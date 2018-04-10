Your video, "Zuckerberg says he's OK with more regulation "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Culture

Zuckerberg says he's OK with more regulation

Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress he would welcome the "right" regulations for Facebook.
1:13 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Zuckerberg says he's OK with more regulation.

Latest Culture videos

Video: Zuckerberg confirms Facebook is working with the Mueller investigation
Zuckerberg confirms Facebook is working with the Mueller investigation
0:50
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook employees have talked to the special counsel's office, but he hasn't. He declined to give...
Play video
Video: ​Zuckerberg: We need to take a more active view in policing Facebook ecosystem​
​Zuckerberg: We need to take a more active view in policing Facebook ecosystem​
2:00
Facebook's Zuckerberg explains the philosophical shift occuring at the company since the Cambridge Analytica data breach.
Play video
Video: Zuckerberg to Congress: 'It was my mistake, and I'm sorry'
Zuckerberg to Congress: 'It was my mistake, and I'm sorry'
1:25
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress and takes responsibility for the data privacy breach that's impacting the social...
Play video
Video: Better maps are in the works for the disability community
Better maps are in the works for the disability community
2:36
People who use wheelchairs have a hard time finding out what's accessible. A slew of startups are trying to change that.
Play video
Video: Highlights from our interview with Silicon Valley actor and comic Jimmy O. Yang
Highlights from our interview with Silicon Valley actor and comic Jimmy O. Yang
5:56
He talks about HBO, his dad and his new book How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents.
Play video
Video: Here's everything we know so far about the YouTube shooter
Here's everything we know so far about the YouTube shooter
1:24
Police say Nasim Aghdam hated the online video giant. Her father says he told police he was afraid about what she might do.
Play video
Video: April Fools? This fake-looking tech is totally real
April Fools? This fake-looking tech is totally real
1:55
Headless cat pillows, pizza robots, junk-protecting underwear -- we thought these gadgets were a joke, but turns out they were the...
Play video
Video: Best 'Silicon Valley' moments from our Jimmy O. Yang interview
Best 'Silicon Valley' moments from our Jimmy O. Yang interview
4:45
He discusses playing Jian Yang, his friendship with Mike Judge and season 5 of the HBO show.
Play video