 (save $80)
- Yescool 20-pound weighted blanket: $29 (save $41 with coupon)
- Pharmedoc memory foam pillows (two-pack): $50 (save $50)
- Crock-Pot 7-quart slow cooker: $30 (save $20)
- Worx three-speed cordless screwdriver: $25 (save $15)
- American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: $40 (save $27)
Best Black Friday fitness, health and beauty deals under $50
- Fitbit Aria Air smart scale: $40 (save $10)
- Waterpik Ultra water flosser: $50 (save $20)
- Gaiam 6mm yoga mat: $28 (save $12)
- Philips Norelco Series 3000 electric shaver: $35 (save $35)
- Hydro Flask 32-ounce water bottle: $30 (save $15)
- Gaiam cold therapy roller ball: $15 (save $7)
- Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush: $50 (save $30)
Are Black Friday deals under $50 a good value?
While most Black Friday ads tend to focus on big ticket items like TVs, laptops and major appliances, there are plenty of more affordable items that you can snag for less during this massive sale event. That includes everyday basics like pillows and towels, as well as more budget-friendly gadgets like earbuds and small kitchen appliances that make great gifts or stocking stuffers. So you definitely don't have to spend a fortune to take advantage of Black Friday savings.
Where will I find the best Black Friday deals under $50?
Pretty much all major retailers -- including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart -- are having major Black Friday sales where you can shop thousands of bargains. However, many brands are also offering their own direct discounts, so if you're in the market for a specific product, it's worth checking the brand's website as sometimes you can score some additional savings.
