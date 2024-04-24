Apple May Give FineWoven Accessories 1 More Season
Speaker 1: So a lot of people have been complaining about apple's fine woven cases, and for pretty good reason, they're not exactly, shall I say, the most durable. This is just one week after our CNET reviewer, Patrick Holland was using the fine woven cases on his phones. They don't look great, so it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that we've seen that this report emerged saying that Apple may have discontinued the production of fine woven cases, instead moving to replace it with another more durable material. Now, no [00:00:30] official word from Apple yet, but maybe one of the big indicators you might look at to giving this rumor some credence is the fact that these are the new Apple cases as of a month or so ago. Silicon not fine woven.
