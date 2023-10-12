Check Out the Best Prime Day Deals Still Available

Amazon's October Prime Day has come to an end, but many of the best deals are still around -- at least for now. You can find great offers on top tech like TVs, headphones and laptops, as well as home goods, everyday essentials and more. This is likely your last chance to snag some savings before the holiday shopping season kicks off. Check out some of the best Prime Day deals still available below so you can snag bargain prices before they're gone.

You can also peruse our roundups of the best Prime Day deals on laptops, Apple products, TVs, fitness gear that are still available post-Prime Day, as there are still deals to be had in those categories, too. And of course you'll find plenty of non-Amazon deals available from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and other retailers as well. However, we don't expect these savings to stick around much longer.

Best October Prime Day deals still available

Best Prime Day streaming device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is over half off its regular price right now. Details Save $27 $23 at Amazon

Best Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 This iPad option is an affordable way to get into the Apple tablet ecosystem and makes it a solid investment for day-to-day computing. Details Save $80 $249 at Amazon

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (Lightning): $189 If you don't mind how you charge your AirPods Pro, Walmart still has the Lightning-equipped model at their Prime Day price of $189. That's $60 off and $11 less than the USB-C version. Details Save $60 $189 at Walmart

Baseus Bowie MA10: $21 Priced at just $21 after you click the on-page coupon on Amazon, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers surprisingly good sound along with active noise canceling for its low price (you just don't see too many active noise canceling earbuds at this price). They're IPX6 water-resistant (meaning they can withstand a strong spray of water) and also have multipoint Bluetooth pairing and connect to a companion app. They stick out of your ears a bit but they did fit my ears comfortably. The earbuds deliver impressive battery life, offering up to 8 hours on a single charger at moderate volume levels with an extra 132 hours in the charging case. Yes, you read right: 132 hours! However, the one big downside to these buds is that their charging case is rather large and bulky. If you can live with that, these are a nice bargain. Details Save $29 $21 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2021): $77 The second-generation of Amazon's noise-isolating Echo Buds with active noise canceling are down to $77 members. The buds did come out in 2021, but a lot of people liked them when they were released at $120, so they may be worth considering at almost half off. Details Save $63 $77 at Best Buy

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Govee LED smart lighting Spruce up any space with some affordable smart lightning from Govee. The brand makes everything from LED strip lights to TV backlighting and floor lamps with many of its products offering Alexa and Google Assistant support for easy customization. Details Up to 40% off See at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (USB-C): $200 There's no longer a need to hunt down an AirPods alternative when the real thing are available this low. Snag AirPods 2 at a $40 discount while this deal lasts. Details Save $49 $200 at Amazon

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,049 This M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 256GB SSD and can be had in a couple of different colors. It's fast, light, and quiet and right now it's a bargain as well. Details Save $250 $1,049 at Amazon

45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS: $300 It might not be the best Apple Watch money can buy right now, but it isn't all that far off this year's Apple Watch Series 9 in terms of features and functionality. It still has an always-on display, lifesaving health features and a whole lot more to offer. Details Save $99 $300 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 2: $89 There's no longer a need to hunt down an AirPods alternative when the real thing are available this low. Snag AirPods 2 at a $40 discount while this deal lasts. Details Save $40 $89 at Amazon

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 512GB: $1,299 The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot. Details Save $100 $1,299 at Amazon

Apple Studio Display with Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,399 The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it. Details Save $200 $1,399 at Amazon

Apple AirTags 4-pack: $89 The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find. Details Save $10 $89 at Amazon

Best Prime Day TV deals

LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: $1,297 Get brilliant views with LG's C2 65-inch OLED TV. You can still pick this one up for $1,297 and save yourself over $200. Details Save $203 $1,297 at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV with bezel: $1,146 Samsung is known for making good televisions and its The Frame TV is a really unique option. The Frame is the perfect TV to buy if you hate the way TVs typically look in your space but still want the option of cozying up on the couch for a movie night. When not in use, the Frame looks like a work of art. Plus, it's currently on sale with a huge discount off the TV and white bezel to make it look even more like a piece of art Grab a 55-inch model for yourself for $1,146 and save $500 off the usual price. Details Save $500 $1,146 at Amazon

