Check Out the Best Prime Day Deals Still Available
If you missed Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, don't fret. It may have ended, but there are still some stellar deals you can grab -- for now.
Best deals right now
Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is over half off its regular price right now.
This iPad option is an affordable way to get into the Apple tablet ecosystem and makes it a solid investment for day-to-day computing.
If you don't mind how you charge your AirPods Pro, Walmart still has the Lightning-equipped model at their Prime Day price of $189. That's $60 off and $11 less than the USB-C version.
Spruce up any space with some affordable smart lightning from Govee. The brand makes everything from LED strip lights to TV backlighting and floor lamps with many of its products offering Alexa and Google Assistant support for easy customization.
There's no longer a need to hunt down an AirPods alternative when the real thing are available this low. Snag AirPods 2 at a $40 discount while this deal lasts.
Amazon's October Prime Day has come to an end, but many of the best deals are still around -- at least for now. You can find great offers on top tech like TVs, headphones and laptops, as well as home goods, everyday essentials and more. This is likely your last chance to snag some savings before the holiday shopping season kicks off. Check out some of the best Prime Day deals still available below so you can snag bargain prices before they're gone.
You can also peruse our roundups of the best Prime Day deals on laptops, Apple products, TVs, fitness gear that are still available post-Prime Day, as there are still deals to be had in those categories, too. And of course you'll find plenty of non-Amazon deals available from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and other retailers as well. However, we don't expect these savings to stick around much longer.
Best October Prime Day deals still available
- Apple AirPods 2: $89 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 (save $27)
- Hisense 55-inch U6 Series Mini-LED smart TV: $398 (save $182)
- Beats Studio Pro: $179 (save $171)
- Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license: $30 (save $190)
- Tineco A11 Hero cordless stick vacuum: $210 (save $50)
- Echelon EX-3 exercise bike: $400 (save $200)
- Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $119 (save $71)
Best Prime Day streaming device deals
This nifty item is a streaming device and soundbar all in one compact package -- and right now it's just $100.
- Apple TV HD (32GB): $90 (save $60)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $37 (save $13)
- Google Chromecast (3rd gen): $37 (save $13)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $37 (save $13)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $29 (save $11)
- Roku Express: $21 (save $9)
Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $800 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: $1,000 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,200 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $450 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $173 (save $57)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $241 (save $109)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $400 (save $130)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $600 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $761 (save $139)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra: $900 (save $300)
- Google Pixel Tablet: $419 (save $80)
- Lenovo Tab M8: $85 (save $25)
- Lenovo Tab M9: $100 (save $40)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: $172 (save $18)
- Lenovo Tab P11: $351 (save $19)
- Apple iPad 10th gen: $399 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Mini 6th gen: $400 (save $99)
- Apple iPad Air 5th gen: $559 (save $40)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $1,024 (save $75)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $2,100 (save $500)
Best Prime Day headphone deals
Priced at just $21 after you click the on-page coupon on Amazon, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers surprisingly good sound along with active noise canceling for its low price (you just don't see too many active noise canceling earbuds at this price). They're IPX6 water-resistant (meaning they can withstand a strong spray of water) and also have multipoint Bluetooth pairing and connect to a companion app. They stick out of your ears a bit but they did fit my ears comfortably.
The earbuds deliver impressive battery life, offering up to 8 hours on a single charger at moderate volume levels with an extra 132 hours in the charging case. Yes, you read right: 132 hours! However, the one big downside to these buds is that their charging case is rather large and bulky. If you can live with that, these are a nice bargain.
The second-generation of Amazon's noise-isolating Echo Buds with active noise canceling are down to $77 members. The buds did come out in 2021, but a lot of people liked them when they were released at $120, so they may be worth considering at almost half off.
