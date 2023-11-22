X
Bag an Unlocked Google Pixel 7 for Just $430 With This Black Friday Deal

The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone at a great price this Black Friday.

Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
Oliver Haslam
Google Pixel 7
The Pixel 7 might not be the latest and greatest phone Google has to offer these days, but it's still a very capable handset, and it looks great in this black obsidian finish. It's a phone that comes unlocked, and with 128GB of storage, and this Black Friday it can be yours with a massive $170 off.

That means this Woot deal will get you the unlocked Pixel 7 for just $430, and all without any discount codes or on-screen coupons for you to deal with. However, this being a Black Friday bargain means you have only a matter of days left before this price is gone for good.

The Google Pixel 7 comes with the fast, Google-designed Tensor G2 chip inside, which means you'll be able to play games and open apps in no time at all. It's compatible with all the major carriers, including Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and others.

Out front, you'll find a large, 6.3-inch display that promises vivid colors and sharp images, while the battery will run for at least 24 hours per charge. If you do need to get extra time out of that charge, you can use the special Extreme Battery Saver feature to turn that 24 hours into a full 72 hours.

This being a Pixel phone, you know you're getting a strong camera game, with an 8x Super Res Zoom camera offering a Cinematic Blur feature to make your videos look even more impressive, whether you watch them on your phone or the big screen.

Remember that these deals aren't going to stick around for long, and the best way to make sure you don't miss out is to get your order in as soon as possible, before it's too late.