Hisense U8K 65-inch Mini-LED TV: $998 While Hisense has been making TVs for many years, it's probably not the go-to brand for most people. However, the company did make Sharp TVs in North America for a time -- which means Hisense is more than capable of producing high-quality TVs, like its U8K 65-inch Mini-LED TV. And right now, this model is on sale for $998 -- $402 down from its original retail price. Details Save: $402 $998 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 + Ring Floodlight Cam: $250 If you want to upgrade your home's security, this bundle includes a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and a Ring Floodlight Cam, which nets you some excellent coverage around your house -- and a $150 discount. Details Save $150 $250 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more. You can also get 10% off with trade-in credit on select Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV devices. Details Save $27 $23 at Amazon

Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems Amazon's Eero mesh routers are among the best in the business, and now the retailer is getting ready for its Prime Big Deal Days sale with a number of discounts. Details Up to 40% off See at Amazon

Best Prime Day phone deals

Nokia G100: $130 Another great budget option is the Nokia G100, and while it has the same HD resolution screen, it is bigger at 6.5 inches. It also comes with a couple of nice features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition, which we're surprised to see at this price. There's also slightly more RAM and storage with 4GB and 128GB, respectively. The 5,000-mAh battery will also take you much further. Details Save $70 $130 at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G: $130 It's rare to find a device in this price range that works well and comes with a stylus, but Motorola has somehow managed to do it. Not only that, but you get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate running at FHD Plus. It also comes with the still relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's an all-around power house for such a budget-friendly phone. Details Save $170 $130 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Buds Pro: $699 It's rare to find such a great deal on a phone that hasn't been released yet, but if you love Google and want a Pixel phone, this deal gives you both the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Buds Pro for less than $700. The Pixel 8 has a lot of new features, like the Best Take photo editing tool, and it comes with a Tensor G3 processor, so it's powerful. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, they have excellent audio fidelity, top-notch noise canceling and an amazing fit. Details Save $200 $699 at Amazon

iPhone 13 5G 128GB: $630 While the iPhone 13 might be a little bit old at this point, especially with the iPhone 15 just coming out, it's still a great phone and worth picking up. That's especially the case if you don't want to spend the high price associated with a new iPhone or offers from a carrier. Luckily, you can save yourself $100 and grab an iPhone 13 5G for just $630. Details Save $100 $630 at Best Buy

Boost Infinite Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $0 Love it or hate it, the new iPhone 15 Pro comes with USB-C and a few other minor upgrades here and there. Of course, if you're just entering the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely the way to go, with an improved A17 chip, the better 3.2 USB protocol, and the new optical zoom, which is better than the competition.



This is the only locked deal on the list, but only because it's so good: You only pay taxes and shipping and a $60 activation fee, which gets credited to your account. Then it's $60 a month for Boost Infinite, which gives you unlimited talk, text and data. Details Save $1,000 with contract $0 at Amazon

Best Prime Day fitness tracker deals

Google Pixel Watch: $210 Though it's been supplanted by the new Pixel Watch 2, the original Pixel Watch is still a stellar smartwatch for Android users. This $140 discount drops it down to a new all-time low, too. Details Save $140 $210 at Amazon

Best Prime Day everyday essential deals

Wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10 Not only can you save over 70% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time. This six-pack is currently available for $10, which is $20 off the original retail price. Details Save $20 $10 at Amazon

Treatlife smart outdoor plug: $20 Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its non-smart counterparts. A cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug, like the Treatlife smart outdoor plug, to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard. And the best part? The Treatlife plug is on sale for $20 with the on-page coupon -- which saves you around $16. Details Save $16 $20 at Amazon

Method foaming hand soap: $3 Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off. Details Save $2 $3 at Amazon

Best Prime Day laptop deals

15-inch M2 MacBook Air: $1,049 Apple's big new MacBook Air is getting its most substantial price cut to date -- but this deal won't last for long. Details Save $250 $1,049 at Amazon

13-inch M1 MacBook Air: $899 Apple's M1 processor is a few years old but it's still a great investment, especially in the MacBook Air. It's discounted by $100 right now, bringing the prie to $899. Plus, the M1 processor is still more than enough oomph for the majority of what you'll use the laptop for, whether it's for school or work or home use. Details Save $100 $899 at Amazon

