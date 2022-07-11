42 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25

One of the best things about Amazon Prime Day is that while high-end, big-ticket items get discounted, so do a lot of the smaller must-have products. If you're shopping on a budget, there's no shortage of great deals. We've rounded up 42 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25, and the best part is you can buy most of them guilt-free. The list includes tech, home goods, back-to-school supplies and more.

Prime Day Amazon device deals under $25

Amazon You have your choice between three different color Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20 or add a free smart bulb (which you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. It's a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17.

(save $12)

(save $3)



(save $13)

(save $25)

(save $30)

Prime Day tech deals under $25

Syeh Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with this HD indoor security monitor. It features 350-degree horizontal and 100-degree vertical rotation so you can scan almost every inch of the room, and night vision capabilities for 24-hour coverage. It's also equipped with a built-in motion sensor and two-way audio so you can hear and speak to anyone or anything in your house.

Amazon Headphones have come a long way in the past few years and you no longer have to spend insane amounts of money to get a decent pair. The Bluetooth over-ear headphones fold up for easy traveling, have soft foam ear cups for long-lasting comfort and offer up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. They come in a variety of colors, so be sure to check them all out now.

(save $15)

(save $6)

(save $12)



(save $4)

(save $10)

(save $27)



(save $19)



Prime Day home and kitchen deals under $25

Hamilton Beach If you love to cook, then a dedicated rice cooker is one of the most important gadgets you can have in your kitchen. This compact Hamilton Beach rice cooker can cook up to eight cups at once and is small enough that it won't crowd your countertop. It also comes with a versatile steam basket that you can use to rinse your rice before cooking, or steam dumplings and more to perfection.

Amazon Every time I think I have enough HDMI cables I can never find one when I need it, so when deals like these pop up I always grab an extra. This 10-foot cable is great for those who need to place their gadgets a bit further from the TV and it works on everything from DVD players to PCs and gaming consoles.

(save $17)

(save $5)

(save $9)

(save $11)



(save $4)

(save $3)



(save $9)



(save $18)



(save $6)

(save $35)

More Prime Day deals under $25

CamelBak Making sure you're hydrated is one of the most important parts of staying healthy, and that's especially true as we head into some of the hottest weeks of the year. And carrying a reusable water bottle with you is one of the easiest ways to make sure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. This 20-ounce CamelBak is made of durable stainless steel, and features double-walled insulation to make sure your drinks stay icy cold (or piping hot) for hours on end. Plus, it comes in over a dozen different colors so you can find one that matches your style.

Amazon This Prime Day deal is a no-brainer and it costs you nothing, as long as you remember to cancel before the trial ends. Get access to four months of streaming a catalog that includes hundreds of thousands of songs, including new releases. It's a great way to try a new streaming service without coming out of pocket with any money.