- EarFun Air Pro 3: $50 (save $30 with code EAP3CNET)
- Sony LinkBuds S: $119 (save $81)
- Sony WF-1000XM5: $278 (save $21)
- Beats Studio Pro: $180 (save $170)
- Beats Studio Buds: $90 (save $60)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: $150 (save $100)
- Beats Fit Pro: $160 (save $40)
- Beats Solo 3: $130 (save $70)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $279 (save $20)
- Bose Headphones 700: $279 (save $100)
- LG Tone Free TF8: $130 (save $70)
- LG Tone Free T90: $150 (save $80)
- Status Audio Core ANC: $69 (save $30)
- Status Audio Between Pro: $99 (save $70)
- Shokz OpenMove: $55 (save $25)
- Shokz OpenRun Mini: $90 (save $40)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: $125 (save $55)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3: $142 (save $138)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $190 (save $40)
Best Prime Day smart home deals
- Kasa outdoor smart dimmer plug: $19 (save $11)
- Kasa multicolor smart bulbs (two-pack): $20 (save $10)
- Google Nest video doorbells and home security cameras: Up to 33% off
- Google nest Smart Thermostat: $90 (save $40)
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums: Up to 40% off
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems: Up to 40% off
Best Prime Day Apple deals
This M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 256GB SSD and can be had in a couple of different colors. It's fast, light, and quiet and right now it's a bargain as well.
It might not be the best Apple Watch money can buy right now, but it isn't all that far off this year's Apple Watch Series 9 in terms of features and functionality. It still has an always-on display, lifesaving health features and a whole lot more to offer.
The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot.
The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it.
The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find.
Mac:
Apple Watch:
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8: $319 (save $80)
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 (stainless steel, GPS + cellular): $549 (save $150)
- 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular): $399 (save $130)
- 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $219 (save $30)
- 44mm Apple Watch SE (1st-gen): $149 (save $160)
iPad:
- Apple iPad 9th-gen: $249 (save $80)
- Apple iPad 10th-gen: $399 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Air 5th-gen: $551 (save $48)
- Apple iPad mini 6th-gen: $400 (save $99)
AirPods:
Accessories:
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: $96 (save $33)
- Apple Magic Mouse: $69 (save $10)
- Apple Magic Trackpad: $115 (save $14)
- Apple Pencil 1st-gen: $89 (save $10)
- Apple Pencil 2nd-gen: $120 (save $9)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $33 (save $6)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe: $35 (save $14)
Best Prime Day TV deals
Get brilliant views with LG's C2 65-inch OLED TV. You can still pick this one up for $1,297 and save yourself over $200.
Samsung is known for making good televisions and its The Frame TV is a really unique option. The Frame is the perfect TV to buy if you hate the way TVs typically look in your space but still want the option of cozying up on the couch for a movie night. When not in use, the Frame looks like a work of art. Plus, it's currently on sale with a huge discount off the TV and white bezel to make it look even more like a piece of art Grab a 55-inch model for yourself for $1,146 and save $500 off the usual price.
While Hisense has been making TVs for many years, it's probably not the go-to brand for most people. However, the company did make Sharp TVs in North America for a time -- which means Hisense is more than capable of producing high-quality TVs, like its U8K 65-inch Mini-LED TV. And right now, this model is on sale for $998 -- $402 down from its original retail price.
- Insignia 32-inch F30 Series HD Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $170 (save $100)
- LG 48-inch A8 Series OLED 4K WebOS TV: $650 (save $650)
- Amazon 50-inch 4 Series 4K Fire TV: $290 (save $160)
- Vizio 50-inch MQX-Series 4K: $478 (save $152)
- TCL 55-inch S4 Series 4K Fire TV: $270 (save $10)
- TCL 65-inch QM8 Series QLED Google TV: $1,098 (save $602)
- Hisense 65-inch U7 Series 4K Google TV: $727 (save $323)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED WebOS TV: $1,700 (save $800)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L Series OLED 4K Google TV: $1,798 (save $200)
- Samsung 65-inch Q70C QLED 4K smart TV: $898 (save $400)
- Toshiba 70-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $500 (save $90)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Fire TV: $900 (save $200)
- Sony 85-inch Bravia X90L 4K Google TV: $1,998 (save $1,302)
Best Prime Day Amazon device deals
If you want to upgrade your home's security, this bundle includes a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and a Ring Floodlight Cam, which nets you some excellent coverage around your house -- and a $150 discount.
Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more. You can also get 10% off with trade-in credit on select Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV devices.
Amazon's Eero mesh routers are among the best in the business, and now the retailer is getting ready for its Prime Big Deal Days sale with a number of discounts.
- Fire HD 10: $120 (save $30)
- Fire HD 10 Plus: $140 (save $30)
- Fire HD 10 Kids: $140 (save $60)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $140 (save $60)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro: $30 (save $5)
- Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TVs: From $110
- Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TVs: From $250
- Fire TV Omni QLED 4K smart TVs: From $410
- TCL Q6 and 4 Series Fire TVs: From $260
- Blink Video Doorbell + two Outdoor 4 cameras: $130 (save $130)
- Ring video doorbells, cameras and alarms: Up to 46% off
- Beams indoor and outdoor lighting: From $7
Best Prime Day phone deals
Another great budget option is the Nokia G100, and while it has the same HD resolution screen, it is bigger at 6.5 inches. It also comes with a couple of nice features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition, which we're surprised to see at this price. There's also slightly more RAM and storage with 4GB and 128GB, respectively. The 5,000-mAh battery will also take you much further.
It's rare to find a device in this price range that works well and comes with a stylus, but Motorola has somehow managed to do it. Not only that, but you get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate running at FHD Plus. It also comes with the still relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's an all-around power house for such a budget-friendly phone.
It's rare to find such a great deal on a phone that hasn't been released yet, but if you love Google and want a Pixel phone, this deal gives you both the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Buds Pro for less than $700. The Pixel 8 has a lot of new features, like the Best Take photo editing tool, and it comes with a Tensor G3 processor, so it's powerful. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, they have excellent audio fidelity, top-notch noise canceling and an amazing fit.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a phone that doesn't need an introduction, especially since it's one of the phones that helped launch the foldables market. Featured on our list of best Android phones, the Flip 5 comes with a larger and better front screen and an improved hinge that lets the phone close fully. It also comes with significantly better cameras and performance than the Flip 4 and a slightly better battery life.
While the iPhone 13 might be a little bit old at this point, especially with the iPhone 15 just coming out, it's still a great phone and worth picking up. That's especially the case if you don't want to spend the high price associated with a new iPhone or offers from a carrier. Luckily, you can save yourself $100 and grab an iPhone 13 5G for just $630.
Love it or hate it, the new iPhone 15 Pro comes with USB-C and a few other minor upgrades here and there. Of course, if you're just entering the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely the way to go, with an improved A17 chip, the better 3.2 USB protocol, and the new optical zoom, which is better than the competition.
This is the only locked deal on the list, but only because it's so good: You only pay taxes and shipping and a $60 activation fee, which gets credited to your account. Then it's $60 a month for Boost Infinite, which gives you unlimited talk, text and data.
- Google Pixel 7A: $449 (save $50)
- TCL 40XL: $140 (save $40)
- OnePlus Nord N20 5: $300 (save $60)
- OnePlus 11 5G: $600 (save $100)
- OnePlus 8 Pro: $700 (save $299)
- Sony Xperia Pro-I 5G: $1,000 (save $800)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,500 (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,215 (save $165)
Best Prime Day fitness tracker deals
Though it's been supplanted by the new Pixel Watch 2, the original Pixel Watch is still a stellar smartwatch for Android users. This $140 discount drops it down to a new all-time low, too.
- Apple Watch Series 8: $350 (save $79)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $774 (save $25)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $400 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 (save $31)
- Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch: $189 (save $110)
- Garmin Venu 2S: $248 (save $152)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4: $176 (save $154)
- Garmin Epix (2nd Gen): $680 (save $120)
Best Prime Day everyday essential deals
Not only can you save over 70% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time. This six-pack is currently available for $10, which is $20 off the original retail price.
Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its non-smart counterparts. A cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug, like the Treatlife smart outdoor plug, to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard. And the best part? The Treatlife plug is on sale for $20 with the on-page coupon -- which saves you around $16.
Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off.
- Drain cover for baths: $8 (save $7)
- Aroma Housewares 6-cup rice cooker: $20 (save $10)
- Soap dispenser set: $10 (save $2)
- MR&HM satin pillowcase (2-pack): $10 (save $3)
- Tea light candles (50-pack): $6 (save $7)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover: $25 (save $7)
- Colgate 360 toothbrushes (5-pack): $12 (save $8)
- Gillette Labs razor bundle: $15 (save $15)
- Lepro AAA Batteries (48 count): $20 (save $3)
Best Prime Day laptop deals
Apple's big new MacBook Air is getting its most substantial price cut to date -- but this deal won't last for long.
Apple's M1 processor is a few years old but it's still a great investment, especially in the MacBook Air. It's discounted by $100 right now, bringing the prie to $899. Plus, the M1 processor is still more than enough oomph for the majority of what you'll use the laptop for, whether it's for school or work or home use.
It's thin and light and on sale. The LG Gram 16 is impressively compact for a 16-inch laptop, weighing just 2.62 pounds and measuring a mere 0.66 inches thick. It's seeing a $364 discount right now. This Gram 16 model serves up a sufficient 16GB of RAM to help with performance, along with a roomy 1TB SSD. And the expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display boasts a crisp 2,560x1,600 resolution.
This is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market, and you can grab it now for $2,000 at Amazon after a discount of $1,300. The Razer Blade 15 is impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop, with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful component lineup.
- Acer Swift Go 14: $752 (save $148)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: $772 (save $78)
- MSI Creator M16: $1,380 (save $220)
- Asus ROG Flow Z13: $982 (save $318)
- Dell Inspiron 15: $550 (save $150)
- Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,049 (save $250)
Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals
The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus also won an Editors' Choice award and has great sound quality for its size. And this speaker delivers up 80 watts of audio output and up to 20 hours of battery life per charge -- plus, it's waterproof and dustproof, making it a solid option for taking with you on the go.
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2: $51 (save $29)
- Sony SRS-XB100: $48 (save $12)
- Anker Soundcore Motion Plus: $70 (save $30)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: $127 (save $72)
- JBL Pulse 5: $200 (save $50)
- Tribit MaxSound Plus: $50 (save $30)
- JBL Charge 5: $130 (save $50)
- Tribit XSound Go: $30 (save $20)
- UE Hyperboom: $390 (save $60)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: $86 (save $14)
- JBL PartyBox 110: $300 (save $100)
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom: $80 (save $30)
- Tribit StormBox: $58 (save $20)
- Tribit XSound Mega: $70 (save $20)
- JBL Charge 4: $129 (save $21)
Best Prime Day 3D printer deals
This 3D printer is fully enclosed, making it perfect for teachers and parents with young children. It also has quick-change nozzles and quick-change build plates
- AnkerMake M5C: $359 (save $40)
- Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro: $210 (save $80)
- Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: $300 (save $50)
- Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo: $200 (save $90)
- Anycubic Kobra 2 Max: $560 (save $200)
Best Prime Day subscription and digital deals
For a limited time, get four months of Audible Premium Plus at $6 per month. That saves you 60%, or $36 total, compared to the usual $15/month cost.
Prime members can test out test this ad-free Spotify alternative for four months without paying a cent, which saves you $40. Non-Prime members will still get three free months. Just note that this offer is only available to new subscribers.
Get a lifetime license for Office apps and the latest Windows OS for just $60 and save close to $370 versus buying direct from Microsoft.
Amazon is still offering some holdover Prime Day savigs via Prime Video with a selection of titles available to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Prime members can also subscribe to select channels, such as BET Plus and FlixLatino, and save.
Fill out your library of movies and TV shows at Amazon and you can score some free credit to spend. The $6 Prime Video credit will be good for 30 days after it is added to your account.