LG Gram 16: $1,336 It's thin and light and on sale. The LG Gram 16 is impressively compact for a 16-inch laptop, weighing just 2.62 pounds and measuring a mere 0.66 inches thick. It's seeing a $364 discount right now. This Gram 16 model serves up a sufficient 16GB of RAM to help with performance, along with a roomy 1TB SSD. And the expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display boasts a crisp 2,560x1,600 resolution. Details Save $364 $1,336 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15: $2,000 This is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market, and you can grab it now for $2,000 at Amazon after a discount of $1,300. The Razer Blade 15 is impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop, with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful component lineup. Details Save $1,300 $2,000 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: $150 The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus also won an Editors' Choice award and has great sound quality for its size. And this speaker delivers up 80 watts of audio output and up to 20 hours of battery life per charge -- plus, it's waterproof and dustproof, making it a solid option for taking with you on the go. Details Save $30 $150 at Amazon

Best Prime Day 3D printer deals

Flashforge Adventurer 4: $499 This 3D printer is fully enclosed, making it perfect for teachers and parents with young children. It also has quick-change nozzles and quick-change build plates Details Save $200 $499 at Amazon

Best Prime Day subscription and digital deals

Amazon Music Unlimited: Four months free Prime members can test out test this ad-free Spotify alternative for four months without paying a cent, which saves you $40. Non-Prime members will still get three free months. Just note that this offer is only available to new subscribers. Details See at Amazon

Windows 11 Pro + Microsoft Office 2021: $60 Get a lifetime license for Office apps and the latest Windows OS for just $60 and save close to $370 versus buying direct from Microsoft. Details Save 85% $60 at StackSocial

Amazon Prime Video: Up to 50% off rentals and purchases Amazon is still offering some holdover Prime Day savigs via Prime Video with a selection of titles available to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Prime members can also subscribe to select channels, such as BET Plus and FlixLatino, and save. Details See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Vide: Spend $30, get $6 free credit Fill out your library of movies and TV shows at Amazon and you can score some free credit to spend. The $6 Prime Video credit will be good for 30 days after it is added to your account. Details See at Amazon

Amazon Reload: Add $100, get $12 free credit Score yourself some free credit to spend during Prime Day with this Amazon Reload offer. Eligible accounts that add $100 to their Amazon gift card balance will get $12 extra. Details See at Amazon

Grubhub Plus: One year free for Prime members A Grubhub Plus membership entitles you to free delivery and exclusive discounts. And when you sign up using your Amazon Prime account, you'll get a free one-year membership, which saves you $10/month. Details See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Student: Six months free Students don't have to miss out on Prime Day due to the cost of a Prime membership. Eligible customers can score six months of the service for free and get 50% off a paid membership after that. Details See at Amazon

Best Prime Day power station deals

Ecoflow Delta 2 Max 2400W portable power station: $1,599 This power station has 15 outlets, allowing you to power almost any device you need access to run. You can get a full charge in just one hour and it's compatible with solar panels, making it a good option for those going off-grid. Details Save $700 $1,599 at Amazon

Best Prime Day fashion deals

Nike fall sale Nike is discounting sneakers, sportswear and accessories by as much as 60% in its fall sale. You can save 20% extra on select items by using code ULTIMATE at checkout. Details Up to 60% off, plus extra 20% off See at Nike

Best Prime Day home deals

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $60 For a limited time only, Amazon is offering this coffee maker in your choice of six different colors for just $60. It's ideal for those with limited counter space. Details Save $40 $60 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 handheld vacuum: $300 Free your home from dust and dirt with our favorite cordless stick vacuum. It works for carpets and hard floors and includes extra attachments for various nooks and crannies. Details Save $100 $300 at Best Buy

Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $1,000 With 5,500 Pa of suction, simultaneous mopping and vacuuming, and advanced obstacle avoidance, the S7 Max Ultra boasts some serious cleaning capabilities. Plus, it comes with a base station where it will automatically empty its dust bin, refill the water reservoir and clean itself for minimal maintenance. Details Save $300 $1,000 at Amazon