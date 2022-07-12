Amazon Prime Day Phone Deals: Save on Unlocked Google Pixel 6, OnePlus and More

This Prime Day, Amazon is offering deals on some of CNET's favorite Android phones, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you're taking advantage of today's deals, don't forget to check out our Prime Day live blog and anti-Prime Day deals at competing outlets.

When shopping for a new device, consider your budget and what matters most to you in a phone. Do you care about having the best camera, or do you mostly use your phone for reading and streaming Netflix? Are you planning to hold on to your phone for the next three to five years, or do you usually upgrade every two years? These questions can help shape your decision, and you can read more about how to find a new phone in our full guide.

Patrick Holland/CNET The combination of price, design, cameras, processor and software make the Google Pixel 6 one of the best value phones you can buy. The Pixel 6 exemplifies the best of what Google services and Android 12 have to offer. Google updated the design, added new camera hardware and even made its own processor for the phone, the Tensor chip. Read our Pixel 6 review.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The Google Pixel 6 Pro's unique design, great software additions, superb camera quality and solid all-round performance have already earned the phone an excellent rating in our full review. With performance that's every bit as good as its design, it's the best phone Google has ever made. The main camera is on par with the best iPhones. And at $849 for the base 128GB model, it trounces its premium phone rivals in price. Read our Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET The OnePlus 10 Pro earned a good score in our review thanks to its slick design, its powerful performance, long battery life and its price tag, which undercuts its main rivals. It needs a few improvements -- most notably to the camera, charging and waterproofing -- but this flagship offers a great overall experience. If you're after a top-end 5G phone that's a bit different to your friends' iPhones and Galaxy phones then it's a solid option to consider.

Motorola We praised the Motorola Edge for its long battery life and smooth screen, which can boost its refresh rate up to 144Hz. Our biggest complaint about the Edge was that it didn't do enough to stand out against competitors at its normal price of $700. But it's still a solid overall choice for those who prioritize having a fluid screen and long battery life above all else in a phone, even if that means settling for a camera that's just average. Read more in our full Motorola Edge review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a good budget phone that comes with a basic stylus and support for 5G, then the Moto G Stylus 5 is a great pick. The cell phone features a stylus that you can store inside the phone along with a built-in Notes app to help with productivity. This phone also offers a 48-megapixel main camera, a spacious 6.8-inch screen and a large 5,000-mAh battery. Read our Moto G Stylus 5G review.