Score yourself some free credit to spend during Prime Day with this Amazon Reload offer. Eligible accounts that add $100 to their Amazon gift card balance will get $12 extra.
A Grubhub Plus membership entitles you to free delivery and exclusive discounts. And when you sign up using your Amazon Prime account, you'll get a free one-year membership, which saves you $10/month.
Students don't have to miss out on Prime Day due to the cost of a Prime membership. Eligible customers can score six months of the service for free and get 50% off a paid membership after that.
Subscribe to Sling and get $10 off your first month, plus a free Fire TV Stick Lite (worth $30) to watch your shows on.
- Amazon Wallet: Add a Visa, Amex or Discover card, get $5 free credit
- Starz: $5 for first month
- Windows 11 Pro: $30 (save $169)
- Microsoft Office 2021: $30 (save $190)
- Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $160 (save $139 with code ROSETTA)
- Babbel lifetime subscription: $200 (save $399)
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25)
- Costco 1-year Gold Star Membership + $30 gift card: $60 (save $30)
- Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus lifetime subscription: $100 (save 94%)
Best Prime Day power station deals
This power station has 15 outlets, allowing you to power almost any device you need access to run. You can get a full charge in just one hour and it's compatible with solar panels, making it a good option for those going off-grid.
This is the lightest Delta model, which makes it an ultra portable option and it's also our favorite portable power station for camping. It has a powerful 1,400-watt output and can power up to 12 devices.
- Ecoflow River 2 Pro portable power station $499 (save $100)
- Ecoflow solar generator Delta Max with 220W solar panel bundle: $1,599 (save $800)
- Jackery portable power station explorer 300: $240 (save $39)
- Golabs R300 portable power station: $170 (save $70)
- Anker 521 300W portable power station: $200 (save $20)
Best Prime Day fashion deals
Nike is discounting sneakers, sportswear and accessories by as much as 60% in its fall sale. You can save 20% extra on select items by using code ULTIMATE at checkout.
- Up to 56% off Sketchers
- Up to 58% off New Balance
- Up to 67% off Hanes activeware
- Up to 72% off Tommy Hilfiger
- Up to 69% off Levi's outerwear
- Up to 53% off Adidas sneakers
- Seonnix shower steamers (15-pack): $16 (save $13)
- Shark HyperAir hair dryer: $160 (save $70)
Best Prime Day home deals
For a limited time only, Amazon is offering this coffee maker in your choice of six different colors for just $60. It's ideal for those with limited counter space.
Free your home from dust and dirt with our favorite cordless stick vacuum. It works for carpets and hard floors and includes extra attachments for various nooks and crannies.
With 5,500 Pa of suction, simultaneous mopping and vacuuming, and advanced obstacle avoidance, the S7 Max Ultra boasts some serious cleaning capabilities. Plus, it comes with a base station where it will automatically empty its dust bin, refill the water reservoir and clean itself for minimal maintenance.
With 10 speed settings, a dedicated pulse function and 1,380 watts of power, this professional-grade Vitamix blender is great for everything from smoothies to sauces, and just about everything in between.
- Hoto Nex O1 Pro electric screwdriver: $35 (save $45)
- APC Performance surge protector: $43 (save $14)
- Hotor car trash can with lid: $10 (save $8)
- L'Or Barista System coffee and espresso machine: $129 (save $30)
- Eufy HomeVac H20 handheld vacuum: $80 (save $40)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station: $1,699 (save $200)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet deep cleaner: $191 (save $36)
- Workpro 68-inch metal shelving unit: $300 (save $30)
- Stanley electric pressure washer: $239 (save $80)
- Greenworks 24-volt cordless polesaw: $120 (save $30)
- Shark floorcare and air purifiers: Up to 48% off
- Blue 311i Max air purifier: $175 (save $55)
- Instant Pot 6-quart electric Dutch oven: $150 ($80)
- Ninja Outdoor Grill, Coffee Makers: up to 48% off
