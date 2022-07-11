Amazon Prime Day Alternatives: Shop the Best Anti-Prime Day Deals Now

It's likely that you've seen some sort of advertising for Amazon Prime Day at this point, thanks to Amazon's all-out marketing blitz for the annual sales event. But if you're just not interested in signing up for an Amazon Prime membership to save during this two-day event, or you prefer to not shop at Amazon, there are plenty of other options. Following Amazon's announcement of Prime Day 2022, loads of other retailers have followed suit with deal events of their own.

If you want to save some money and shop some great deals, here are the best Amazon Prime Day alternatives to consider.

Prime Day alternative sales at big retailers

has a Black Friday in July sale taking place. It started Sunday for members of its , but opened up to the public on Monday and runs through Wednesday (though it's also extended beyond that for Totaltech members). You don't need to be a member to shop the sale, though Best Buy did say that it would offer Totaltech members "the opportunity to purchase a hard-to-find product during the sale and will be notified beforehand with the details."

is hosting a Deal Days event which starts on Monday and runs through Wednesday. It offers "show-stopping savings with no membership fees" on clothing, beauty, baby, electronics, college essentials, tech and much more.

didn't announce an official Prime Day alternative sale, but it currently has thousands of Rollback Deals taking place online on everything from tech to floor care, appliances, clothing and more.

is offering up to 50% off during its The Big Beyond savings event. From outdoor furniture to coffee makers and Dyson fans, this sale has a lot of great options, many of which are available for same-day pickup from your local store.

will have its Summer Cyber Deals on Tuesday through Wednesday, but right now you can save big by buying an item and getting a second for $1. Plus, Kohl's is offering up to an extra 50% on all clearance items both in-store and online.

has a playfully named "Ruff & Mews" sales event taking place right now that will run through Wednesday. It offers huge discounts on pet food, toys and medicine for your furry friends and reptiles alike.

Anti-Prime Day tech deals

is hosting a FantasTech Deal sale, which kicks off Monday and runs through Friday with discounts on laptops, desktops, RAM, video cards and much more. If you're looking to build a PC or upgrade your current one, be sure to check this sale out.

is offering up to 40% off refurbished speakers, but inventory is pretty limited. Right now, only the Roam portable smart speaker and Beam soundbar (Gen 1) are available.

Black Friday in July sale offers up to $500 in savings on laptops and PCs. Many of the options are available with free next-day delivery, and prices start out at under $200.

is also offering a Black Friday in July sale with 72 hours of savings that end on Wednesday. You can shop laptops, desktops, printers, gaming accessories, monitors and more in this sale, some of which have extremely limited quantities available, so you'll want to be quick.

Prime Day alternative fashion and beauty deals

is running its Anniversary Sale with discounts across clothing and apparel for the whole family.

is hosting a Black Friday in July Specials sale which has deals on clothing for men and women, as well as kids. You can also save on shoes, jewelry, home goods and much more.

is hosting a Summer Sale that offers big discounts on popular brands and products across its site. Shipping is free on any order over $35 and there are discounts of as much as 50%.

is offering 50% off your purchase (plus an extra 30% of you open its credit card) now through July 12. This includes apparel for the whole family, so be sure to look at all the deals in this sale.

Prime Day alternative sports and outdoor deals

is offering up to 50% off summer deals, and when you spend $150 you'll get a free $10 reward, which is good towards a future purchase. This sale offers discounts on kayaks, golf sets, clothing, bikes, fishing poles and lots more. Check out the whole sale, which runs through Wednesday.